Indiana State

Matthew C. Woodruff

Yet Another Mega Donor Pulls Back From Trump’s 2024 Bid.

Elections are won by spending money. In the 2020 Presidential election Trump raised $785 million and Joe Biden raised $1.06 billion. Biden’s campaign became the first to raise over $1 billion from donors. Biden’s cash advantage over Trump helped him pepper swing states with far more campaign ads.
White House to update top Republicans on recovered classified documents

Biden administration officials are offering top congressional leaders a briefing on classified documents found in the possession of President Joe Biden former President Donald Trump, and former Vice President Mike Pence, two sources familiar with discussions said. The officials had not yet scheduled a briefing because, they said, priority goes...
INDIANA STATE
Two Republicans left House floor calling Ilhan Omar committee removal the ‘stupidest vote in the world’

Two conservative Republicans cricitised the House’s vote to remove Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota from the Foreign Affairs Committee. When Representatives Ken Buck of Colorado and Mike Simpson of Idaho left the House floor and got into an elevator, reporter Mark Burnett overheard Mr Buck call it “stupidest vote in the world,” while Representative Mike Simpson of Idaho said the vote would turn her into a “martyr”, Roll Call reported.Both men also agreed that the vote was in retaliation against Democrats after they voted to remove Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Paul Gosar of Arizona from their...
COLORADO STATE
China Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US Balloon

(Bloomberg) -- Beijing’s abrupt shift from expressing regret to threatening retaliation over the US’s spy-balloon claims reflects the domestic imperative for Xi Jinping to show he’s standing up for China against external pressure, further narrowing the window to reset ties before the US election season gets into full swing.
Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon Prompts US Secretary of State to Cancel Beijing Trip

US federal officials said this week that a Chinese surveillance balloon had been spotted over the United States and Canada, but China insisted Friday that it's a "civilian airship." The Biden administration clearly isn't buying that. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday that his department is "confident" the high-altitude craft is being used for surveillance and canceled his planned trip to Beijing this weekend.
Republicans struggle to get their act together for a debt limit deal

Republicans and Democrats are no closer to reaching a deal on the debt ceiling as the country grows ever nearer to default, potentially sparking a global economic catastrophe. But while Republicans say they won’t increase the limit without concessions like spending cuts, they don’t have a unified proposal for what that would look like — nor a particularly strong negotiating position given that Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy is the one doing the negotiating.
OHIO STATE
U.S. Military Shoots Down Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon Off Carolina Coast

A suspected Chinese spy balloon spotted by the U.S. government earlier this week was shot out of the sky Saturday afternoon. The scene, which took place off the Carolina coast, was captured on live television and showed a small explosion as the balloon's debris eventually began falling. "I ordered the...
US Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing Retaliation

(Bloomberg) -- The US sent divers to salvage what they believe is spy equipment from the Chinese balloon shot down off South Carolina, as pressure mounted on President Joe Biden to hit back at Beijing with new export controls on sensitive technology. Most Read from Bloomberg. The government anticipates finding...
Your Sunday Briefing: Debris From the Balloon and Biden’s Speech

(Bloomberg) -- Hello again. With the balloon dominating the news agenda this weekend, here are a few pointers to help you make sense of what’s coming up. The big balloon: A US fighter jet shot down an alleged Chinese spy balloon that overflew the country, causing outrage in the Biden administration and injecting new tension into US-China relations. The US says it’ll recover what’s left and analyze it to learn more about what it says is Chinese snooping. China, for its part, quickly shifted from contrite to confrontational.

