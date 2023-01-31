ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KATU.com

Gov. Kotek accepting applications for newly created housing council

SALEM, Ore. — Gov. Tina Kotek is looking for people to serve on her newly created Housing Production Advisory Council. She established the council through one of the three executive orders she signed during her first full day in office, Jan. 10. The group will be responsible for proposing...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Emergency SNAP food benefits to end in March for 412,000 Oregon households

In March, thousands of Oregonians who receive help through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will no longer receive emergency food benefits. This extra assistance was part of the federal government's pandemic emergency response that allowed states to offer additional funds to SNAP recipients. Since April 2020, Oregonians who receive food benefits through SNAP have received extra emergency funds each month on their electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card.
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Legal pot: What's actually legal and what's not

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — It's now legal to light up recreational marijuana in Rhode Island. But the grass isn't so green when you get scammed trying to purchase weed. They think they're buying a legitimate product and they either never get the product or they get a product that tastes like metal, they end up spitting it out, and it can be harmful to your health,” said Paula Fleming, who is the chief marketing officer for the Better Business Bureau.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
KATU.com

Butter Poached Oregon Dungeness Crab Roll

Fresh Oregon Dungeness crab is in season now! Chef Leif Benson joined us to share a simple but delicious way to enjoy crab. Not only is Oregon Dungeness crab great tasting, it's also sustainable. The local fishery closely adheres to the “Three S’s” of Sustainability--size, sex and season--in order to keep going strong for generations of independent family fishermen who make up the Oregon fleet.
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

DeSantis probe reveals millions going to DEI efforts at Florida universities

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (TND) — Florida universities are admitting to allocating millions in taxpayer dollars to fund diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives annually, according to documents released by the Office of the Governor. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called on each of the state's public colleges and universities to report all...
FLORIDA STATE

