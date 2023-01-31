ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntersville, NC

23XI race team owned by Michael Jordan, Denny Hamlin ready to launch HQ development

By Charlotte Business Journal
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago

Michael Jordan’s 23XI Racing team is readying the start of its long-delayed Huntersville headquarters project. Sports Business Journal was first to report the 23XI development — as detailed by CBJ two years ago — will soon break ground.

NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin and Jordan teamed up late in 2020 to start 23XI Racing. As for 23XI, Jordan wore No. 23 during his NBA playing career with the Bulls, while Hamlin’s race car is No. 11.

ALSO READ: NASCAR’s Le Mans seats go to Johnson, Rockenfeller, Button

Team executive Steve Lauletta confirmed to CBJ that 23XI will build the complex on a 15-acre site in Huntersville that Hamlin acquired for $3.7 million in 2021.

Read more here.

(WATCH BELOW: NASCAR to announce 13 drivers racing in Drive for Diversity Combine)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gamblingnews.com

2023 Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum NASCAR Odds, Time, and Prediction

Since 1979, Busch Light Clash has been the curtain-raiser to the new NASCAR campaign. Initially, the event used to take place at Daytona International Speedway before moving to Los Angeles – the 2023 Busch Light Clash is staged at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Such, it’s a great way to...
Speedway Digest

Hailie Deegan, Brad Keselowski, Bobby Labonte and Ryan Newman to Race Full-Time in 2023 SRX Season in Primetime on ESPN

Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) has announced the first four full-time drivers who will compete for the 2023 SRX Championship. Brad Keselowski, the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Champion and current driver and co-owner of RFK Racing, will make his SRX debut, running all six races this summer. He is joined by Hailie Deegan, who is racing a full SRX schedule after running five total races throughout the first two seasons, with a career best 2nd place finish at Knoxville Raceway in 2021. Ryan Newman will return to SRX full-time, looking to build off a strong 2022 season that saw him finish 2nd place in the Championship to Marco Andretti. NASCAR Hall of Famer, Bobby Labonte, who finished 3rd in the SRX championship in both 2021 and 2022, will return to the series for a third season.
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FlurrySports

2023 NASCAR Cup Series Race Dates and Schedule

Drivers, start your engines!!! The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season schedule is nearly upon us, and not a moment too soon! This coming weekend, NASCAR will descend on the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the Busch Light Clash exhibition event. Then, it's full speed ahead to Daytona Beach for the full complement of Speedweeks events. The 65th running of the Daytona 500, which is set to go green on Sunday, February 19th, will mark the first official points-paying race of the NASCAR Cup Series season.
Speedway Digest

Richard Childress Racing’s Kyle Busch to Drive the No. 8 3CHI Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in this Year’s DAYTONA 500

One of the NASCAR industry’s most storied teams and one of the sports’ most successful modern era drivers will partner with a pioneer in the hemp industry in 2023. Richard Childress Racing announced today that when Busch kicks off his 19th season of NASCAR Cup Series competition and first season with the 54-year-old race team, he will be driving the No. 8 3CHI Chevrolet at Daytona.
Sportscasting

Kevin Harvick Won’t Be Concerned About Consequences and Likely Seeking to Pay Back Some Drivers in 2023, According to Fox NASCAR Analyst

Kevin Harvick recently announced that the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season would be his last. It’s been a remarkable career, spanning 22 seasons, with 60 wins — among them the 2007 Daytona 500 — and the 2014 championship. But it hasn’t been without some conflicts along the way. The spider monkey move and fight with Greg Biffle. The Brad Keselowski push. Most recently, Chase Elliott at Bristol.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Column: Kennedy takes bold risks with NASCAR family business

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Ben Kennedy may someday be the head of NASCAR. If it happens, it won’t be a case of nepotism. Yes, he is the the great-grandson of NASCAR’s founder, but the 31-year-old graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in sports management and has spent his entire life learning the family business.
Speedway Digest

Busch Light Puts $2 Million on the Line for Fans Who Believe in a Kevin Harvick Victory at Daytona

Busch Light knows that Kevin Harvick’s final season in NASCAR will be a ride to remember, forever cementing his status as a legend in the sport. The beer brand is upping the ante on this season, right now, by asking fans to show their support for “The Closer’s” surefire victory at the Daytona 500. Busch Light is so confident that Harvick will take the checkered flag that it’s putting down $2 Million dollars to prove it. For all the fans who’ve cheered on Harvick for thousands of laps over the years, now there’s an opportunity to win just like their favorite driver.
FanBuzz

Jimmie Johnson Triggered the "Big One" at Daytona Before Winning His Second NASCAR Clash

When you think of the "Big One" going down at Daytona International Speedway, the first race that comes to your mind is probably the Daytona 500. But, the "Great American Race" is technically the second race of the NASCAR Cup Series season to be held at Daytona, with the first being the Busch Clash. Well, historically anyway. Since 2022, the race has become way more of a spectacle, and its home racetrack is now the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. But, from 1979 to 2021, NASCAR headed to the famous "World Center of Racing" to host its annual exhibition race.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
FanBuzz

Denny Hamlin Made NASCAR History at the 2006 Busch Clash

Today, Denny Hamlin is a seasoned vet in the Cup Series, with nearly 20 years of experience in NASCAR's highest level. The longtime racer for Joe Gibbs Racing has seen Victory Lane at a number of major events, including three Daytona 500s, three Southern 500s, one Coca-Cola 600, and one All-Star Race. His 48 wins make him tied for 16th on the all-time NASCAR Cup Series wins list. But, long before he was the Denny Hamlin we all know today, he was a fresh-faced, 25-year-old rookie in the Nextel Cup Series.
FLORIDA STATE
Speedway Digest

NASCAR National Series News & Notes - Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Distance: 37.5 miles (150 laps), Stage Break: Lap 75. NASCAR commences celebrating 75th Diamond Anniversary in Los Angeles. Under the bright lights in Hollywood fashion, NASCAR is rolling out the red carpet in Los Angeles, California to commence the celebration of the 75th year of the sport, and it all starts when the engines are fired for the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum on Sunday, February 5 at 8 p.m. ET at the purpose-built, quarter-mile, asphalt oval inside the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
127K+
Followers
149K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy