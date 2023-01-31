Read full article on original website
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland NewsNew York City, NY
Latest development about former talk show host Wendy WilliamsMargaret MinnicksNew York City, NY
Some New Yorkers are upset that migrants classified as "single, adult men" were given Xboxes and video games by the cityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
More Protests Are Happening Against NYC Council Members Who Support Drag Story HourAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
tapinto.net
Nutley Girls and Boys Basketball Hit the Court Again Tuesday
The Raiders earned a 43-30 victory on the road Thursday night at Cedar Grove led by Riley Sebastiano, who totaled 18 points, six rebounds and three steals. Anna Green added 11 points and seven assists and Grace Christie had 14 points and three blocks. Sign Up for FREE Nutley Newsletter.
tapinto.net
Madison Girls Basketball Advances in County Tournament After Defeating Morris Knolls
MADISON, NJ - No. 5 seed Madison defeated No. 12 Seed Morris Knolls in the First Round of the Morris County Tournament. The Dodgers received a bye in the Preliminary Round. Against Knolls, Charlotte Tuhy led all scorers with 30 points. Alex Reigle added 13 points. Madison will face No....
tapinto.net
Overtime Loss Eliminates Morristown Boys Basketball From County Tournament
MORRISTOWN, NJ - The 11th-seeded Colonials dropped a 66-62 overtime contest to sixth-seeded Jefferson in the Morris County Tournament first round Thursday night. Morristown (9-9) saw a three-game winning streak end. Four Morristown players finished in double figures: Zion Baitey and Finn Rodgers each with 16 points, Chris Galligan with 14 points and Christian Clark-Stokes with 11 points. Jason Eisele led Jefferson with 20 points.
tapinto.net
Westfield Boy Scouts Win Senior Division of Klondike Derby
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ — The “Atomic Rubber Duckies” from Troop 73 in Westfield took first place in the Senior Division of this year’s annual Klondike Derby. The event involves teams of scouts racing each other with gear-laden sledges that their troops build. Although the sledges are built on skis, the lack of snow this year didn’t deter any of the teams that participated in the event on Saturday Jan. 28 in Watchung Reservation.
tapinto.net
Winchester Buries a 3-pointer As Time Expires to Give The Union Catholic Boys a Stunning Win Over Union
SCOTCH PLAINS NJ -- Keyshawn Winchester drained a game-winning long-range three-pointer as time expired to give Union Catholic a wild and stunning 58-57 victory over Union on Wednesday night. With 3.6 seconds left on the clock, AJ Altobelli's inbound pass was knocked out of bounds by Union. Then on the...
tapinto.net
Chargers Girls Varsity Basketball Falls Short Against Highland Park
HIGHLAND PARK, NJ - The Spotswood High School girls varsity basketball team lost a hard fought game to Highland Park High School on Tuesday, losing 49-45. Spotswood was down 32-28 at the half. The Chargers' comeback was just short in the final two quarters. Highland Park outscored Spotswood 18-17. The loss to a Greater Middlesex Conference Blue Division team did not impact the Chargers' first place position in the division.
tapinto.net
Piscataway Resident Named to Seton Hall Dean’s List
PISCATAWAY, NJ – Gabriella Robinson of Piscataway was named to Seton Hall University’s Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester. Robinson, a student in the School of Diplomacy and International Relations also recently met with Csaba Körösi, the 77th President of the United Nations General Assembly as a representative of the Black Diplomacy Student Organization at the SHU World Leaders Forum in January.
tapinto.net
Chatham Student-Athletes Ryan Barry, Ryan Beegle, Erik Hoie and Alex Krack Sign NCAA Division 1 Letters of Intent
CHATHAM, NJ -- Chatham High student-athletes Ryan Barry, Ryan Beegle, Erik Hoie and Alex Krack have signed national letters of intent to continue their education and athletic careers at NCAA Division 1 schools. Barry has committed to play baseball at the University of Tampa, Beegle will run cross-country/track for Boston...
tapinto.net
Three Cranford Football Players Sign Letters of Intent
CRANFORD, NJ - Football is on a lot of minds with the big game just around the corner, but three Cranford football players have it on the brain for a different reason. Liam Godwin, Ryan Lynskey, and Shane Kanterman have signed letters of intent to continue playing in college. Godwin...
tapinto.net
Five Kenilworth Residents Graduate Union County Fire Academy
KENILWORTH, NJ – On Tuesday evening, Jan 31, a graduation ceremony was held for the Fall Class of 2022 Union County Fire Academy at Union County College in Cranford. Five Kenilworth residents were among the graduating class who include:. Antonio Famiglietti. Sign Up for FREE Kenilworth Newsletter. Get local...
tapinto.net
Newark Tech Unveils Sweeping $32 Million Makeover
NEWARK, NJ — Essex County’s Newark Tech has officially reopened after a $31.7 million makeover, including a new three-story addition to accommodate its growing enrollment. Gov. Phil Murphy joined county Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr., school officials and students for the Wednesday, Feb. 1st ceremonial ribbon cutting. Newark...
tapinto.net
2023 National Signing Day in Warren: Four WHRHS Students Sign D1 Letters of Intent
WARREN, NJ - Four Watchung Hills Regional High School athletes upgraded their status from recruit to official signees to the college/university of their choice on Wednesday. “Today is a great day to be a Warrior!” said WHRHS Director of Athletics Derek England. “These student-athletes are great examples to our community of how hard work, perseverance, and some skill can pay dividends. I’m sure they’ll continue to do great things at the next level. Furthermore their parents and coaches should be commended on a job well done….Go Warriors!”
tapinto.net
Hillsborough High School Students Receive Regional Recognition
MONROE, NJ - Eight Hillsborough High School students performed with the Central New Jersey Music Educators Association Region I Treble and Mixed Choirs at Monroe Township High School on Sunday, Jan. 28. Representing schools from all over Central New Jersey, students were selected from a pool of 376 applicants after...
tapinto.net
'Environmentally Devastating Practices' in Cedar Grove
Like many in our community, I was shocked to see that during the week of January 22nd, corporate developer Garrubbo Properties clearcut over 800 trees adjacent to the popular West Essex Trail in Cedar Grove in order to prepare the land for a long beleaguered affordable housing project under the pseudonym 36 Cliffside Drive LLC. In 2019, I watched in horror as thousands of miles of Brazilian rainforest were burned under the Bolsonaro regime. However, I never expected such environmentally devastating practices to come to the sunny suburb of Cedar Grove.
tapinto.net
Somerset County: Monthly First Saturday and E-Waste Drop-Off Events on Feb. 4
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ -- Get ready! Somerset County is hosting the monthly First Saturday and E-Waste Drop-off events on Saturday, Feb. 4, in Bridgewater and Hillsborough. Residents can bring recyclables such as newspapers, junk mail and other acceptable items to the First Saturday of the Month Drop-off on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Somerset County Recycling Center, located at 40 Polhemus Lane, Bridgewater, NJ 08807.
tapinto.net
Fire in Holmdel, Holland Road
HOLMDEL, NJ: TAPinto received a report at approximately 4:40 p.m., today that there is a working fire at a dwelling on Holland Road in Holmdel. First responders are on the scene. This is breaking news and this article will be updated as details come in. Thank you for reading TAPinto...
tapinto.net
Hackensack Declares Code Blue
Hackensack, NJ - As temperatures drop below freezing, Hackensack has declared February 3 and February 4, from 7 p.m. through 7 a.m. Code Blue. A Code Blue alert is declared whenever temperatures drop below the freezing point (32º F) with precipitation and below 25º F without precipitation. These weather conditions pose a danger to the homeless population.
tapinto.net
Unknown Male Entered Montville Twp High School Thursday Morning Causing Shelter in Place
MONTVILLE, NJ - Montville Township High School went into a shelter in place on Thursday morning after an unknown male entered the building. "This morning, an unauthorized male entered the high school prior to the start of school," Superintendent Thomas Gorman sent in a district-wide communication. "An administrator confronted the individual who then exited the building. Montville Township Police were notified and the school went into a shelter in place. As a precaution, the Montville Police Department cleared the immediate area this male was seen and a secondary search with the Morris County K-9 unit was brought in to clear the building."
tapinto.net
Intruder at Montville Township High School in Custody
MONTVILLE, NJ - The unknown male who entered Montville Township High School on Thursday morning is now in custody, according to Montville Police Chief Andrew Caggiano. On Thursday, Jan. 2, the students and staff at Montville Township High School went into a shelter in place for about two hours after an individual who was not authorized to be in the building was discovered.
tapinto.net
Middlesex County Democratic Organization Chairman Kevin McCabe on the Death of Councilwoman Eunice Dwomfour
METUCHEN, NJ -- Middlesex County Democratic Chairman Kevin P. McCabe issued the following statement regarding the death of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour. “I am shocked and saddened by the passing of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour. I ask everyone to take a moment and remember the Councilwoman and keep her and her family in our prayers. This and other acts of violence have to end. And it must begin with each of us. We should take this moment to be mindful of our neighbors, work together to keep our families safe, and treat each other with civility.”
