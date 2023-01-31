Elena Dent, PhD, originally set out to be a communications journalism major. She then took a physiology course and was fascinated by its study and research opportunities. After years of overcoming her own educational and personal obstacles, Dent said she is proud to join Augusta University as assistant dean of The Graduate School. According to Dean Jennifer Sullivan, PhD, her work will directly align with the university’s Strategic Plan on increasing enrollment and increasing the research presence.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO