Read full article on original website
Related
Watch Cristiano Ronaldo Score His First Ever Goal For Al Nassr In Saudi Pro League
Ronaldo's first Al Nassr goal came in his third game for the club.
Report: Manchester United Interested In Signing Barcelona Wonderkid
Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing a Barcelona star wonderkid this summer, says Spanish report.
Dani Alves offers to turn in passport, wear tracking device
MADRID (AP) — Brazilian soccer player Dani Alves has agreed to turn in his passport and wear a tracking device if he is set free pending the sexual assault investigation against him, his lawyers said in an appeal filed to a Spanish court this week. Alves was provisionally detained...
Comments / 0