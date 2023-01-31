Dallas Zoo's missing tamarin monkeys have been found in a closet, and investigators still want to find photographed man, police say

Read full article on original website
Dallas Zoo says tamarin monkeys that went missing for a day are healthy and uninjured
The emperor tamarin monkeys that disappeared from the Dallas Zoo earlier this week but were recovered by police in an abandoned home on Tuesday are healthy and uninjured, the zoo said.
A dozen squirrel monkeys were stolen from a Louisiana zoo, officials say
A dozen squirrel monkeys were stolen from a Louisiana zoo Saturday, less than two days before a pair of monkeys were stolen from the Dallas Zoo, officials say. The person who stole the animals in Louisiana broke into Zoosiana in Broussard — a city about 7 miles southeast of Lafayette — just before midnight and stole the animals from a squirrel monkey exhibit, the zoo said in a Facebook post.
Pair of monkeys missing from Dallas Zoo less than a month after leopard escaped
Two monkeys were reported missing from the Dallas Zoo on Monday, the latest in a series of animal incidents to rock the zoo, and now police are seeking help from the public. Members of the zoo's animal care team discovered two emperor tamarin monkeys missing from their habitats, which was "intentionally compromised," the Dallas Zoo told ABC News in a statement. Zoo officials alerted law enforcement officials about the missing monkeys, which have yet to be found. Dallas police issued an image of a person on Tuesday, saying, "Detectives are looking to speak with the man in regard to the two tamarin monkeys missing from the Dallas Zoo."
2 emperor tamarin monkeys reported missing from Dallas Zoo
The Dallas Police Department is investigating another missing animal case at the Dallas Zoo.
Two men say one of the Memphis police officers accused of killing Tyre Nichols pulled a gun on them
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two residents of this still-stunned city told NBC News that one of the police officers charged with murdering 29-year-old Tyre Nichols pulled a gun on them three years ago and threatened to shoot them both in the face. Glenn Harris, 24, and Demarius Hervey, 27, described...
Coyote Jumps Fence And Goes Nose-To-Nose With A Pitbull In California Park
A pitbull is one of the most fierce dogs out there. They have a reputation of being a mean and harmful dog, but that is generally not the case at all. In reality they are one of the most friendly and human loving dogs out there. They are more loyal than anything else, and attacks are usually a result of intentionally violent training or improper training.
Florida mother found dead in street near SUV with her sleeping child inside ID’d, family says she was pregnant
Alana Sims, 22, was identified by her family as the woman who was found dead in a residential street in Tampa, Florida, near an SUV where her toddler was sleeping inside.
17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game
Tragedy struck during the Philadelphia Eagles’ NFC title win over the San Francisco 49ers Sunday. 17-year-old Anthony Alexander Jr. was watching the game with friends in Collingdale, Pennsylvania. As per a report from 6ABC in Philadelphia, Alexander, who was set to be awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for his lifesaving efforts last year, was Read more... The post 17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
No Way! The Most Haunted Lake In America Is In Texas? True, Creepy Story
Ok when it comes to 'lady of the lake' stories, we've heard them all, haven't we? What is it with ghosts of a lady spotted in a white gown near a lake? They walk along the shore aimlessly, usually crying looking for something or someone, i.e. la llorona. I've never had this type of encounter and trust me when I say, I would like to keep it that way. However, if this type of thing is right up your alley, I've got the lake for you.
Watch: Massive eel found washed up on Texas beach
A Texas researcher captured video of a rare discovery he made on a beach -- a 4-foot long American eel.
Zoo animals sometimes find ways to escape, or get human help, but they can present danger
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Animals escaping their enclosures at zoos is a relatively rare event, but it does happen. Several incidents have been in the news in recent weeks. Zoos across the country strive to keep the animals separated from their human visitors, but animals will sometimes find ways to breach their enclosures, as happened last fall in Cleveland when a Mexican gray wolf got loose.
Twelve monkeys missing from Louisiana zoo as search for thief continues
(NEW YORK) -- Twelve squirrel monkeys that were stolen from Zoosiana, a Louisiana zoo, shortly before midnight Saturday remain missing five days later. The thief targeted facilities of smaller primates and "compromised" the squirrel monkey exhibit, successfully stealing 12 from the enclosure, according to zoo officials. The person who broke into the zoo first tried to gain access into the marmoset habitat, another small monkey, but was unsuccessful. The marmoset escaped its enclosure and was later caught by the zoo, George Matthew Oldenburg, the owner of Zoosiana, which is located in Broussard, told ABC News in an interview. The person then headed for the squirrel monkey exhibit and broke into the main house where monkeys sleep. There were 38 monkeys in that habitat, 12 of which were stolen, Oldenburg said.
