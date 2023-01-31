Read full article on original website
KEYC
Greater Mankato United Way introduces a new committee dedicated to suicide prevention
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The new committee springs from a collaboration between mental health advocate Emma Benoit and Melodee Hoffner this past summer. Both women have a personal connection to suicide, either with loss or survival. Now, through partnerships with United Way and the Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato,...
ktoe.com
Mankato Cases Serve As Reminders Of Dangers of Synthetic Opioids
Health officials are reminding the public of the dangers of synthetic opioids. This comes after three juveniles in the Mankato area recently overdosed after taking Oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl. Lydia Burr director of Clinical Services for Hazelden Betty Ford in St. Paul says synthetic opioids like fentanyl get cut into other chemicals:
KEYC
Getting physical: the power of PT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Its something that many people have already had to do, or if you haven’t you likely will have to do at some point in life: go to Physical Therapy (PT). Physical therapists can have a profound effect on people’s lives. To talk more about the profession, its benefits, and some quick and healthful tips for for everyday life, Alissa Boben and Chloe Tuma, with ActivePT in Mankato and North Mankato, visited the Kato Living studio.
fox9.com
3 teenagers overdosed in Mankato; 3 arrested
MANKATO, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force (MRVDTF) arrested three people for allegedly providing controlled substances to three teenagers in Mankato, Minnesota, who all needed to be treated for an overdose. The suspects were arrested and taken into custody leaving a house they were known...
KEYC
City of Mankato warns people to stay off storm water ponds
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Mankato wants residents to stay safe, which includes staying off storm water ponds. Although storm water ponds have aesthetic value, they are ponds with a purpose and are designed to specifically catch contaminants in water runoff from storm drains and remove them before water goes into the river.
KEYC
My Place expansion project getting help from Children’s Museum
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota chips in to help My Place fund an upcoming expansion project. The children’s museum will be raising money throughout the month of February. The money will come from the museum’s Dip Jar which visitors can donate $10 to at the welcome desk.
KEYC
The Man Cave: Gardner style!
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - So what do American men actually want for their private space, their modern sanctuary in the home? Kelsey and Lisa visited KEYC News Now’s own Bill Gardner, to explore what may be the coolest mancave ever!
KEYC
Public tours at Lincoln Community Center
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Historical Society and Mankato Area Public Schools are celebrating 100 years of Lincoln. The Historical Society and MAPS will be offering public tours of the Lincoln Community Center. The free, self-guided tours will be held on the second Wednesday of each month,...
KEYC
Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota to raise funds for MY Place expansion project
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Throughout the month of February, the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota will be helping My Place to raise money for its expansion project. Proceeds from the Museum’s DipJar ($10 per dip) will go to My Place. Visitors to the CMSM can make their donation via the DipJar at the welcome desk.
knuj.net
MORE DETAILS ON MANKATO JUVENILE OVERDOSES
Three people have been charged in connection with the juvenile overdoses in Mankato Tuesday. Damarcus Holloway, Patrick Isakpere, Jr., and Tia Schwichtenberg all face felony second-degree drug sale charges. Isiakpere and Schwichtenberg also face felony third-degree possession charges. One of the juveniles remains in critical condition. One of the juveniles told authorities that he and another person met up with Isiakpere and Holloway Monday and went to the Twin Cities to pick up pills. Both also had firearms along. Police say they saw the three suspects get into an SUV. Police pulled it over and noticed Schwichtenberg’s toddler child sitting in the backseat next to a backpack that contained a 9mm handgun and 17 live rounds of ammunition, a small-caliber handgun and 258 Mbox30 pills suspected of containing fentanyl. Police say Isiakpere and Holloway are both prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition for life due to prior convictions.
This Epic Bloody Mary Is Available For A Limited Time At Minnesota Bar
Road trip! A bar and restaurant with several locations in Minnesota + Wisconsin is featuring its 'Bloody Mary of The Month.' Holy cripes, I need to get there to try this. How could I forgive myself for passing this up?. This bloody mary features bacon-washed grey duck vodka, a smoked...
KEYC
Fire destroys rural New Ulm house
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - On Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 8:03 am, the New Ulm Fire Department was dispatched to a rural structure fire on185th Avenue in Milford Township. Upon arrival, a house was fully involved and unoccupied. The house was a total loss. Smoke alarms were present and working....
KIMT
3 arrested after 3 southern Minnesota juveniles overdose
MANKATO, Minnesota - Three people have been arrested in connection to multiple drug overdoses involving juveniles. Authorities said two of the three who overdosed have been released from the hospital while the other remains in critical condition. Patrick Orerigho Isiakpere Jr., 31, Damarcus Deontay Holloway, 26, and Tia Renee Schwichtenberg,...
Fire at Winjum’s Shady Acres Resort in Faribault
The Faribault Fire Department received a call late this morning from Winjum’s Resort in Faribault from a caller saying that they went into the restaurant and it appeared that there had been a fire sometime overnight. They added that the fire was out and that they wanted the fire department to come and look at it.
Best Buy Closing This Popular Store in Minnesota
The store closings continue across the Land of 10,000 Lakes, with Best Buy now being the latest chain to announce it is set to close a popular location. While we're finally done with many parts of the pandemic, some of the long-term economic impacts are still being felt across the country, including here in the North Star State. While many stores still stayed open during the shutdowns of 2020, consumers became accustomed to doing more shopping online. And as a result, many retail chains are suddenly closing store locations without much notice.
KEYC
Children’s author David LaRochelle to visit the Blue Earth County Library
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Library System (BECLS) will welcome award-winning children’s author David LaRochelle to the Blue Earth County Library auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 10:30 a.m. David LaRochelle has been creating books for young people for over thirty years. His many picture book...
KEYC
St. James man uses his talent for weaving to keep plastic out of our water systems
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Travis Smith has two goals. Saving dolphins, and helping the homeless. “I make mats for homeless people to give to,” explained Smith, “I take bags out of the ocean and landfill because I don’t want the dolphins to get killed.”. Travis has a...
KEYC
Another successful year for Kiwanis Holiday Lights
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - More than 175,000 people made their way through Sibley Park for the 10th year of Kiwanis Holiday Lights. $77,000 will be donated back to the non-profit groups that assisted with set-up, tear-down and served as evening volunteers during the event. Those 67 groups provided more than...
KAAL-TV
Zumbrota man appears in court with highest criminal score in judge’s experience
(ABC 6 News) – A Zumbrota man appeared in Dodge County Court Thursday, Feb. 2, and was found to have the highest accumulated criminal score in Judge Jodi Williams’ history with the county. Ramon Jimenez Ruiz, 43, was arrested in early January on a charge of felony check...
Funeral Home Scam Reported In Minnesota
This shouldn't be too much of a shock but there's another way scammers are targeting people and this one involves one of the most personal matters in life, which makes it even scarier than your average scam. You'd think scammers would have run out of ways to trick people out...
