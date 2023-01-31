ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

gophersports.com

Gophers Top Huskers 5-0, Advance to Semifinals of Big Ten Match Play

The University of Minnesota men's golf team began its spring 2023 campaign today with a 5-0 victory against Nebraska in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Match Play. The two-day event is being held at the par-72, 6,981 yard Hammock Beach Ocean Course in Palm Coast, Fla. Minnesota will face...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
247Sports

Minnesota's first in-state offer for 2025 is to Heritage Christian Academy DT Abu Tarawallie

"Since colleges can't contact me directly yet, they've been talking to my coach. I've been hearing from the Gophers obviously, and then Wisconsin and Iowa as well," 2025 Heritage Christian Academy defensive tackle Abu Tarawallie said to 247Sports. "On Wednesday, I was at school and I got called down to my school’s athletic director’s office and he said my coach wanted to talk to me. So I called my coach and he said that the Minnesota Gophers wanted to offer me and I had to call them since I’m a sophomore, so I did. Coach Fleck and DeLatiboudere were on the call and said they really like what they saw on my highlight and wanted to offer me."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Gophers Back at the Barn Saturday Against Maryland

TV: BTN (Mike Hall - play by play, Shon Morris - color) Mike Grimm (Play-by-Play), Spencer Tollackson (Color) 16th Meeting (2-13 all time) • The University of Minnesota men's basketball team is back at Williams Arena for a Saturday night tilt at 8 p.m. It's the first time Maryland has visited Williams Arena since 2021 when the Gophers fell, 63-49 on Jan. 23. Minnesota faced Maryland just once last season where the Gophers dropped an 84-73 contest in College Park, Md. In all, Minnesota has faced the Terrapins just 15 times in school history. The Gophers are 2-13 all-time and 2-9 since Maryland joined the Big Ten in 2014.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Minnesota Suffers 18-13 Loss in Home Finale Against No. 2 Iowa

MINNEAPOLIS - The No. 11 University of Minnesota wrestling program came up short in front of a sellout crowd on Friday night inside Maturi Pavilion, as they fell 18-13 to the second-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes in their regular-season home finale. It was the Gophers first home loss in over a calendar...
IOWA CITY, IA
gophersports.com

Meyo Invite at Notre Dame Awaits Minnesota's Track Team

MINNEAPOLIS -- With the post season just a few short weeks ago the Golden Gophers track and field team is headed to the Meyo Invitational for the homestretch of the indoor season. The Big Ten Championships are set for the final weekend of the month with the NCAA Indoor Championships scheduled for the second week of March. The Gophers will also host the Gopher Classic on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the U of MN Field House.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

"Chalk Talk" With Junior Gopher Gymnasts

Gopher Sports: How would you describe the energy that Gopher fans have brought to the Pav in the first two meets of the year? How has that contributed to the team's success?. Gianna Gerdes: Gopher Nation brings an energy that is unmatched. Seeing them pack the Pav and showing us so much love makes doing what we do all the more fun! Their endless support really fuels our confidence and desire to keep improving!
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

FEATURE: 'M City' Speed Has Arrived

"People are going to have to watch out." A statement made by Minnesota graduate sprinter Amira Young that has proven to be true for the University of Minnesota women's track and field program this indoor season. As the first USTFCCCA 'Event Squad' rankings have been revealed, the Gophers 60-meters group...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

First Chance Meet on Deck for Golden Gophers

MINNEAPOLIS – The Minnesota men's and women's swimming and diving teams, both ranked No. 25 by the CSCAA, are set to compete for the final time before the postseason with this weekend's First Chance Meet. The Golden Gophers will be hosting other local universities in a final competition before...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Gophers Drop Home Contest to No. 4/5 Indiana

MINNEAPOLIS (Feb. 1, 2023) – The University of Minnesota (9-13, 2-9 B1G)women's basketball team was defeated by No. 4/5 Indiana (21-1, 11-1 B1G) 77-54 on Wednesday night at Williams Arena. Freshman Mallory Heyer led the way with 16 points and eight rebounds while Alanna 'Rose' Micheaux registered her eighth double double of the season with 12 points and 11 rebounds.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Gophers Close Out Home Slate against No. 2 Iowa

MINNEAPOLIS - The No. 11 University of Minnesota wrestling program (11-2, 4-2 B1G) is set for their home finale on Friday night, as they look to go undefeated at home for the first time since the 2014-15 season against the No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes (12-1, 5-1 B1G) inside Maturi Pavilion at 8:00 p.m. CST.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Wiley Receives Breaking Barriers Award

University of Minnesota Associate Athletic Director for Olympic Athletic Performance Sara Wiley was honored today in conjunction with National Girls & Women in Sports Day. Wiley, who has spent nearly 30 years helping Minnesota student-athletes better themselves, received the Breaking Barriers Award at the National Girls & Women in Sports Day - Minnesota Awards annual celebration.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Athletes In Leadership: CC McGraw

In celebration of National Girls and Women in Sports day, our premiere episode of Athletes in Leadership features Gophers Volleyball athlete CC McGraw discussing her experience being a Gopher student-athlete and the importance of a social media reset.‍. Athletes in Leadership, presented by Dove and Cob, spotlights exceptional women in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Minnesota Restaurant Recognized For ‘Once In A Lifetime’ Meal

"This was such a beautiful experience that was so special I almost got a little emotional." The quote above comes from an article on Eat This, Not That and was made by someone who had recently enjoyed an incredible meal at a special Minnesota restaurant. It was a very memorable meal for that diner. And, that meal has been recognized as the 'once in a lifetime' meal here in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE

