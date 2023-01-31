Read full article on original website
Related
KATU.com
Oregon lawmakers debate slashing money to Measure 110, frustrating recovery advocates
SALEM, Ore. — State lawmakers are debating taking away millions of dollars of grant funding related to Oregon's drug decriminalization law -- legislation that recovery advocates are fighting. The Oregon Health Justice Recovery Alliance said House Bill 2089 could pull as much as $60 million from addiction recovery services.
KATU.com
Oregon gets $9.5M in federal funds to address homelessness, most going to Portland metro
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon is getting roughly $9.5 million in federal funds for housing and homelessness, with most going to the Portland metro area. Federal, state, county and city leaders gathered Thursday for the announcement from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. HUD distributes federal funds, which...
KATU.com
Gov. Kotek accepting applications for newly created housing council
SALEM, Ore. — Gov. Tina Kotek is looking for people to serve on her newly created Housing Production Advisory Council. She established the council through one of the three executive orders she signed during her first full day in office, Jan. 10. The group will be responsible for proposing...
KATU.com
Gov. Jay Inslee tests positive for COVID, experiencing 'very mild' symptoms
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced on Wednesday. A spokesperson for the governor said he is experiencing "very mild" symptoms and will continue working and taking meetings virtually. His wife First Spouse Trudi Inslee has tested negative for COVID-19. The...
KATU.com
SB853: Bill bans taxpayer funded out-of-state travel reimbursement for state workers
SALEM, Ore. — All 30 Oregon State Senators, in a show of bipartisan support, have sponsored a bill that would ban employees from receiving travel reimbursement for state workers who work remotely full time. Currently, those employees “must be reimbursed fully by the agency for travel to and from the central workplace.”
KATU.com
Emergency SNAP food benefits to end in March for 412,000 Oregon households
In March, thousands of Oregonians who receive help through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will no longer receive emergency food benefits. This extra assistance was part of the federal government's pandemic emergency response that allowed states to offer additional funds to SNAP recipients. Since April 2020, Oregonians who receive food benefits through SNAP have received extra emergency funds each month on their electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card.
KATU.com
Legal pot: What's actually legal and what's not
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — It's now legal to light up recreational marijuana in Rhode Island. But the grass isn't so green when you get scammed trying to purchase weed. They think they're buying a legitimate product and they either never get the product or they get a product that tastes like metal, they end up spitting it out, and it can be harmful to your health,” said Paula Fleming, who is the chief marketing officer for the Better Business Bureau.
KATU.com
Butter Poached Oregon Dungeness Crab Roll
Fresh Oregon Dungeness crab is in season now! Chef Leif Benson joined us to share a simple but delicious way to enjoy crab. Not only is Oregon Dungeness crab great tasting, it's also sustainable. The local fishery closely adheres to the “Three S’s” of Sustainability--size, sex and season--in order to keep going strong for generations of independent family fishermen who make up the Oregon fleet.
KATU.com
Remains found near Longview dock in 2020 identified as missing Oregon man through DNA
LONGVIEW, Wash. — Investigators identified human remains found buried near a dock in Longview, Washington as an Oregon man who went missing in 2017, thanks to DNA testing and genetic genealogy. In February of 2020, a longshoreman found a nearly complete human skeleton buried in thick blackberry bushes at...
KATU.com
DeSantis probe reveals millions going to DEI efforts at Florida universities
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (TND) — Florida universities are admitting to allocating millions in taxpayer dollars to fund diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives annually, according to documents released by the Office of the Governor. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called on each of the state's public colleges and universities to report all...
Comments / 0