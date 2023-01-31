New Providence Gets Top Seed for Union County Girls' Basketball Tournament; GL seeded 7th

NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ -- The New Providence girls basketball team received the top seed for the Union County Tournament, which begins with preliminary round games this weekend.

The defending champion Pioneers, as the No. 1 seed, though, would not play their first tournament game until Thursday, Feb. 9 or Friday, Feb. 10, when they will host the winner of the Union Catholic vs. Dayton game to be played Feb. 8.

Westfield, which split two games against New Providence this season, is the No. 2 seed, and will host the winner of the Wednesday, Feb. 8 game between (7) Gov. Livingston and (10) Oak Knoll in Berkeley Heights.

The remaining top seeds: 3-Cranford, 4-Scotch Plains-Fanwood, 5-Roselle Catholic, 6-Elizabeth.

The semifinals will be played Feb. 15 at a site to be announced. Last year, those games were at Rahway High School. The championship game is slated for Saturday, Feb. 18 at Kean University.



