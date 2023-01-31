Read full article on original website
BBC
Sheffield Park Hill parking zone plan scaled back after protests
A Sheffield parking zone has been reduced in size after the plans attracted thousands of complaints. The Park Hill plan aimed to improve the parking situation around the city's station by introducing a permit scheme. More than 900 people objected claiming it was not necessary and expressing fears about the...
BBC
West Devon Borough Council sets out £1m plans to cut carbon emissions
Council projects to reduce carbon emissions include walking and cycling routes, and support for companies. On Tuesday, West Devon Borough Council agreed how to spend £1m of government funding. The Council's Hub Committee agreed to plans within three priority areas - active and inclusive travel for all, wider business...
BBC
Brecon Beacons: Holiday couple drowned at waterfall - inquest
The provisional cause of death for two women who died near a popular waterfall was drowning, an inquest has heard. Helen and Rachael Patching, aged 52 and 33, from Kent, were visiting Ystradfellte, Powys, in the Brecon Beacons National Park while on holiday. The alarm was raised at about 11:45...
BBC
Bid for faster trains on England-Wales border
Plans to improve public transport in communities on the England-Wales border have been released. Put forward by transport body Midlands Connect, the proposals include road and rail improvements across the Shropshire Marches as well as Mid and West Wales. Helen Morgan, the Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, said the...
BBC
Grimsby school traffic ban prompts abuse, says ex councillor
A trial scheme which bans traffic outside four schools in Grimsby at peak times is prompting abuse, a former councillor has said. Keith Watkin said he had seen drivers verbally abuse residents and council officials. He said he believed it was making parking and congestion worse. The pilot aims to...
BBC
Gosforth bollards removal 'delayed by dithering'
Council bosses have been accused of "dither and delay" over the removal of bollards installed in Newcastle to aid social distancing during the pandemic. In September, transport chiefs said they would take out the poles that have lined Gosforth High Street since 2020. But Liberal Democrat councillors fear consultation on...
