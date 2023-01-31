It may be riskier to trade before market opening and after market closing than during regular market hours. Since issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. Extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular securities due to lower liquidity and higher volatility. After-hours trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI) shows that investor sentiment remained same, with the stock’s consolidated last price remained same to $33.69. The Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. has recorded 22,761 volume in the after hours trading session. The stock was recently discussed on Yahoo Finance as it revealed that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results and a Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.33 Per Share.

