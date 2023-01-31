Read full article on original website
Wet January
SHREVEPORT, La. - Rainy skies were the norm for January! Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar images like from Wednesday evening were quite common. The Shreveport National Weather Service picked up over 10 inches of rain for the month. Average is half that amount at 4.54 inches. The KTBS 3...
ktalnews.com
South Lakeshore residents prepare for floods
SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – There are floodwaters in the backyards of Cross Lake residents. Perry Spivey is a South Lakeshore resident who built his home on the lake higher due to the area being prone to flooding. To further protect his property, Spivey took the City of Shreveport’s recommendation to move his belongings to higher ground.
bossierpress.com
Winter weather and flooding possible
Bossier Parish is not in a winter weather warning but a winter weather advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for portions of Northeast Texas and Northern Louisiana (near and north of the I-20 corridor) through 9 a.m. on Wednesday February 1, 2023, with freezing rain a possibility. Ground temps are warm and the NWS anticipates temperatures at or near freezing Tuesday night. Ice accumulations could range from 0.01″ to 0.1″ on elevated surfaces.
KSLA
Cross Lake residents express frustration over flooding issues
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The water level at Cross Lake is quite high right now, and those who live there are getting frustrated. On Thursday, Feb. 2, KSLA spoke with a number of residents, who say this isn’t the first time they’ve had issues. Persistent rain has plagued the ArkLaTex all week, causing the ground to be heavily saturated and water levels to rise.
KTBS
Webster, Claiborne schools, others closing or planning late starts Wednesday
MINDEN, La. -- Webster Parish schools will be closed Wednesday. Superintendent Johnny Rowland Jr. said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution following multiple discussions with the National Weather Service and Office of Homeland Security. The region is under a winter weather advisory until 9 a.m. "This...
KSLA
Continuous rain causes growing concern for flooding; sandbags available
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The ArkLaTex has seen many rounds of rain this month, leading to a rising concern for flooding. The National Weather Service says northwest Louisiana can expect two to four inches of rainfall throughout the week, and some local waterways are expected to crest above flood stage.
With Recent Rain Are Shreveport Area Lakes About to Flood?
Obviously, most of the Arklatex has been hammered over the last few days with some heavy rains, but just how much flooding of our area lakes will we see due to these rains?. In an interview with KEEL News, Michael Berry, Senior Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Shreveport, says they are somewhat concerned about the rising levels and possible flooding of Cross Lake, Wallace Lake and Lake Bistineau.
q973radio.com
Thursday School Closings and Delays
Most schools across the ArkLaTex are open today, including classes in the immediate Shreveport area. However there are a few delays this morning in the Texarkana area. Texas A&M University-Texarkana is planning to reopen at noon on Thursday. The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will delay opening until 10 a.m. and Hope Public Schools will be closed one more day. Mount Pleasant IDS has also scheduled a 10 a.m. start with buses running two hours later than usual.
Sinkhole in Longview causing traffic to be rerouted
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A sinkhole in Longview is causing traffic to be rerouted. According to officials, the sinkhole is in the 500 block of South High St between Nelson and Marion in Longview. Longview officials are asking drivers to take an alternate route at this time. KETK will update this post as more information […]
School Closings For February 1st, 2023 In The Shreveport Area
A blast of winter weather is now mixing with flooding conditions across the Ark-La-Tex, which is now leading to school closures in the region. Though not all schools are closing, there are some who are making the decision to call off the day. While some schools are taking the option to start later in the morning, to hopefully get a day in.
q973radio.com
Cold and Winter Weather Is Possible In The ArkLaTex Tuesday Night and Wednesday Morning
More winter weather is coming to the Shreveport weather. Rain and cold temps are expected Tuesday afternoon that could change to freezing rain Tuesday night/into Wednesday morning, making the commute on Wednesday morning in the ArkLaTex messy. Some parts of the region could get ice. A Winter Storm Warning is...
These Caddo Parish waterways are in danger of flooding by Friday
Offenders held at the Caddo Correctional Center and Caddo Parish Public Works employees are filling sandbags at 1701 Monty Street, while Shreveport City employees are filling sandbags at 1935 Claiborne Avenue as officials in Northwest Louisiana expect many area waterways to crest above flood stage by Friday, Feb. 3.
5 Better Choices to Predict Shreveport’s Weather Than Groundhog
Yep, it's Groundhog Day! February 2 of each year since 1887, Americans have allowed this overgrown squirrel, the groundhog, a rodent meteorologist, Punxatawney Phil, to determine the fate of winter. If he sees his shadow, we have six more weeks of bad luck and bad weather. Should he go “shadow-less,”...
ktalnews.com
Caddo, Bossier: rising water levels prompt FREE sandbag handouts, park closures
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Rising floodwaters in Caddo and Bossier Parish have prompted officials to hand out sandbags and temporarily close several parish parks. Residents in need of sandbags to combat the rising water levels may pick up sandbags at three locations:. Caddo Parish Fleet Services, located at...
KSLA
Cross Lake closed due to high water level; backyards nearby flood
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Even though the water level at Cross Lake trickled down some Tuesday (Jan. 31), it’s now expected to rise again. With more rain on the way, levels could increase another three feet by Friday, Feb. 3. Some backyards along Cross Lake in west Shreveport are...
KSLA
Roads close as rains wash out culverts in Harrison County
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Harrison County has shut down two county roads because of washed out culverts. One in East Harrison County near Hallsville on West Noonday Road, and the other near Waskom on Strickland Springs Road. And, some of the repairs can’t be done while it’s raining.
caddo.org
Parish closures; sandbag distribution information for Parish of Caddo
PARISH CLOSURES AND SANDBAGS DUE TO INCLEMENT WEATHER. Caddo Parish, LA – Sandbags will be available for Caddo Parish citizens as a result of inclement weather in the area. Residents may obtain sandbags at Caddo Parish Fleet Services (1701 Monty Street, Shreveport, LA) from 8:00am – 3:30pm. A maximum of 20 sandbags per vehicle is allowed.
ktalnews.com
Early morning fire destroys south Shreveport home
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Early Wednesday morning firefighters were called to a large house fire that fully destroyed a home in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood. The Shreveport Fire Department received an emergency call to a home on the 7600 block of Gideon St. just before 4:30 a.m. Crews arrived within 6 minutes and found the home fully engulfed in flames.
KSLA
Pedestrian struck by car on Lakeshore Drive, taken to hospital
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Feb. 2 at 8:45 p.m., a man crossing the street was hit by a car on Lakeshore Drive west of Jewella Avenue. The man sustained life threatening injuries and was transported to Oschner LSU Health. The driver remained at the scene of the incident.
KTBS
Behind the Badge: Reaction to the beating death of Tyre Nichols
SHREVEPORT, La. - Each week, we highlight the selfless work of area law enforcement. This morning on Behind the Badge, KTBS 3's Rick Rowe gets reaction to the recent beating death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, TN. If you'd like to submit an idea for a future Behind the Badge...
