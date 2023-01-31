Eric Lawrence at Black Book reports this month that the results of shipments of new RV product going out is, as expected, an increase in the price of used. “The average sales prices for motorhomes and towables sold at wholesale auctions both increased last month,” Lawrence said in his monthly report. “This is a little bit surprising given the time of year; usually prices begin their seasonal uptick a little closer to the start of spring. It’s possible that all the gloomy economic news and talk of a looming recession is causing dealers to shift gears and stock up on older, more affordable vehicles.

1 DAY AGO