Read full article on original website
Related
sfasu.edu
SFA to present student-directed ‘All of You’
NACOGDOCHES, Texas – The Stephen F. Austin State University School of Theatre and Dance will present the student-directed one-act play “All of You" by Dylan Schifrin at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, and at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, in Regents Suite A in the Baker Pattillo Student Center on the SFA campus.
sfasu.edu
SFA Gardens to host grafting seminar
NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Dr. David Creech, Stephen F. Austin State University professor emeritus of agriculture and director of SFA Gardens, will discuss plant grafting techniques during a workshop from 9 a.m. to noon March 11 at the Brundrett Conservation Education Building, located at 2900 Raguet St. "There's an art...
sfasu.edu
SFA Repertory Dance Company to present ‘Ex/Posed Em/Power’
NACOGDOCHES, Texas – New choreographic works created by the Stephen F. Austin State University dance faculty and guest artists Torens Johnson and Amy Wright will be featured in the program “Ex/Posed Em/Power” presented Feb. 16 through 18 in the Norton HPE Complex on the SFA campus. “The...
Comments / 0