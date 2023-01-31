James Gunn had two very encouraging words for EPs Patrick Schumacker & Justin Halpern's Kaley Cuoco & Lake Bell-starring Harley Quinn series. When it comes to the immediate future of EPs Patrick Schumacker & Justin Halpern's (with series writer Sarah Peters taking over as showrunner with the upcoming new season) Kaley Cuoco & Lake Bell-starring Harley Quinn, things are looking pretty bright. We learned back in August that the adult animated series would be returning for a fourth season, and then there's the Kite-Man (Matt Oberg)-focused spinoff Noonan's to look forward to. And in the more immediate future, February 9th brings Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special. But we're living in the age of James Gunn's & Peter Safran's DCU now, with Tuesday bringing a first wave of impressive rollouts. So it never hurts to know where you stand with the new bosses, and that's what Schumacker, Halpern & Peters learned when Gunn was asked about the animated series continuing on HBO Max in an Instagram post earlier today. Once again, Gunn didn't mince words, answering with a definitive, "oh yes."

1 DAY AGO