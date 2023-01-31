Read full article on original website
Eight-way tie in Caribbean Series after Day 2
By the end of Day 2 of the Caribbean Series in Caracas, Venezuela, each of the eight participating countries had identical records of 1-1. Panama, the Dominican Republic, Curacao and Puerto Rico each avoided an 0-2 start to the series with victories on Friday. Here’s a recap of the Day...
These MLB legends were trailblazers in Japan
Billy Joel’s world tour had reached Japan, and that gave Larry Doby Jr. -- a member of Joel’s road crew -- an opportunity to explore an oft-forgotten piece of his famous father’s baseball history. So on a break between concerts on that day in 1995, Doby Jr....
Host Venezuela among Caribbean Series winners on Day 1
The Caribbean Series opened Thursday in Caracas, Venezuela, with an unprecedented eight teams participating in the annual tournament of winter league champions. The champions of Colombia (Vaqueros de Montería), Cuba (Agricultores), Curacao (Wildcats KJ74), the Dominican Republic (Tigres del Licey), Mexico (Cañeros de Los Mochis), Panama (Federales de Chiriquí), Puerto Rico (Indios de Mayagüez) and Venezuela (Leones del Caracas) are vying to win the championship of the first Caribbean Series played in Venezuela in nine years.
2 wild finishes, 1 rout highlight Day 3 of Caribbean Series
Day 3 of the Caribbean Series featured two bizarre one-run games and a 17-run rout, as Curaçao, the Dominican Republic, Mexico and host Venezuela each improved to 2-1 in the eight-team tournament on an eventful day in Caracas. Here’s a recap of Saturday’s action:. Curaçao 1, Panama...
