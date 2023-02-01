ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, CA

3 adults found shot to death at home in Southern California

 2 days ago

MONTCLAIR, Calif. (AP) — Authorities were investigating Tuesday after three people were found shot to death at a home in inland Southern California.

Deputies responded around 9 p.m. Monday to the two-story house near Montclair, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said.

All three victims were adults and had gunshot wounds, sheriff’s spokesperson Gloria Huerta told reporters.

Huerta did not have suspect information, but she said investigators did not immediately believe it was a murder-suicide.

The sheriff’s department later identified the victims as Sonia Ramirez, 68; George Ramirez, 66; and David Ramirez, 43. Officials didn’t say what their relationships were or if they all lived at the home.

Investigators were still at the scene Tuesday afternoon on a cul de sac in the neighborhood about 30 miles (48 km) east of downtown Los Angeles.

