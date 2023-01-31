Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
1 Stunning Growth Stock Set to Soar by 2,700%, According to Cathie Wood
In 2020, it seemed that Cathie Wood's stock picks couldn't miss. Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF rocketed upward by 149% for the year, turning her into a Wall Street star. Then, the bottom dropped out of the tech sector, and the fund that once seemed invulnerable plummeted, falling 77% from its peak. Wood is undeterred, however. She's been doubling down on her strategy of buying the most disruptive and innovative companies out there. She notes that previous bear markets have yielded remarkable opportunities for investors with a long-term mindset.
CNBC
Silvergate Capital shares jump after BlackRock reports increased stake in the crypto bank
BlackRock raised its holding in Silvergate Capital, a crypto-focused bank, according to a Jan. 31 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Silvergate shares jumped on Tuesday afternoon. Crypto has enjoyed a solid rebound in January, but shares of Silvergate have had a rocky start to the year. Silvergate Capital...
Meta Shares Outperform Wall Street Expectations as Zuckerberg Pledges 'Year of Efficiency'
Shares surged nearly 20% in after-hours trading on Wednesday.
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Porch Group (PRCH)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.45MM shares of Porch Group Inc (PRCH). This represents 5.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 5.12MM shares and 5.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.55% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Enterprise (EPD) Beats Earnings Estimates in Q4, Revenues Miss
Enterprise Products Partners LP EPD reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per limited partner unit of 65 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 60 cents. The bottom line improved from the year-ago quarter’s 52 cents per share. Total quarterly revenues of $13,650 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of...
Motley Fool
10 Top Stocks to Buy in 2023
The market is already up so far this year, erasing part of 2022's loss. Yet shares of many good companies are still down over the past year. Now may be a great time to consider positions in some of them. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
The S&P 500 Could Be About to Do Something It Hasn't Done in Over 2 Years
Here's what history shows might happen after an S&P 500 "golden cross."
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Today: Fed Preview, Bitcoin Holds Steady at $22.9K
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Latest Prices. Bitcoin (BTC): The largest cryptocurrency by market value was recently trading at about $22,900, up 0.5% over the past 24 hours. Equities closed higher after the latest data showed Europe’s economy edging...
defenseworld.net
Fat Projects Acquisition (NASDAQ:FATPU) Stock Price Down 4.7%
Shares of Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATPU – Get Rating) traded down 4.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.28 and last traded at $10.32. 2,982 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 3,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.83.
defenseworld.net
Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)
Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.23% of Hub Group worth $5,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
defenseworld.net
Blue Safari Group Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BSGAU) Shares Up 1%
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech, InfoTech, and InsurTech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
defenseworld.net
Northern Lights Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NLITU) Trading 1% Higher
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.77. Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.
defenseworld.net
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Short Interest Down 6.5% in January
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Atlas Air Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.13.
defenseworld.net
ETFMG Prime 2x Daily Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILX) Stock Price Up 3.5%
ETFMG Prime 2x Daily Junior Silver Miners ETF Stock Up 3.5 %. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.48. Institutional Investors Weigh In On ETFMG Prime 2x Daily Junior Silver Miners ETF. A hedge fund recently raised its...
defenseworld.net
Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTACU) Shares Up 0.3%
Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15. Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I. A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTACU....
defenseworld.net
Abri SPAC I, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPAW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest
Shares of Abri SPAC I stock opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07. Abri SPAC I has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.45. Receive News & Ratings for Abri SPAC I Daily - Enter...
defenseworld.net
Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)
Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
defenseworld.net
Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II. Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,236,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,984,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.
defenseworld.net
Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Gap Up to $34.43
ALGM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.
defenseworld.net
Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO) Stock Price Up 2.1%
Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF Price Performance. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average is $20.39. Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF. A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF stock. Royal Bank...
Comments / 0