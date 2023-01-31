ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
augusta.edu

New assistant dean sees great potential for growth at Augusta University, The Graduate School

Elena Dent, PhD, originally set out to be a communications journalism major. She then took a physiology course and was fascinated by its study and research opportunities. After years of overcoming her own educational and personal obstacles, Dent said she is proud to join Augusta University as assistant dean of The Graduate School. According to Dean Jennifer Sullivan, PhD, her work will directly align with the university’s Strategic Plan on increasing enrollment and increasing the research presence.
AUGUSTA, GA
augusta.edu

Black History Months brings new events to Augusta University

Black History Month, recognized throughout February, serves to celebrate the past and present achievements of Black people. Augusta University will host events throughout February to honor our country’s African American heritage. Some events include:. Being Black at AU: Family Game Night, 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2 in the JSAC...
AUGUSTA, GA
augusta.edu

Augusta University president named one of Georgia’s most influential

For the ninth consecutive year, Augusta University President Brooks A. Keel, PhD, has been named to Georgia Trend’s list of “100 Most Influential Georgians” for 2023. Each year the magazine recognizes the top 100 leaders who demonstrate the strongest leadership qualities, power and influence in the state.
AUGUSTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy