ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Richard DeShantz Restaurant Group announces reopening of Fish Nor Fowl in Garfield

By Tim Schooley – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 5 days ago

The Richard DeShantz Restaurant Group is poised to reopen what looks to be the lone remaining hold out of its various restaurants around town.

Fish Nor Fowl, the fine dining destination DeShantz opened in the former Salt of the Earth location on Penn Avenue, is now accepting reservations for its February reopening.

The company announced the impending reopening on its FishnorFowl_Pgh Instagram account. No specific open date was provided as of yet.

In a Friday Instagram post, the restaurant announced: “Fish Nor Fowl will begin accepting reservations next week for our February opening! You can expect a new flair to our traditional dishes and delicious cocktails. We can’t wait to share a warm and inviting experience with guests and community members. See you soon!”

Read more at Pittsburgh Business Times.

TRENDING NOW:

  • State Farm, Progressive have stopped insuring some Kia, Hyundai vehicles
  • 15-year-old killed in rollover crash in Beaver County
  • Mother killed, daughter critically injured in Ellwood City shooting
  • VIDEO: Lawyer for woman charged in fatal Ross Township hit-and-run says client had ‘no idea’ she hit anyone
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • Comments / 0

     

    FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

    More
    Related
    WPXI Pittsburgh

    Pittsburgh Fish Fry List 2023

    Email us at webstaff@wpxi.com to add your fish fry to our list! Please include your church/organization’s name, address, the dates/hours of the fish fry, your organization’s website and cost/menu information.
    PITTSBURGH, PA
    WPXI Pittsburgh

    What’s causing all the gun battles in our area?

    You hear about it again and again: Another gun battle involving one, two, and more shooters, firing wildly, injuring or even killing the innocent. And the accused? Underage local children. So how does this keep happening? Channel 11′s Amy Hudak has the answers for you and they are surprising.
    PITTSBURGH, PA
    WPXI Pittsburgh

    Vehicle crashes into house in Pittsburgh, at least 1 injured

    A vehicle crashed into a house in Pittsburgh Friday afternoon. Allegheny County dispatchers say police officers, firefighters and medics were sent to the 1500 block of Arlington Avenue in Allentown at around 3:55 p.m. Investigators say at least one person was taken to a hospital. Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
    PITTSBURGH, PA
    WPXI Pittsburgh

    WPXI Pittsburgh

    Pittsburgh, PA
    117K+
    Followers
    144K+
    Post
    36M+
    Views
    ABOUT

    WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

     https://www.wpxi.com/

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy