Marco Rubio’s “Biden doesn’t know what he’s doing” balloon of hot air got popped Sunday when “This Week” host Jonathan Karl told him that former President Donald Trump let a Chinese spy balloon fly over the U.S. three times during his administration and did nothing.
Elections are won by spending money. In the 2020 Presidential election Trump raised $785 million and Joe Biden raised $1.06 billion. Biden’s campaign became the first to raise over $1 billion from donors. Biden’s cash advantage over Trump helped him pepper swing states with far more campaign ads.
WASHINGTON — Top Republicans in Congress are demanding answers from the Biden administration over the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that has been hovering over the northern U.S. over the past few days. They lashed out directly at President Joe Biden, arguing that the incident demonstrates that U.S. posture and...
Biden administration officials are offering top congressional leaders a briefing on classified documents found in the possession of President Joe Biden former President Donald Trump, and former Vice President Mike Pence, two sources familiar with discussions said. The officials had not yet scheduled a briefing because, they said, priority goes...
Donald Trump Jr. reposted photos showing his father as a bare-chested baby blimp, adding that he thought flying it over Beijing would be "funny."
Explaining what she was told by God, pastor Julie Green said individuals will be hauled out of government buildings in handcuffs in the future.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said that working in Congress has made her life "miserable" for various reasons, including that she has lost money.
President Joe Biden said the mission to shoot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the East Coast was successful, and that he had ordered the Pentagon to knock the aircraft out of the sky as soon as it was safe to do so.
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
China claims the balloon was a civilian weather balloon
VLADIMIR Putin is planning to launch a new "revenge" offensive in Ukraine as Russia losses near 200,000, Western intelligence claims. According to new numbers, Vladimir Putin has seen some 200,000 soldiers wounded or killed in the Ukraine war, according to a report that cited US and Western officials. Citing US...
Two conservative Republicans cricitised the House’s vote to remove Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota from the Foreign Affairs Committee. When Representatives Ken Buck of Colorado and Mike Simpson of Idaho left the House floor and got into an elevator, reporter Mark Burnett overheard Mr Buck call it “stupidest vote in the world,” while Representative Mike Simpson of Idaho said the vote would turn her into a “martyr”, Roll Call reported.Both men also agreed that the vote was in retaliation against Democrats after they voted to remove Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Paul Gosar of Arizona from their...
(Bloomberg) -- Beijing’s abrupt shift from expressing regret to threatening retaliation over the US’s spy-balloon claims reflects the domestic imperative for Xi Jinping to show he’s standing up for China against external pressure, further narrowing the window to reset ties before the US election season gets into full swing.
US federal officials said this week that a Chinese surveillance balloon had been spotted over the United States and Canada, but China insisted Friday that it's a "civilian airship." The Biden administration clearly isn't buying that. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday that his department is "confident" the high-altitude craft is being used for surveillance and canceled his planned trip to Beijing this weekend.
Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said he asked Russian president Vladimir Putin during the early weeks of Russia's invasion of Ukraine whether he intended to kill Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Bennett made the remarks in a five-hour interview and subtitles were provided by his office.
Republicans and Democrats are no closer to reaching a deal on the debt ceiling as the country grows ever nearer to default, potentially sparking a global economic catastrophe. But while Republicans say they won’t increase the limit without concessions like spending cuts, they don’t have a unified proposal for what that would look like — nor a particularly strong negotiating position given that Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy is the one doing the negotiating.
A suspected Chinese spy balloon spotted by the U.S. government earlier this week was shot out of the sky Saturday afternoon. The scene, which took place off the Carolina coast, was captured on live television and showed a small explosion as the balloon's debris eventually began falling. "I ordered the...
(Bloomberg) -- The US sent divers to salvage what they believe is spy equipment from the Chinese balloon shot down off South Carolina, as pressure mounted on President Joe Biden to hit back at Beijing with new export controls on sensitive technology. Most Read from Bloomberg. The government anticipates finding...
(Bloomberg) -- Hello again. With the balloon dominating the news agenda this weekend, here are a few pointers to help you make sense of what’s coming up. The big balloon: A US fighter jet shot down an alleged Chinese spy balloon that overflew the country, causing outrage in the Biden administration and injecting new tension into US-China relations. The US says it’ll recover what’s left and analyze it to learn more about what it says is Chinese snooping. China, for its part, quickly shifted from contrite to confrontational.
Beijing on Saturday offered a subdued rebuttal to Washington’s decision to delay a high-level visit after a suspected Chinese spy balloon was discovered hovering over the United States, derailing China’s recent efforts to repair its most important bilateral relationship. Hours before U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was...
