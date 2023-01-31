Read full article on original website
Related
Golf.com
LIV’s Bryson DeChambeau is golf’s newest equipment free agent
After spending years with Cobra Golf — and helping push them into the world of single-length irons — it appears Bryson DeChambeau’s relationship with the brand has run its course, at least for now. With the Asian Tour event being held in Saudi Arabia this week, a...
Golf Digest
Caddie for top PGA Tour Champions pro diagnosed with cancer
New Zealand’s Steven Alker, a long-time journeyman golfer, enjoyed a remarkable career renaissance on the PGA Tour Champions in 2022. The 52-year-old’s dream season included four wins and 18 top-10 finishes in 23 starts, which ultimately earned him the year-end Charles Schwab Cup. On the course, Alker shared...
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour pro Billy Horschel makes LIV Golf League confession
LIV Golf League critic Billy Horschel has conceded it would be beneficial for the DP World Tour if they were to allow breakaway tour players to compete on the European-based circuit. Horschel has been consistently outspoken about LIV Golf for the better part of a year. The American, 36, previously...
golfmagic.com
DP World Tour pro birdies FIRST SIX HOLES to lead Ras Al Khaimah Championship
Japan's Ryo Hisatsune raced into a two-shot lead in the first round of the Ras Al Khaimah Classic after making six birdies in his first six holes at Al Hamra Golf Club. The 20-year-old played the first third of his round in 18 shots with five of his six birdie putts made within 10 feet. He added another birdie on the 8th hole and he was firmly on 59 watch.
World No. 1 Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, defending champion Scottie Scheffler highlight first full-field designated event at 2023 WM Phoenix Open
Rory McIlroy, the best player in the world, hasn’t made a start on the PGA Tour since the CJ Cup (an event he won). Well, that changes next week at the 2023 WM Phoenix Open where he headlines a monster field. It’ll be the first full-field designated event in...
Phil Mickelson, Cam Smith Miss Cut; Abraham Ancer Leads at Saudi International
With rounds of 70 and 71, Mickelson missed the cut by one shot.
Golf.com
4 new players’ distance irons with maximum forgiveness | ClubTest 2023
Nearly every major equipment manufacturer has released their 2023 club lineup. Now the work begins. If you’re in the market for new irons, consider this guide a roadmap to tracking some potential options to complement your game. To be clear, the goal of this guide is to highlight clubs...
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour elevated events 2023: What are they? When are they? Who is playing?
The term "elevated event" will be mentioned on the PGA Tour quite a lot in 2023. If you're unsure what this means, then you have come to the right place. GolfMagic is here to walk you through all you need to know with this handy guide. The PGA Tour has...
Golf.com
This course is among golf’s toughest tee times. It’s also a bargain
My playing partner and I took off in a dead run in the direction of the 15th tee, racing the setting sun. Running on the course is generally a sign of something good. It’s a sign of a special round (something worth running for) and a solid pace of play (room to run ahead). Granted, most golfers don’t do much running. But diehards know the feeling of chasing daylight and charging towards the finish because there’s something satisfying about finishing 18, even if it’s in the dark. Especially if it’s in the dark.
'Shock To The System' - Asian Tour CEO Comments On OWGR Points At Saudi International
The Saudi International is offering 24 World Ranking Points, while the event at Pebble Beach is offering 37.4
Golf Digest
Report: PGA Tour ending WGC-Match Play at Austin C.C.
PEBBLE BEACH — The WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play returns to Austin Country Club next month. If and where the tournament will be contested next year is a different matter. On Thursday, Golfweek reported that 2023 will be the final year of the event in its current iteration as it seeks a new site and sponsor. Two sources familiar with the situation confirmed the news to Golf Digest.
Golf.com
How this subtle tweak perfected this player’s swing path
Welcome to our new series, golfer-to-golfer, where we try to learn from all different kinds of avid players out there, in hopes that the rest of us can take away something that might improve our own games. The clubface at impact is king in the golf swing, but the path...
