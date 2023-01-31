Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Credicorp (BAP)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.65MM shares of Credicorp Ltd. (BAP). This represents 5.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated May 9, 2022 they reported 4.61MM shares and 4.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.71% and an increase in total ownership of 0.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, bonds tumble as stellar US jobs report may force Fed rethink
LONDON Feb 3 (Reuters) - Global stocks and Treasury prices tumbled on Friday after an unexpectedly strong U.S. jobs report indicated the Federal Reserve may need to keep interest rates elevated to control inflation. This placed another roadblock in the way of a weeks-long markets rally that stumbled in U.S....
NASDAQ
Fed seen likely to lift rates above 5% after strong jobs report
Feb 3 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is likely to deliver at least two more interest-rate hikes, taking the benchmark rate to above 5%, before monetary policy will be sufficiently restrictive to bridle an unexpectedly strong labor market that is contributing to high inflation. That was the read from traders...
Comments / 0