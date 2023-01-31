Read full article on original website
charlotteonthecheap.com
Valentine’s Party and “Souper” Bowl Party at In The Wind Bar at Huntersville
In The Wind Bar offers pool tables and entertainment. It’s at 15800 Old Statesville Road, Huntersville. Here are a couple of upcoming events. Includes 6-oz fillet or BBQ chicken with grilled shrimp, baked potato, grilled asparagus and dessert. Dinner is from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and then there will be “Not So Newlywed Game” at 8 p.m., as well as music. RSVP by February 8th.
charlotteonthecheap.com
The Laff Hous Comedy Show — Super Bowl Valentine’s Edition
The Laff House Comedy Show — Super Bowl Valentine’s Edition takes place on Sunday, February 12th, 2023, from 6 to 10 p.m., at The Shatley Blue, 1424 South Main Street, Kannapolis, North Carolina. Tickets are $15 per person. Enjoy multiple comedy performances, plus the Super Bowl projected on...
charlotteonthecheap.com
University City Regional Library’s 30th Anniversary Celebration
University City Regional Library, at 301 East W.T. Harris Boulevard, Charlotte, NC, is celebrating its 30th anniversary on Tuesday, February 14th, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. This free event is for the whole community. There will be storytelling, henna art, free books, crafts and more. Light refreshments will be served.
charlotteonthecheap.com
HBCU College Fair at West Mecklenburg High School Feb 18
National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc. – Queen City Metropolitan Chapter and Communities in Schools are presenting HBCU College Fair on February 18th, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at West Mecklenburg High School, 7400 Tuckaseegee Road, Charlotte, North Carolina. This is a free event and is...
