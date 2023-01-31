Read full article on original website
Constantine 2: Keanu Reeves Says He Annoyed Warner Brothers Until Studio Agreed to Sequel
A sequel to 2005's Constantine is finally in development, with filmmaker Francis Lawrence set to direct Keanu Reeves in the role again. For Reeves, this is the end result of years of campaigning to return to the role -- first privately, within Warner Bros., and later publicly. Whenever asked, Reeves has said that he would love to revisit Constantine, including a famous interview clip with CBS's Stephen Colbert, in which Reeves has to convince a surprised Colbert that his name alone wasn't enough to get a sequel greenlit.
Michael B. Jordan Talks Keeping Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Role A Secret And How Creed III Factored In
Michael B. Jordan returned as Killmonger in Black Panther 2, but Creed III ended up being a factor in making it happen.
Batgirl's Leslie Grace Recalls Beating Up Brendan Fraser (And Hugging In Between Takes)
Batgirl was scrapped by Warner Bros. but Leslie Grace still has memories of working with Brendan Fraser.
Superman reboot, Wonder Woman series, and more kick off new wave of DC movies
After weeks of speculation and early reports, James Gunn and Peter Safran, the new heads of DC Studios over at Warner Bros., have officially announced their plans for the first phase of a new era of superhero movies. A Superman movie reboot, a Supergirl film, a sequel to The Batman,...
New Movies Coming Out in 2023: Biggest Film Release Dates Including Marvel, DC, Netflix
In 2023, huge movies will be everywhere. The latest blockbuster sequels and franchise movies dominate the box office, but streaming services are challenging the big screen with major stars and directors dropping new films on Netflix, Apple TV, Disney Plus and more. From Indiana Jones and John Wick to the Expendables and the Fast and Furious crew, will any of these countless sequels match the mega-success of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, or will we see another word-of-mouth original hit like Everything Everywhere All at Once?
Jeffrey Dean Morgan hints he could be joining another comic book show after finally boarding ‘The Boys’
One of the best kept secrets of the last five or so months involves one Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and just who the veteran actor could be bringing to life in season four of The Boys. First confirmed to be part of the cast in a role that has yet to be disclosed, the answer remains tightly under wraps.
Bruce Lee Did Not Create The Original "Kung Fu" TV Series
As the author of official publications, The Kung Fu Book of Caine and The Kung Fu Book of Wisdom, both of which were released in the 1990s by Tuttle Publishing, and endorsed by Warner Bros. studios, I can unequivocally claim, confirm and validate with authority and conviction that Bruce Lee did not create the original Kung Fu television series.
Vera Miao Boards ‘The Lighthouse Witches’ Series Adaptation As Showrunner; Project Comes From The Picture Company & Studiocanal
EXCLUSIVE: The series adaptation of C.J. Cooke’s supernatural family novel The Lighthouse Witches has moved a step closer to fruition after Two Sentence Horror Stories creator Vera Miao boarded the project. Miao, who created The CW drama series, which ran for three seasons, will create and serve as showrunner on the series, which comes from The Picture Company and Studiocanal. It is the latest television project for The Picture Company, which is behind feature films including Gunpowder Milkshake and Sam Taylor-Johnson’s A Million Little Pieces. The company is also working with Studiocanal and Entertainment 360 on a scripted series adaptation of art documentary The...
Yvonne Craig: The Original "Batgirl" Was Dynamic
As CNN.com documented in 2015 when Yvonne Craig died of breast cancer at 78, "Before Lynda Carter’s Wonder Woman, before Joanna Cameron’s Isis, before Scarlett Johannsson’s Black Widow, Craig was a pioneer of female superheroes on screen."
Freddy Krueger Actor Robert Englund Documentary to Get Theatrical Release via Cinedigm (EXCLUSIVE)
Don’t fall asleep! Horror enthusiasts won’t want to miss the premiere of “Hollywood Dreams and Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story,” an upcoming documentary chronicling the storied legacy of veteran horror film star Robert Englund, best known for his role as Freddy Krueger in the “Nightmare on Elm Street” franchise. Cinedigm acquired North American rights to the film and will give it an exclusive theatrical run before the documentary hits the Bloody Disgusting streamer Screambox in late spring, tied to Englund’s 75th birthday on June 6. The project was shot over two years by co-directors Christopher Griffiths and Gary Smart, who also...
DC Studios head says ‘Batgirl’ was ‘not releasable’ and says management made the right decision by axing the completed film that cost $90 million
Actress Leslie Grace had been slated to play Batgirl in the unreleased film. Development of DC’s revamped cinematic universe is well underway after a series of underperforming projects and an inconsistent creative direction. But one of DC’s last most criticized decisions before its leadership was reorganized last October may have been justified, according to one of the studio’s new creative leads.
James Gunn on Harley Quinn Continuing at HBO Max: "Oh Yes"
James Gunn had two very encouraging words for EPs Patrick Schumacker & Justin Halpern's Kaley Cuoco & Lake Bell-starring Harley Quinn series. When it comes to the immediate future of EPs Patrick Schumacker & Justin Halpern's (with series writer Sarah Peters taking over as showrunner with the upcoming new season) Kaley Cuoco & Lake Bell-starring Harley Quinn, things are looking pretty bright. We learned back in August that the adult animated series would be returning for a fourth season, and then there's the Kite-Man (Matt Oberg)-focused spinoff Noonan's to look forward to. And in the more immediate future, February 9th brings Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special. But we're living in the age of James Gunn's & Peter Safran's DCU now, with Tuesday bringing a first wave of impressive rollouts. So it never hurts to know where you stand with the new bosses, and that's what Schumacker, Halpern & Peters learned when Gunn was asked about the animated series continuing on HBO Max in an Instagram post earlier today. Once again, Gunn didn't mince words, answering with a definitive, "oh yes."
Warner Bros. Discovery is putting a bunch of HBO Max’s canceled shows on other streaming services
As Warner Bros. Discovery has been canceling shows and gradually dismantling HBO Max over the past few months, CEO David Zaslav has insisted that the entertainment giant had a plan for all of that content beyond disappearing it for tax credits and to avoid paying royalties. Part of that plan, it seems, is to bring a lot of HBO Max’s shows back on other platforms with streaming partners like Roku and Tubi.
James Mangold Reportedly In Talks To Direct ‘Swamp Thing’
James Mangold may be bringing Swamp Thing to the big screen. After the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny director cheekily posted an image of the character (drawn by Bernie Wrightson) on his Twitter account late Tuesday night, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed he is is “early talks” to helm the DC Studios project. The site’s sources claim Mangold is a big fan of the character, created by Wrightson and writer Len Wein in 1971, and approached DC Studios CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran with a few ideas. That said, the “early talks” designation means they are still discussing possible storylines and tone — the use of the term “talks” or “final negotiations” would mean they were ironing out his contract and compensation. As THR notes, the director is already signed to make a Bob Dylan biopic for Paramount, so scheduling the two projects could also be a topic of the early discussions.
New "Exorcist" Movie In The Works
Heads will begin to roll - or at least, spin again - in a new version of the classic horror film, The Exorcist, which originally featured Linda Blair as a young woman violently possessed by evil spirits.
DISNEY+ SHARES NEW FEATURETTE FOR SEASON 3 OF “STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN”
Yesterday, Disney+ shared brand-new key art and an exciting featurette for the third season of “The Mandalorian,” the critically acclaimed, original, live-action series from Lucasfilm, streaming exclusively on Disney+ starting March 1. Watch the new featurette and join Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Rick Famuyiwa and others as they explore how “The Mandalorian” and its fan-favorite character Grogu rose to engage the world and win the hearts of viewers across the globe.
R&B/ Soul Singer-Songwriter Will Gittens Releases New Single “Bigger Person”
January 27th, 2023 (Los Angeles, CA) — Today, R&B/ Soul singer-songwriter Will Gittens expresses finding strength from life experiences with “Bigger Person”, available on all digital platforms via JB Entertainment. Download / Stream here. Written by himself and produced by fellow collaborator Sterling David Gittens Jr, Will...
Keke Palmer Dishes on Baby and Pregnancy with Boyfriend Darius Jackson on New “Baby, this is Keke Palmer” Episode Out Now
As public anticipation for the birth of Keke’s first child is peaking, she takes to the mic to share the story of how she found out she was pregnant (as well as Darius’ perspective of the events!), what she has planned for Baby Palmer’s fashion aesthetic (and hints on the name), why she knew Darius would be a good partner, and much more. Listen to a snippet here:
Tubi & Roku Sign License Deal For Warner Bros. Discovery Series ‘Westworld,’ ‘The Nevers,’ and More
Following several network cancelations and subsequent announcements that the canceled shows would be dropped from HBO Max, Warner Bros. Discovery has signed a content deal with Roku and Tubi to house its new, free, ad-supported channels. Tubi, owned by Fox, will add over 225 ad-supported video-on-demand channels from Warner Bros....
Seth Rogen Says Marvel Movies Are ‘Geared Toward’ Kids: They’re ‘Just Not For Me,’ an Adult with No Children
As a producer on Amazon Prime Video’s “The Boys,” Seth Rogen has a hand in one of television’s most popular comic book properties. In a new interview with Total Film magazine, Rogen admitted that “The Boys” would “not exist or be interesting” without the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but that doesn’t mean he watches Marvel movies. The actor said that as an adult with no children, he finds it hard to get into the MCU, as it’s a bit too “geared toward” children for his personal taste. “I think that Kevin Feige is a brilliant guy, and I think a lot of...
