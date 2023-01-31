ALGM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

18 HOURS AGO