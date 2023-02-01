'80 for Brady': Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Lily Tomlin score with new comedy

The four well-known stars of "80 For Brady" are having a good time talking about their new movie.

Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin love that their fact-based story celebrates friendship and football.

"80 for Brady" is inspired by the true story of four football-lovin' friends who happen to love football superstar Tom Brady. It also speaks to the power of aging.

"In my case, it allows you to be able to say the things maybe years ago you just kind of thought about but didn't have the will or the energy or the bravery to say," Field said. "And now, it just comes blathering out of my mouth."

"As far as I'm concerned, this is the best time of my life," Moreno said. "I live for the moment, and I find that life is filled with moments. I had no idea about these things when I was younger."

"If people laugh and they root for us, then that's important," Fonda said.

"She's a sucker for a laugh," said Tomlin, of her pal Fonda. "A sucker for a laugh. You were a sucker for a laugh on 'Grace and Frankie,' too."

"That's why I love you," Fonda said. "You make me laugh."

"80 for Brady" offers plenty of laughs, as well as a few tears.

"It's interesting because it's a movie about football and friendships," Fonda said. "So it's very male, lot of testosterone from that end. And then all of this great--what is our one?"

"Estrogen," said Tomlin.

"Well, we don't have any estrogen anymore so it's gotta be something else," Field said. "It's will power!"

"80 for Brady" is in theaters Friday, Feb. 3.