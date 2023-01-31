Read full article on original website
Legendary Baseball Hall Of Fame Superstar DiesOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Another massive retail store closing in MinnesotaKristen WaltersShakopee, MN
Unsafe tap water in Mound: Residents paying high bills, but can't drink the waterEdy ZooMound, MN
The Bucket of Blood SaloonThe Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes travel to No. 3 Minnesota, look to extend 10-game winning streakThe LanternColumbus, OH
gophersports.com
Gophers Top Huskers 5-0, Advance to Semifinals of Big Ten Match Play
The University of Minnesota men's golf team began its spring 2023 campaign today with a 5-0 victory against Nebraska in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Match Play. The two-day event is being held at the par-72, 6,981 yard Hammock Beach Ocean Course in Palm Coast, Fla. Minnesota will face...
247Sports
Minnesota's first in-state offer for 2025 is to Heritage Christian Academy DT Abu Tarawallie
"Since colleges can't contact me directly yet, they've been talking to my coach. I've been hearing from the Gophers obviously, and then Wisconsin and Iowa as well," 2025 Heritage Christian Academy defensive tackle Abu Tarawallie said to 247Sports. "On Wednesday, I was at school and I got called down to my school’s athletic director’s office and he said my coach wanted to talk to me. So I called my coach and he said that the Minnesota Gophers wanted to offer me and I had to call them since I’m a sophomore, so I did. Coach Fleck and DeLatiboudere were on the call and said they really like what they saw on my highlight and wanted to offer me."
gophersports.com
Gophers Back at the Barn Saturday Against Maryland
TV: BTN (Mike Hall - play by play, Shon Morris - color) Mike Grimm (Play-by-Play), Spencer Tollackson (Color) 16th Meeting (2-13 all time) • The University of Minnesota men's basketball team is back at Williams Arena for a Saturday night tilt at 8 p.m. It's the first time Maryland has visited Williams Arena since 2021 when the Gophers fell, 63-49 on Jan. 23. Minnesota faced Maryland just once last season where the Gophers dropped an 84-73 contest in College Park, Md. In all, Minnesota has faced the Terrapins just 15 times in school history. The Gophers are 2-13 all-time and 2-9 since Maryland joined the Big Ten in 2014.
gophersports.com
Minnesota Suffers 18-13 Loss in Home Finale Against No. 2 Iowa
MINNEAPOLIS - The No. 11 University of Minnesota wrestling program came up short in front of a sellout crowd on Friday night inside Maturi Pavilion, as they fell 18-13 to the second-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes in their regular-season home finale. It was the Gophers first home loss in over a calendar...
gophersports.com
Meyo Invite at Notre Dame Awaits Minnesota's Track Team
MINNEAPOLIS -- With the post season just a few short weeks ago the Golden Gophers track and field team is headed to the Meyo Invitational for the homestretch of the indoor season. The Big Ten Championships are set for the final weekend of the month with the NCAA Indoor Championships scheduled for the second week of March. The Gophers will also host the Gopher Classic on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the U of MN Field House.
gophersports.com
"Chalk Talk" With Junior Gopher Gymnasts
Gopher Sports: How would you describe the energy that Gopher fans have brought to the Pav in the first two meets of the year? How has that contributed to the team's success?. Gianna Gerdes: Gopher Nation brings an energy that is unmatched. Seeing them pack the Pav and showing us so much love makes doing what we do all the more fun! Their endless support really fuels our confidence and desire to keep improving!
gophersports.com
FEATURE: 'M City' Speed Has Arrived
"People are going to have to watch out." A statement made by Minnesota graduate sprinter Amira Young that has proven to be true for the University of Minnesota women's track and field program this indoor season. As the first USTFCCCA 'Event Squad' rankings have been revealed, the Gophers 60-meters group...
gophersports.com
First Chance Meet on Deck for Golden Gophers
MINNEAPOLIS – The Minnesota men's and women's swimming and diving teams, both ranked No. 25 by the CSCAA, are set to compete for the final time before the postseason with this weekend's First Chance Meet. The Golden Gophers will be hosting other local universities in a final competition before...
gophersports.com
Vetter Selected as Top-10 National Goaltender of the Year Semifinalist, Rookie Trio Named to Watch List
MINNEAPOLIS – Sophomore goaltender Skylar Vetter has been named a top-10 finalist for National Goaltender of the Year the HCA announced on Thursday afternoon. In addition, the HCA also revealed that Josefin Bouveng, Madison Kaiser and Nelli Laitinen were all named to the 2023 National Rookie of the Year Watch List.
gophersports.com
Maroon and Gold Welcome Fighting Illini to Maturi Pavilion for Conference Matchup
MINNEAPOLIS -- After a stunning tie against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Jan. 27, the University of Minnesota women's gymnastics program is back in action with a matchup against the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 4 p.m. CT at Maturi Pavilion. Last Time Out. Last Friday the Gophers...
These Minnesota + Wisconsin Cities Make Top 10 List To Live Without A Car In The US
Don't have a car? Maybe consider moving to a place with great public transportation. A new study is out that ranks major cities in the United States and how easy it is to live in them without owning a car. How the study was put together. The study was done...
gophersports.com
Gophers Drop Home Contest to No. 4/5 Indiana
MINNEAPOLIS (Feb. 1, 2023) – The University of Minnesota (9-13, 2-9 B1G)women's basketball team was defeated by No. 4/5 Indiana (21-1, 11-1 B1G) 77-54 on Wednesday night at Williams Arena. Freshman Mallory Heyer led the way with 16 points and eight rebounds while Alanna 'Rose' Micheaux registered her eighth double double of the season with 12 points and 11 rebounds.
gophersports.com
Gophers Close Out Home Slate against No. 2 Iowa
MINNEAPOLIS - The No. 11 University of Minnesota wrestling program (11-2, 4-2 B1G) is set for their home finale on Friday night, as they look to go undefeated at home for the first time since the 2014-15 season against the No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes (12-1, 5-1 B1G) inside Maturi Pavilion at 8:00 p.m. CST.
gophersports.com
Wiley Receives Breaking Barriers Award
University of Minnesota Associate Athletic Director for Olympic Athletic Performance Sara Wiley was honored today in conjunction with National Girls & Women in Sports Day. Wiley, who has spent nearly 30 years helping Minnesota student-athletes better themselves, received the Breaking Barriers Award at the National Girls & Women in Sports Day - Minnesota Awards annual celebration.
gophersports.com
Soloveychik's Record-Setting Performance Nets B1G Swimmer of the Week Honors
MINNEAPOLIS – For his performance in last week's tri-dual sweep for Minnesota, Gophers sophomore Bar Soloveychik has been named the Big Ten Swimmer of the Week for the first time in his career, the conference announced Wednesday. Soloveychik won three races, two individually, and set a school record as...
gophersports.com
Hooten Named Big Ten Event Specialist of the Week For Second Consecutive Week
MINNEAPOLIS – Junior Mya Hooten of the University of Minnesota women's gymnastics team has earned Big Ten Event Specialist of the Week honors once again, marking the second time in as many weeks, the conference announced Wednesday. Hooten and the Gophers traveled to Iowa City for a clash with...
This Epic Bloody Mary Is Available For A Limited Time At Minnesota Bar
Road trip! A bar and restaurant with several locations in Minnesota + Wisconsin is featuring its 'Bloody Mary of The Month.' Holy cripes, I need to get there to try this. How could I forgive myself for passing this up?. This bloody mary features bacon-washed grey duck vodka, a smoked...
gophersports.com
Gopher Celebrate National Girls & Women in Sports Day and Black History Month on Saturday
For their third home meet of the 2023 season, the University of Minnesota gymnastics program will hold a celebration of National Girls & Women in Sports Day, as well as a celebration of Black History Month. The Gophers discussed the importance of celebrating both of these events in a conversation...
gophersports.com
Athletes In Leadership: CC McGraw
In celebration of National Girls and Women in Sports day, our premiere episode of Athletes in Leadership features Gophers Volleyball athlete CC McGraw discussing her experience being a Gopher student-athlete and the importance of a social media reset.. Athletes in Leadership, presented by Dove and Cob, spotlights exceptional women in...
Minnesota Restaurant Recognized For ‘Once In A Lifetime’ Meal
"This was such a beautiful experience that was so special I almost got a little emotional." The quote above comes from an article on Eat This, Not That and was made by someone who had recently enjoyed an incredible meal at a special Minnesota restaurant. It was a very memorable meal for that diner. And, that meal has been recognized as the 'once in a lifetime' meal here in Minnesota.
