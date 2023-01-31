23XI race team owned by Michael Jordan, Denny Hamlin ready to launch HQ development

Michael Jordan’s 23XI Racing team is readying the start of its long-delayed Huntersville headquarters project. Sports Business Journal was first to report the 23XI development — as detailed by CBJ two years ago — will soon break ground.

NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin and Jordan teamed up late in 2020 to start 23XI Racing. As for 23XI, Jordan wore No. 23 during his NBA playing career with the Bulls, while Hamlin’s race car is No. 11.

Team executive Steve Lauletta confirmed to CBJ that 23XI will build the complex on a 15-acre site in Huntersville that Hamlin acquired for $3.7 million in 2021.

