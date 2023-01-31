ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limelight Hotel Boulder Breaks Ground on CU Boulder Campus

Aspen Hospitality and the University of Colorado Boulder have started construction on the Limelight Hotel Boulder. The 250-room landmark conference center hotel property is slated to open in the summer of 2025. This groundbreaking is the culmination of years of collaboration among the City of Boulder, CU Boulder and numerous other stakeholders. Plans for a topping-off ceremony and celebration will be announced as construction progresses.
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado

If you live in Colorado and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
milehighcre.com

Denali Logistics Park Breaks Ground in Aurora

Hines, a global real estate investment, development, and property manager, in partnership with L.C. Fulenwider, Inc., has started construction on the first phase of Denali Logistics Park, a Class A industrial and logistics park in Aurora. Denali Logistics Park is designed by Ware Malcomb and is being constructed by Arch-Con...
9NEWS

Why is Xcel Energy advertising to a captive audience?

DENVER — Why does Xcel Energy advertise?. It is a question we have received from several viewers and Xcel customers as we've reported extensively on high Xcel Energy bills. “I sent you an email asking why does Xcel advertise to customers on television and radio when I can’t shop for another energy provider where I live? I can’t hire Black Hills or United Power, I have Xcel,” said Mike Chadwick, an Arvada resident and Xcel customer.
KDVR.com

MSU professor weighs in on surveillance balloon

The U.S. is tracking a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that has been spotted over U.S. airspace for a couple of days, according to officials. The U.S. is tracking a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that has been spotted over U.S. airspace for a couple of days, according to officials. Denver home...
