Read full article on original website
Related
alternativeswatch.com
Morgan Stanley attracts $2.5bn for single-asset continuation vehicle
Morgan Stanley Investment Management held the final close for Ashbridge Transformational Secondaries Fund II (Ashbridge II) with $2.5 billion in total commitments. The size makes the single-asset GP-led continuation fund one of the largest raised to date, according to Morgan Stanley. The predecessor fund Ashbridge Transformational Secondaries Fund I closed in 2018 at $675 million.
alternativeswatch.com
UBP partners with credit firm to widen its liquid alts platform
Union Bancaire Privée onboarded on its alternatives UCITS platform a new credit alternative fund managed by Brigade Capital Management. Launched in September 2022, the U Access (IRL) Brigade Credit Long Short UCITS fund has close to $100 million in assets. The long/short credit strategy combines fundamental credit selection with...
alternativeswatch.com
FS Investments, Portfolio Advisors to form new $73bn alts business
FS Investments and Portfolio Advisors announced a deal to combine their firms, joining forces to provide a diversified suite of alternative investment solutions for institutional and individual investors with a significant permanent capital base and a potent distribution platform. Philadelphia-based FS Investments is focused on democratizing of alternative investments and...
Comments / 0