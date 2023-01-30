ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cold and quiet night into Wednesday morning

By Phil Price, FOX23 Severe Weather Team
  • Cold and quiet tonight into Wednesday morning
  • Climbing to the freezing mark and slightly above by afternoon
  • Light rain and freezing rain possible late Wednesday night into early Thursday
  • Heaviest icing in far southeastern Oklahoma
  • A light glaze of ice is possible along I-40 and points north
  • Thawing out starting Thursday
  • Above-average highs for the weekend with dry conditions

