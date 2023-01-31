ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

inForney.com

Wet January

SHREVEPORT, La. - Rainy skies were the norm for January! Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar images like from Wednesday evening were quite common. The Shreveport National Weather Service picked up over 10 inches of rain for the month. Average is half that amount at 4.54 inches. The KTBS 3...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

South Lakeshore residents prepare for floods

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – There are floodwaters in the backyards of Cross Lake residents. Perry Spivey is a South Lakeshore resident who built his home on the lake higher due to the area being prone to flooding. To further protect his property, Spivey took the City of Shreveport’s recommendation to move his belongings to higher ground.
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

Winter weather and flooding possible

Bossier Parish is not in a winter weather warning but a winter weather advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for portions of Northeast Texas and Northern Louisiana (near and north of the I-20 corridor) through 9 a.m. on Wednesday February 1, 2023, with freezing rain a possibility. Ground temps are warm and the NWS anticipates temperatures at or near freezing Tuesday night. Ice accumulations could range from 0.01″ to 0.1″ on elevated surfaces.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KSLA

Cross Lake residents express frustration over flooding issues

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The water level at Cross Lake is quite high right now, and those who live there are getting frustrated. On Thursday, Feb. 2, KSLA spoke with a number of residents, who say this isn’t the first time they’ve had issues. Persistent rain has plagued the ArkLaTex all week, causing the ground to be heavily saturated and water levels to rise.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

With Recent Rain Are Shreveport Area Lakes About to Flood?

Obviously, most of the Arklatex has been hammered over the last few days with some heavy rains, but just how much flooding of our area lakes will we see due to these rains?. In an interview with KEEL News, Michael Berry, Senior Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Shreveport, says they are somewhat concerned about the rising levels and possible flooding of Cross Lake, Wallace Lake and Lake Bistineau.
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

Thursday School Closings and Delays

Most schools across the ArkLaTex are open today, including classes in the immediate Shreveport area. However there are a few delays this morning in the Texarkana area. Texas A&M University-Texarkana is planning to reopen at noon on Thursday. The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will delay opening until 10 a.m. and Hope Public Schools will be closed one more day. Mount Pleasant IDS has also scheduled a 10 a.m. start with buses running two hours later than usual.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

Sinkhole in Longview causing traffic to be rerouted

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A sinkhole in Longview is causing traffic to be rerouted. According to officials, the sinkhole is in the 500 block of South High St between Nelson and Marion in Longview. Longview officials are asking drivers to take an alternate route at this time. KETK will update this post as more information […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KSLA

Roads close as rains wash out culverts in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Harrison County has shut down two county roads because of washed out culverts. One in East Harrison County near Hallsville on West Noonday Road, and the other near Waskom on Strickland Springs Road. And, some of the repairs can’t be done while it’s raining.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
caddo.org

Parish closures; sandbag distribution information for Parish of Caddo

PARISH CLOSURES AND SANDBAGS DUE TO INCLEMENT WEATHER. Caddo Parish, LA – Sandbags will be available for Caddo Parish citizens as a result of inclement weather in the area. Residents may obtain sandbags at Caddo Parish Fleet Services (1701 Monty Street, Shreveport, LA) from 8:00am – 3:30pm. A maximum of 20 sandbags per vehicle is allowed.
CADDO PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

Early morning fire destroys south Shreveport home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Early Wednesday morning firefighters were called to a large house fire that fully destroyed a home in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood. The Shreveport Fire Department received an emergency call to a home on the 7600 block of Gideon St. just before 4:30 a.m. Crews arrived within 6 minutes and found the home fully engulfed in flames.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Behind the Badge: Reaction to the beating death of Tyre Nichols

SHREVEPORT, La. - Each week, we highlight the selfless work of area law enforcement. This morning on Behind the Badge, KTBS 3's Rick Rowe gets reaction to the recent beating death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, TN. If you'd like to submit an idea for a future Behind the Badge...
MEMPHIS, TN
