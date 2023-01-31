Dallas Zoo's missing tamarin monkeys have been found in a closet, and investigators still want to find photographed man, police say

Read full article on original website
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedAtlanta, GA
Walmart And Piggly Wiggly Close Certain Locations - Leave Customers in Search of AlternativesMinha D.Atlanta, GA
Where to celebrate Valentine's Day in Atlanta (2023)Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Shot while playing with a gun, girlfriend killed in front of herSikaraAtlanta, GA
The White Chip - a story of a sobriety journey (why you should see it)Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Albany Herald
Dallas Zoo says tamarin monkeys that went missing for a day are healthy and uninjured
The emperor tamarin monkeys that disappeared from the Dallas Zoo earlier this week but were recovered by police in an abandoned home on Tuesday are healthy and uninjured, the zoo said. "Emperor tamarin monkeys, Bella and Finn, were so happy to snuggle into their nest sack here at the Zoo...
fox5atlanta.com
Paulding County wife searching for answers after husband shot to death in driveway a month ago
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - It’s been a month and a half since a Paulding County man was killed outside his home and deputies say they still don’t know who was behind it. Joshua Mitchell’s wife told FOX 5 she doesn’t want his case to be forgotten. She is asking anyone who knows anything about what happened to come forward.
Man stabbed in Griffin dies from injuries, police say
GRIFFIN, Ga. — A man is dead after he was stabbed Tuesday morning in Griffin, according to the Griffin Police Department. Police found the 47-year-old after they were called to the 100 block of W Tinsley Street. They said officers were initially called to the area for a “domestic related call,” and later found the man with a stab wound.
2 arrested after viral video of bus driver being slapped, kids climbing out of windows
Police have not confirmed how the two people arrested were involved in the incident.
15-year-old in custody after fatal stabbing at Griffin home
A 47-year-old man died early Tuesday morning after he was stabbed by a minor during a domestic incident at a Griffin home, authorities said.
koamnewsnow.com
Georgia man rescued from oncoming train after crashing stolen police car on railroad tracks
No one could have anticipated this routine traffic stop to result in this. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Georgia man rescued from oncoming train after crashing stolen police car...
fox5atlanta.com
Paulding County father murdered in driveway, deputies investigating
Joshua Mitchel's wife told FOX 5 she does not want him or his case to be forgotten. It's been about a month since the Paulding County husband and father was killed outside his home. She said deputies still don't have leads on a potential suspect.
‘We can’t thank you enough:’ Pets at DeKalb County animal shelter avoid euthanization
The DeKalb County Animal Shelter sent an urgent plea for people to adopt and foster animals.
newyorkbeacon.com
‘But If He Shot Them He Would Be In the Wrong’: Two White Men Charged In Parking Lot Attack Against Black Georgia College Student Arriving Home from Work
A suburban Atlanta college student says racism motivated a harrowing attack by white men that left him needing medical treatment last weekend. Jalique Rosemond claims his attackers called him racial slurs and ripped out part of his locs during a bloody assault in the parking lot of his apartment complex. Days after the incident, two men have been charged with aggravated battery and battery in connection with the affray.
Video shows struggle between inmate who died and deputies inside Clayton County Jail
In surveillance footage from November, you can see deputies struggle with Terry Thurmond III, on the second floor of the Clayton County Jail.
YAHOO!
Metro Atlanta teacher accused of body slamming student, knocking him out
A teacher is out of a job and facing a simple assault charge after he body-slammed a student while trying to prevent a fight. Edward Senter also serves as athletic director at Heritage High School in Rockdale County. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes obtained video on Wednesday of an incident involving...
Charges to be dropped against Carroll County murder suspect after 73 years
A motion to dismiss decades-old murder charges against Black sharecropper Clarence Henderson is scheduled to be heard in open court in West Georgia on March 2. It comes more than seven decades after police arrested Henderson, setting the Black sharecropper on a years’ long journey through the Jim Crow justice system of segregation-era Georgia.
'Disheartening to see' | Video shows 5 jailers pin Clayton County inmate down, use Taser before his death
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man in custody at the Clayton County Jail hung from a second-floor railing in a struggle with jailers, was shocked by a stun gun and left lifeless for 20 minutes before emergency medical officials arrived, according to a newly-released timeline from the medical examiner's office.
Juvenile arrested after standoff in Fayetteville neighborhood
Officers were serving a warrant charging a juvenile with a probation violation for aggravated assautlt.
wrganews.com
Rome Police investigating Pedestrian Fatality
The Rome Police Department has retrieved video footage detailing the circumstances of a fatal wreck involving a wheelchair-bound pedestrian Monday night on Second Avenue near the Shrimp Boat Restaurant, reports state. According to Rome Police Department reports, Randy Fay Floyd, 67, was struck by a Nissan Cube driven by Juan...
wrganews.com
Five arrested on Walnut Avenue for meth possession
Rome-Floyd Metro task Force Officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Walnut Avenue early Thursday and arrested five people on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects. According to Floyd County Jail records:. Officers found meth and a set of digital scales in the home.
Don't Let a Georgia Dingo Eat Your (Fur) Baby! Follow These Tips for Pet and Human Safety in Southern Coyote Season
As evidenced by the howling often heard at night around Marietta and West Cobb County, the coyote population in Georgia continues to grow in both rural and urban areas. According to the Wildlifeboss.com, Georgia's coyote population is nearing 100,000 animals -- despite well-publicized and controversial programs in recent years to control or reduce the population of the "song dog."
Know Georgia Law: If you’re in a car accident with no injuries, move your car off the road
Did You Know?: If you’re involved in a car accident in Georgia with no serious injuries and the vehicles are moveable, you are required by law to move them out of the roadway. The Johns Creek Police Department is reminding drivers of the law in an effort to keep...
'A big problem in Georgia' | Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit chief says majority of gangs fueling industry
ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta ranks at number two – just behind our nation's capital when it comes to the highest rates of human trafficking. The bottom line – dozens of children are being sold for sex on a nightly basis across Georgia. "Human trafficking is...
WJCL
Video: Winds from deadly Georgia storm system tip over tractor trailer
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Video shared by law enforcement shows just some of the destruction caused by a tornado earlier this month in Georgia. The video above was shared Monday by the Spalding County Sheriff's Office. In the video, you can see the winds picking up as vehicles travel...
