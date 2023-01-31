NACOGDOCHES, Texas – The Stephen F. Austin State University School of Theatre and Dance will present the student-directed one-act play “All of You" by Dylan Schifrin at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, and at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, in Regents Suite A in the Baker Pattillo Student Center on the SFA campus.

