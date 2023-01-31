Read full article on original website
Edmonds School District internet still out — no timeline for a fix
As of Friday, the internet outage continues in the Edmonds School District, a spokesperson said. The district said it disabled its internet service on Tuesday, Jan. 31 to minimize potential harm from “suspicious activities” taking place within its network. The district’s technology team reset all student and staff passwords as it launched its investigation Tuesday. But four days later, there is no resolution in sight, district spokesperson Harmony Weinberg said.
Sponsor spotlight: Melissa Irons named Remodeler of the Year
Melissa Irons of Irons Brothers Construction Inc. was named 2022 Remodeler of the Year during the Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish Counties (MBAKS) recent year-end gala. Each year, MBAKS recognizes members in various categories, including Spirit of Service, Emerging Leader, Moving the Market, Associate of the Year, Remodeler...
Community invited to Edmonds School District Superintendent finalists forum Feb. 7
The Edmonds School District Board of Directors is inviting the community to attend a public forum Tuesday, Feb. 7, where the district’s superintendent finalists will be able to introduce themselves and answer community questions. After interviewing multiple candidates, the board has narrowed the search to two finalists: Dr. Rebecca...
Snohomish County Arts and Culture grant applications now open
The Snohomish County Arts and Culture Grant is now open for applications and closes on March 3, 2023. Grant winners will be reimbursed for up to $2,000 in eligible expenses for projects completed by Dec. 31, 2023. The Snohomish County Arts Commission conducts the competitive review process and recommends funding...
In 2024 plan, Community Transit proposes new connections to light rail, more frequent bus service
After two years of community input and interagency coordination, Community Transit is proposing transit changes for “2024 and beyond” that would increase frequencies on local bus service and include connections to light rail in Snohomish County. The proposal contains 35 bus routes operating with approximately 480,000 annual service...
After Paine-Donovan sworn in, council discusses undergrounding utility code amendments
The Mountlake Terrace City Council at its Thursday, Feb. 2, work session briefly discussed the city’s proposed amendments to the undergrounding utilities ordinance. The meeting began with the swearing in of new councilmember Rory Paine-Donovan, who was appointed to the vacant Position 3 seat on Tuesday. Associate City Planner...
Scene nearby: Trumpeter swans
Photographer Michael Lowell visited the Snohomish Valley Friday and spotted a large group of trumpeter swans resting before restating their migration journey. He notes that trumpeter swans have a wingspan of around 84-100 inches and weigh around 21-30 pounds. These yearly visitors rest up in the many farmlands of Western Washington during migration and eventually nest up in Alaska. The trumpeter has an all-black bill that reaches its eye. Also, when they take off, they will at times create an “S” neck for their first wing beats to help with takeoff.
Public hearing on undergrounding utility ordinance set for Feb. 6 city council meeting
The Mountlake Terrace City Council at its Monday, Feb. 6, business meeting is set to receive an update on the South County Regional Fire Authority (RFA) nnexation process as well as hold a public hearing for the undergrounding utilities ordinance. The council voted at its Jan. 12 meeting to place...
Expect noise, traffic delays this month for water main construction
The City of Mountlake Terrace has advised residents to expect construction noise and traffic delays throughout February due to the city’s westside water main construction project. Crews are starting in the area of 226th Place Southwest and 73rd Place West and will work eastward, the city said.
Introducing a new column, amplifying ‘The Local Music Scene’
Welcome to the newest monthly column for My Edmonds News, MLTnews and Lynnwood Today. “The Local Music Scene” will highlight local music and our fantastic local musicians. Support your local artists and venues!. Here are my top picks for February’s can’t-miss music events. Please email if you want...
Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Jan. 25-Feb. 3, 2023
24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A man reported that a motorcycle was stolen from an apartment parking lot. 21800 58th Avenue West: A woman reported that an unknown van was parked in front of her house, and police determined it had been reported as stolen. The van was towed away after an employee of the company that owned the van said no one could immediately retrieve it.
