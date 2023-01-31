Richard DeShantz Restaurant Group announces reopening of Fish Nor Fowl in Garfield

The Richard DeShantz Restaurant Group is poised to reopen what looks to be the lone remaining hold out of its various restaurants around town.

Fish Nor Fowl, the fine dining destination DeShantz opened in the former Salt of the Earth location on Penn Avenue, is now accepting reservations for its February reopening.

The company announced the impending reopening on its FishnorFowl_Pgh Instagram account. No specific open date was provided as of yet.

In a Friday Instagram post, the restaurant announced: “Fish Nor Fowl will begin accepting reservations next week for our February opening! You can expect a new flair to our traditional dishes and delicious cocktails. We can’t wait to share a warm and inviting experience with guests and community members. See you soon!”

Read more at Pittsburgh Business Times.

