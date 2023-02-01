ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

1 in custody after SWAT responds to home in west Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 1 day ago
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department surrounded a home Tuesday night in the 1400 block of Orvis Street in west Charlotte.

Channel 9 saw SWAT and multiple officers at the scene. A police drone was also launched.

According to the police report for the incident, the situation began around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday when two men were allegedly assaulting a female along Orvis Street. When officers tried to arrest one of the suspects, he barricaded himself inside his home and refused to comply with officers’ commands, the report reads.

At one point the suspect threw an “unknown liquid” from a window onto an officer, the report says.

CMPD said they obtained warrants for multiple assault charges and took the suspect into custody.

“Really frightening. Really scary,” a neighbor told Channel 9.

CMPD cleared the scene at about 9:15 p.m.

No further information has been released.

