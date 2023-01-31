Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.65MM shares of Credicorp Ltd. (BAP). This represents 5.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated May 9, 2022 they reported 4.61MM shares and 4.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.71% and an increase in total ownership of 0.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

2 DAYS AGO