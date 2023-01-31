The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) shows that investor sentiment remained broken, with the stock’s consolidated last price falling by -$0.01, or -0.07%, to $14.37. The Vermilion Energy Inc. has recorded 8,437 volume in the after hours trading session. Most recently, Yahoo Finance reported about the stock as it publicized that Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces 2023 Budget and Guidance, 25% Dividend Increase and Resumption of Share Buybacks.

1 DAY AGO