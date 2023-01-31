Read full article on original website
milehighcre.com
Limelight Hotel Boulder Breaks Ground on CU Boulder Campus
Aspen Hospitality and the University of Colorado Boulder have started construction on the Limelight Hotel Boulder. The 250-room landmark conference center hotel property is slated to open in the summer of 2025. This groundbreaking is the culmination of years of collaboration among the City of Boulder, CU Boulder and numerous other stakeholders. Plans for a topping-off ceremony and celebration will be announced as construction progresses.
What the heck are PFAS and why are they suddenly a big deal in Colorado?
By now you’ve probably heard of PFAS, or so-called “forever chemicals” that are affecting the water supply across the Front Range. Here's what you should know about them.
burlington-record.com
Trifecta of layoffs in energy, cannabis and manufacturing sectors hit Colorado simultaneously
Three Colorado employers have notified the state that they plan to eliminate 334 jobs in Denver and Pueblo, according to Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification letters filed with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment this week. The largest of the three layoffs comes from Pinnacle Architectural Lighting Inc., which...
This Twitter Account Shows Us Awesome Photos From Colorado’s Past
Want to take a trip back in time through the history of Colorado? We've got some pretty great photos from time past in the state of Colorado and it is all thanks to one Twitter user sharing them on social media for all of us to see. Old Colorado Photos...
Is This Really The Dirtiest City In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado has four cities in the top 100 dirtiest cities in America with one of them being in Northern Colorado. Is the first Colorado city they ranked on their list really the "dirtiest" city in our state?. What Is The Dirtiest City In Colorado?. Living in bigger cities means you're...
Colorado farm sanctuary worries backyard chicken fad could lead to more surrenders
The combination of avian influenza and new free-range egg laws in Colorado have driven business to another level as many turn to backyard chickens hoping for plentiful eggs.
cpr.org
Colorado shuts down oil company K.P. Kauffman’s wells after it falls short on cleanup plan
A company that operates over 1,200 oil wells northeast of Denver has lost its license to pump and sell oil and gas after it failed to follow a state-ordered cleanup plan for dozens of its hazardous spills. K.P. Kauffman now has six months to come back into compliance with the...
Aurora Amazon location fined for ‘serious’ violation
The Amazon fulfillment center in Aurora was fined $15,625 for a "serious" Occupational Safety and Health Administration violation.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
milehighcre.com
Denali Logistics Park Breaks Ground in Aurora
Hines, a global real estate investment, development, and property manager, in partnership with L.C. Fulenwider, Inc., has started construction on the first phase of Denali Logistics Park, a Class A industrial and logistics park in Aurora. Denali Logistics Park is designed by Ware Malcomb and is being constructed by Arch-Con...
Why is Xcel Energy advertising to a captive audience?
DENVER — Why does Xcel Energy advertise?. It is a question we have received from several viewers and Xcel customers as we've reported extensively on high Xcel Energy bills. “I sent you an email asking why does Xcel advertise to customers on television and radio when I can’t shop for another energy provider where I live? I can’t hire Black Hills or United Power, I have Xcel,” said Mike Chadwick, an Arvada resident and Xcel customer.
KDVR.com
MSU professor weighs in on surveillance balloon
The U.S. is tracking a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that has been spotted over U.S. airspace for a couple of days, according to officials. The U.S. is tracking a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that has been spotted over U.S. airspace for a couple of days, according to officials. Denver home...
cpr.org
Gen Z Voices: Discussing gender is like thinking about clothes, says Ruby George, it’s about what you feel comfortable in
There’s a growing acceptance these days to add your pronouns when introductions take place. That little addition can have a huge impact. By simply notifying how you identify to someone you’re talking to, it can set the tone for a comfortable conversation about gender. For some, adding that...
Hundreds of people are missing in Colorado
There are over 500 people missing in our state, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation's missing persons database.
Denver home to exploding number of high-income renters
In Denver, the number of renters with incomes over $150,000 more than doubled between 2015 and 2020.
Suncor refinery leaks gas, Polis renews shutdown emergency
Alarms were triggered at the Suncor refinery Tuesday evening after a gas leak, according to the company.
Three Colorado Cities Make New List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last year, Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters: Denver, Silverthorne, Boulder, and Fort Collins. An updated report added Edwards to the line-up in October, but now, the company has new research. Here's what Dwellsy is predicting for Colorado in 2023. Renters...
Celebrated ‘Jew-ish’ DC-based Deli Bringing Two New Stores to Denver
Call Your Mother isn’t just an order, it’s an award-winning deli.
How Colorado Residents Are Reacting to the Statewide Plastic Bag Ban
Since May 2022, Fort Collins residents have been paying for bags at grocery stores — now, the rest of Colorado is following suit. Why? You can thank House Bill 21-1162, which Gov. Jared Polis signed into law in 2021. The bill went into effect at the beginning of this year and prevents Colorado stores from providing free, single-use plastic bags.
boulderreportinglab.org
All three Fresh Thymes businesses in Boulder have now closed, due to escalating costs and permitting woes
After nearly a decade in business, Christine Ruch shut down her restaurant Fresh Thymes Eatery in December 2022, citing labor shortages and the high cost of goods caused by the pandemic. She said she would keep her coffee shop next door, Bodega, and nearby kitchen and catering spot Fresh Thymes...
