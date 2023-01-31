Liberty University’s No. 5-ranked ACHA Division I men’s hockey team dug itself a three-goal deficit after the first 24 minutes of Friday night’s game against No. 2 Adrian College at the LaHaye Ice Center. Competing for the first time in two weeks, the Flames couldn’t quite overcome the slow start and climb their way out of the hole, suffering their fifth straight setback to start the spring semester, 3-1.

