"Since colleges can't contact me directly yet, they've been talking to my coach. I've been hearing from the Gophers obviously, and then Wisconsin and Iowa as well," 2025 Heritage Christian Academy defensive tackle Abu Tarawallie said to 247Sports. "On Wednesday, I was at school and I got called down to my school’s athletic director’s office and he said my coach wanted to talk to me. So I called my coach and he said that the Minnesota Gophers wanted to offer me and I had to call them since I’m a sophomore, so I did. Coach Fleck and DeLatiboudere were on the call and said they really like what they saw on my highlight and wanted to offer me."

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 20 HOURS AGO