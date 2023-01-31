Pappas Properties tweaks plans for large Matthews mixed-use project

Pappas Properties is continuing to modify its plans for a large mixed-use project in Matthews as it works with town commissioners to secure needed approvals.

The Charlotte-based developer said it has lowered the residential density as part of the project, named Santé Matthews. Pappas Properties is seeking to rezone around 82 acres at Stallings and Idlewild roads to facilitate the project, which calls for a range of residential and commercial uses.

The residential changes come as a key public hearing looms in mid-February. Changes to the commercial element of the project are still being discussed, a spokesperson for the developer said.

Pappas Properties said it has proposed a slight increase in the for-sale housing element of Santé Matthews while agreeing to reduce the number of apartments in the project.

