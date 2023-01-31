ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Golf.com

LIV’s Bryson DeChambeau is golf’s newest equipment free agent

After spending years with Cobra Golf — and helping push them into the world of single-length irons — it appears Bryson DeChambeau’s relationship with the brand has run its course, at least for now. With the Asian Tour event being held in Saudi Arabia this week, a...
Golf Digest

Caddie for top PGA Tour Champions pro diagnosed with cancer

New Zealand’s Steven Alker, a long-time journeyman golfer, enjoyed a remarkable career renaissance on the PGA Tour Champions in 2022. The 52-year-old’s dream season included four wins and 18 top-10 finishes in 23 starts, which ultimately earned him the year-end Charles Schwab Cup. On the course, Alker shared...
TEXAS STATE
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour pro Billy Horschel makes LIV Golf League confession

LIV Golf League critic Billy Horschel has conceded it would be beneficial for the DP World Tour if they were to allow breakaway tour players to compete on the European-based circuit. Horschel has been consistently outspoken about LIV Golf for the better part of a year. The American, 36, previously...
VIRGINIA STATE
golfmagic.com

DP World Tour pro birdies FIRST SIX HOLES to lead Ras Al Khaimah Championship

Japan's Ryo Hisatsune raced into a two-shot lead in the first round of the Ras Al Khaimah Classic after making six birdies in his first six holes at Al Hamra Golf Club. The 20-year-old played the first third of his round in 18 shots with five of his six birdie putts made within 10 feet. He added another birdie on the 8th hole and he was firmly on 59 watch.
Golf.com

4 new players’ distance irons with maximum forgiveness | ClubTest 2023

Nearly every major equipment manufacturer has released their 2023 club lineup. Now the work begins. If you’re in the market for new irons, consider this guide a roadmap to tracking some potential options to complement your game. To be clear, the goal of this guide is to highlight clubs...
Golf.com

This course is among golf’s toughest tee times. It’s also a bargain

My playing partner and I took off in a dead run in the direction of the 15th tee, racing the setting sun. Running on the course is generally a sign of something good. It’s a sign of a special round (something worth running for) and a solid pace of play (room to run ahead). Granted, most golfers don’t do much running. But diehards know the feeling of chasing daylight and charging towards the finish because there’s something satisfying about finishing 18, even if it’s in the dark. Especially if it’s in the dark.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Golf Digest

Report: PGA Tour ending WGC-Match Play at Austin C.C.

PEBBLE BEACH — The WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play returns to Austin Country Club next month. If and where the tournament will be contested next year is a different matter. On Thursday, Golfweek reported that 2023 will be the final year of the event in its current iteration as it seeks a new site and sponsor. Two sources familiar with the situation confirmed the news to Golf Digest.
AUSTIN, TX
Golf.com

How this subtle tweak perfected this player’s swing path

Welcome to our new series, golfer-to-golfer, where we try to learn from all different kinds of avid players out there, in hopes that the rest of us can take away something that might improve our own games. The clubface at impact is king in the golf swing, but the path...

