Cattaraugus County, NY

9 Cattaraugus County Residents Test Positive for COVID Jan. 30

 3 days ago

Nine Cattaraugus County residents tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, according to data from the New York State Department of Health. The state data indicated that 19,130 county residents have tested positive since the start of the pandemic.

The New York State Statewide COVID-19 Hospitalizations and Bed site showed that on Monday, seven people were either in observation beds or in-patient beds in Olean General Hospital, and among them, three had been admitted because of COVID-19 or complications from the virus.

The state's Positive Tests Over Time by Region and County site showed that Monday's daily positivity rate in Cattaraugus County was 20%, and seven-day positivity rate was 10.6%.

In the state's Western New York Region, which includes Cattaraugus County, Monday's daily positivity rate was 14.4%, and its seven-day positivity rate also was 13.1%. Among the 1,037 people tested in the region on Monday, 146 were positive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3thubK_0kY60Yx500

