New Providence, NJ

New Providence Gets Top Seed for Union County Girls' Basketball Tournament; GL seeded 7th

TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 3 days ago

NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ -- The New Providence girls basketball team received the top seed for the Union County Tournament, which begins with preliminary round games this weekend.

The defending champion Pioneers, as the No. 1 seed, though, would not play their first tournament game until Thursday, Feb. 9 or Friday, Feb. 10, when they will host the winner of the Union Catholic vs. Dayton game to be played Feb. 8.

Westfield, which split two games against New Providence this season, is the No. 2 seed, and will host the winner of the Wednesday, Feb. 8 game between (7) Gov. Livingston and (10) Oak Knoll in Berkeley Heights.

The remaining top seeds: 3-Cranford, 4-Scotch Plains-Fanwood, 5-Roselle Catholic, 6-Elizabeth.

The semifinals will be played Feb. 15 at a site to be announced. Last year, those games were at Rahway High School. The championship game is slated for Saturday, Feb. 18 at Kean University.

TAPinto.net

Nutley Girls and Boys Basketball Hit the Court Again Tuesday

Girls Basketball The Raiders earned a 43-30 victory on the road Thursday night at Cedar Grove led by Riley Sebastiano, who totaled 18 points, six rebounds and three steals. Anna Green added 11 points and seven assists and Grace Christie had 14 points and three blocks. The win was the second straight for Nutley (7-11), which also defeated Hoboken, 43-25, on Monday afternoon. Grace Christie (18 points, three blocks, two rebounds), Isabel Riccardi (six points, 10 rebounds, seven blocks, three assists, three steals) and Mina Shaw (three points, six rebounds, three blocks) led the way. Nutley's next game is a road contest on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at Newark Central at 7 p.m. Boys Basketball Anthony Pinal and Erik Thompson scored 13 and 11 points, respectively, as Nutley suffered a 47-40 loss to Livingston on Thursday in Nutley. Donte Dubose-Carter added seven points for the Raiders (6-16), who led, 14-8, after the first quarter but was outscored, 28-18, in the middle quarters. Dubose-Carter continues to lead the team in scoring with a 13.2 average. Thompson (11.4 ppg.), Pinal (9.1 ppg.) and Jordan Small (7.0 ppg.) round out the top four scorers. Nutley is scheduled to play host to Newark Academy on Feb. 7 at 4 p.m.  
NUTLEY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: Columbia Defeats Newark Academy, 46-42, in ECT Quarterfinals

LIVINGSTON, NJ -- The Columbia girls basketball team advanced in the quarterfinal round of the Essex County Tournament with a 46-42 victory over Newark Academy on Saturday. Talia Baptiste scored 14 points for the Cougars (9-13), who trailed by five points after one quarter. Columbia outscored Newark Academy, 16-11, in the fourth quarter. Bella Galatt finished with nine points for Columbia, which moves on to the semifinal round against top-seeded Montclair Immaculate next Saturday at West Orange High School. Fourth-seeded Newark Academy is 16-4.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

WHRHS Wrestling: Watchung Hills Takes Down Middlesex on Senior Night 2023

WARREN, NJ — Watchung Hills defeated Middlesex on Senior Night Friday, 60-12. Prior to the match Watchung Hills senior wrestlers and their parents were recognized. SEE WHO THEY ARE HERE “Great night celebrating the seniors! They have worked very hard all season to put themselves in position to succeed,” said WHRHS head coach Jim Huff. “We enjoy this one tonight and then move on to Mondays State tournament as the two seed. We have 2 home matches Monday and need all the support we can get! The 2nd match will start at 7:30! Go Warriors!” The Warriors improved to 13-6 with the win. Results are: 132 Michael Samayoa won by pin :45 138 Lorenzo Percario won by forfeit 144 Cody Pritzlaff won by pin 3:23 150 Christian Calvo won by pin :28 157 Harry Liu won by decision 4-1 165 Matt Mina won by decision 13-7 175 David Labib lost by decision 4-2 190 Joe Vecchio was pinned 2:30 215 Jon Barrera won by pin 3:41 285 Hunter  Seubert won by pin 1:34 106 Nic Pietrrantuono won by forfeit 113 Anthony DiAndrea won by forfeit 120 Cameron Kolakowski won by pin 3:39 126 Nick Valenti lost by decision 5-1
WARREN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Livingston Wins Over Mt. Olive, 46-35

LIVINGSTON, NJ — The Livingston High School boys basketball team rallied from an eight-point halftime deficit to come back for a 46-35 victory over Mt. Olive on Saturday. The Lancers (13-7) trailed, 24-16, after Mt. Olive ran off a 15-2 spurt in the second quarter. Dylan Perlstein scored 16 points for Livingston, which closed out the game with an 11-3 showing in the fourth quarter. Luke Cohen finished with 10 points for the Lancers, who have won seven of their last eight games.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

BHS Boys' Wrestling Team Improves to 15-8 as Anthony Lizama and Trevor Frantantoni Lead Way; Bengals Qualify for State Sectionals

As the regular season winds down, the competition continues to heat up for the Bloomfield High wrestling team. Head coach Ryan Smircich's team was 15-8 heading into a home match, against Nutley, on Feb. 3. On  Feb. 4, the Bengals will host the annual Gray Cup, against Columbia and Verona, starting at 10 a.m. Bloomfield also qualified for the NJSIAA sectional championships, in North 1, Group 4, and will travel to Clifton High, on Feb. 6, to take on Livingston in the first round. The Bengals are seeded third in the tourney while Livingston, which defeated BHS in a dual match recently,...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Newton Girls Basketball Wins by 10 Over Parsippany

NEWTON, NJ—The Newton high school girls basketball team beat Parsippany when they hosted them on Thursday, February 2 and won 40-30. Catherine Vena had a double-double with 10 points with 12 rebounds. The Braves put up 10 points in the first quarter and another 12 in the second to take the lead 22-17 going into halftime. They would add another 18 points to take the victory. Caitlyn Pokrywa led the Braves with 15 points, pulling down seven rebounds.  Samantha Sutton contributed with eight points and seven rebounds, while Sophia Brondo, Sophia May and Jolen Stoner added to the final total.  The Newton High School girls basketball team’s overall record is 9-7, while their NJAC-Colonial division record is 6-2. They will  play away against Mount Olive on Saturday, February 4 beginning at 10 a.m.
NEWTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Union Beats Cranford, 61-53, on Senior Night

UNION, NJ -- It was Senior Night at Union High School, and a game that also served as a live scouting report of sorts for the Farmers' boys basketball team. Forcing abundant turnovers out of its fullcourt press, Union overcame an early deficit and went on to defeat the Cougars, 61-53, Friday night. Union could end up facing Cranford again in the Union County Tournament next Thursday, if 14th-seeded Cranford gets by 11th-seeded Roselle in a preliminary round game on Tuesday. Union is the sixth seed. Friday night's game followed ceremonies honoring Union's six senior players and their families. The 12th-graders honored were:...
CRANFORD, NJ
TAPinto.net

No 6 Seed Morristown Girls Basketball Eliminated From County Tournament

MORRISTOWN, NJ - Morristown girls basketball, the sixth seed, lost to 11-seed Hanover Park, 40-38, in overtime in the Morris County Tournament first round Thursday evening. Maya Summerville led Morristown with 14 points and nine rebounds, Caroline Condon grabbed 13 rebounds and Anna Rivetti chipped in nine points and eight rebounds. The Colonials fell to 10-7 on the year and snapped a four-game winning streak. Morristown received a bye in the Preliminary Round. After tonight's win, Hanover Park will advance to face No. 3 Chatham on Saturday February 4 at Morris Knolls High School.   Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MorristownTAP/ and on Twitter at @MorristownTAP and on Instagram at @tapintomorristown Download the TAPinto App!   Click here for Android.  Click here for iOS
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

A Part of Bloomfield High Wrestling Tradition: Bengals to Host Annual Gray Cup, to Honor the Late Dr. Danny Gray, on Feb. 4

BLOOMFIELD, NJ--Tradition has long represented the sport of high school wrestling, in New Jersey. And, at Bloomfield, a heartfelt match will once again take center stage, on Feb. 4, at 'The Pit' The Bengals will take on Essex County rivals Verona and Columbia, starting at 10 a.m. While the wrestling will certainly be exciting, this day honors the late Danny Gray, a tremendous wrestler for the Bengals, who died nearly nine years ago. The overall team winner on Feb. 4 will receive the 'Gray Cup', named in honor, and memory of Danny. Last year, Bloomfield prevailed, to keep the Cup in its...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS GIRLS SWIMMING: Phillipsburg Girls Beat Easton

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - Ayanna Elston took two individual first place finishes and Ali Sucker and Maeve McCormick each took one to lead the Phillipsburg High School girls swimming team past arch-rival Easton, 87-83, on Saturday at PES.   The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Elston, Maddy Baylor, Kaitlyn Murphy, Rose VanOosten  were also winners in a time of 1:52.62.   “This is something the kids look forward to all year,” P’burg coach Macawley Knappenberger said. “So, to see them come away with a win is a great feeling.”   Elston won the 100 backstroke (1:08.98) and 100 butterfly (1:05.89), Stucker the 200 IM (2:37.10) and McCormick...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Wrestling: West Essex Defeats Jefferson, 54-15

JEFFERSON, NJ -- The West Essex wrestling team recorded five pins and went on to defeat Jefferson, 64-15, Friday night. West Essex is 14-2. Jefferson is 13-6. 106 Alex Esposito (WE) — Major Decision 12-0 Christopher Frank (J) 113 Christian Bastante (WE) — Pin 5:09 Sean Callan (J) 120 Thomas Ruane (WE) — Major Decision 11-3 Max Alonso (J) 126 Ethan Kerlin (WE) — Pin 2:34 Ryan Jack (J) 132 Nick Bastante (WE) — Pin 2:43 Carson Frank (J) 138 Joey Macrino (WE) — Pin 3:12 Joseph Connolly (J) 144 Anthony Barra (WE) — Major Decision 12-1 Christian Gould (J) 150 Bryan Tilney (J) — Decision 6-2 Nick Janish (WE) 157 Mike Maglione (WE) — Decision 5-2 Ryan Flammer (J) 165 Joseph DiBiase (J) — Pin 3:00 Carmine Masi (WE) 175 Peter Schauer (WE) — Forfeit 190 Amro Salem (WE) — Pin 1:39 Marchello Fiorentino (J) 215 Chris Nigro (WE) — Decision 8-3 Alexander DaSilva (J)  
NORTH CALDWELL, NJ
TAPinto.net

Chargers-Bears-Rams Ice Hockey Loses to Colonia

WOODBRIDGE, NJ - The East Brunswick-Spotswood-South River High School ice hockey team lost to Greater Middlesex Conference leading Colonia-Woodbridge High School on Friday at the Club at Woodbridge 13-2. Colonia is undefeated in the GMC this season. Michael Rodrigues and Tanner Stein scored the goals for CBR. Ryan Fitzgerald and James Tomasini had assists in Friday's loss. Braeden Rafferty had four goals for Colonia-Woodbridge. Ray Obolsky and Ryan Douglas both scored a pair. Colonia-Woodbridge also had goals from Hubert Polchlopek, Patrick Renne, Ryan Zwiebel, Chris Walusz and Nick Santeramo. Eryk Miastkowski faced 30 shots for CBR and made 17 saves. Noah Gibb faced 12 shots and made 10 saves for Colonia-Woodbridge. Gibb picked up the victory in goal. CBR returns to the ice on Monday at the ProSkate Ice Rink in South Brunswick for a home game against Monroe Township High School at 4:15 p.m. Monroe has an overall season record of 13-4-1 and is second in the GMC. 
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Swim: Garfield/Hasbrouck Heights Falls to Fair Lawn on Senior Day

GARFIELD, NJ – The Hasbrouck Heights/Garfield swim team honored 10 seniors swimmers for their achievements and contributions to the program before their meet on Thursday against Fair Lawn.  Hasbrouck Heights’ swimmers Ryan Ng, Timothy Tran, Abigail Hernandez and Kanzy Hassan were honored all with Garfield teammates Mykal Diaz, Gian Lopez, Anthony Faron, Matthew Czajowski, Sebastian Nitek and Glenn Chmielowicz-Falone prior to the meet, as head coach Laura Meilke spoke about the efforts they have put in on the team. The team, which is a co-op of Hasbrouck Heights and Garfield High School’s respective swim team, is in its fifth year as a co-op,...
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Morristown Wrestling Defeated Hackettstown Friday

MORRISTOWN, NJ – The Morristown High School wrestling team defeated Hackettstown, 36-31, on Friday, Feb. 3. The Colonials improved to 7-10 on the season. At 132 pounds, Wilmer Romero took a 6-1 decision. Jack Myers won a 9-3 decision at 138, Ricardo Nulman won by forfeit at 150,Oliver Aung won a 6-4 decision at 165, Henry Saxon pinned in 1:07 at 175.   Freddie Saxon and Robert Murphy won by forfeit at 190 and 215 respectively and Jayson Castro was victorious by a 3-1 decision at 285.     Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MorristownTAP/ and on Twitter at @MorristownTAP and on Instagram at @tapintomorristown Download the TAPinto App!   Click here for Android.  Click here for iOS
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Castellano’s Late Goal Propels Roxbury Hockey Over Park Regional

ROXBURY, NJ – Roxbury High School senior Dan Castellano on Thursday scored the go-ahead goal with 3:48 left to lift Roxbury ice hockey to a 7-5 victory over Park Regional. The win, at Mennen Arena in Morris Township, brought the Gaels record to 11-4. Senior Jake Calanni scored four goals to help Roxbury secure the victory. In the first period, Park Regional (8-8-3) launched the offensive action and scored two goals in the first six minutes to take an early lead. Roxbury answered with an unassisted goal by senior Tyler Peterson (22). Less than a minute later, the Gaels scored again to tie the...
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hard Work and a Diligent Approach Led Glen Ridge's Jake Russell to Commit to Valparaiso University to Play Football, and Major in Engineering

With his parents, sister, teammates, coaches and friends on hand at Glen Ridge High School, Jake Russell made his commitment to play collegiate football. Russell, a senior, will play on the NCAA Division 1 level, at Valparaiso University, in Valparaiso, Indiana, beginning this fall. He made it official on Feb. 1.  The son of Kim and Todd Russell, and older brother to his sister, Kasey Russell, Jake plans to major in Engineering, and possibly Sports Biomedical Engineering. The process of choosing a college to play football at wasn't easy, but it was certainly a process he'll not soon forget. "I’d first like to...
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Piscataway Resident Named to Seton Hall Dean’s List

PISCATAWAY, NJ – Gabriella Robinson of Piscataway was named to Seton Hall University’s Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester. Robinson, a student in the School of Diplomacy and International Relations also recently met with Csaba Körösi, the 77th President of the United Nations General Assembly as a representative of the Black Diplomacy Student Organization at the SHU World Leaders Forum in January. Seton Hall University is a private Catholic research university located in South Orange, New Jersey. TAPinto is free and published daily made possible through sponsorships and advertising. Get Your Town's News in Your Inbox:  Click Here to sign up. Contact piscataway@tapinto.net for sponsorship and advertising information. Market Your Business Using TAPinto Download the TAPinto App!   Click here for Android.  Click here for iOS.
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Eastside High School Football Standout Elijah Carroll Commits to East Stroudsburg

PATERSON, NJ -  Eastside Football’s Elijah Carroll and his proud parents sat at a table with three hats, each bearing the logos of universities that had made offers to the star returner for next year – Alvernia College, East Stroudsburg, and Pace. After Carroll made some welcoming remarks to the group of supporters in the Eastside gymnasium, he put the East Stroudsburg University (ESU) hat on his head. Almost on cue, his mother, Monesia Jones, and his father, Rufus Carroll, unzipped their jackets to reveal their East Stroudsburg t-shirts. His grandparents, Henry and Victoria Rollins, were close by watching proudly.  “Throughout my...
PATERSON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Three Cranford Football Players Sign Letters of Intent

CRANFORD, NJ - Football is on a lot of minds with the big game just around the corner, but three Cranford football players have it on the brain for a different reason. Liam Godwin, Ryan Lynskey, and Shane Kanterman have signed letters of intent to continue playing in college. Godwin was a captain this year and named an Athlete of the Week for his performance in the team's win against Woodbridge. He will attend the University of New Haven in Connecticut. Lynskey was also named an Athlete of the Week this past season. He is heading to Bates College in Lewiston, ME in the fall. Kanterman will attend Southern Connecticut State University. He is also a wrestler for Cranford High School and was recently named an Athlete of the Week and is the Union County Champion in the 190-lb weight class. The players were joined at the signing by teammates Jake Carter, Jake Carvalho, Ryan Carracino, Lucas Caldwell, Kyle Fay, Zack Szekeres and Ryan Heesters.  
CRANFORD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Chatham Student-Athletes Ryan Barry, Ryan Beegle, Erik Hoie and Alex Krack Sign NCAA Division 1 Letters of Intent

CHATHAM, NJ -- Chatham High student-athletes Ryan Barry, Ryan Beegle, Erik Hoie and Alex Krack have signed national letters of intent to continue their education and athletic careers at NCAA Division 1 schools. Barry has committed to play baseball at the University of Tampa, Beegle will run cross-country/track for Boston College, Hoie will swim for Providence College and Krack will run cross-country/track at the University of Richmond. L to r: Alex Krack, Ryan Beegle, Erik Hoie and Ryan Barry
CHATHAM, NJ
TAPinto.net

