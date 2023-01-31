ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc57.com

Applications open for Crossroads United Way Community Impact grant

Applications are now open for the 2023-2024 Crossroads United Way Community Impact grant. The grant funds are made available to nonprofit organizations in Elkhart, LaGrange and Noble counties. Programs and institutions that the funds are directed towards must be designed to effectively improve the health, education and financial stability of...
LAGRANGE COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Food pantry in South Bend opens with permanent drive-thru

SOUTH BEND, Ind.- Through a partnership between The Food Bank of Northern Indiana and Anthem Blue Cross-Blue Shield, a permanent drive-thru was installed at the Community Food Pantry of St. Joseph County. This new development furthers the partnership's mission of focusing on more nutritious meals for families in need.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

The harm and possible crackdown on catalytic converter thefts

ELKHART, Ind.-- Congress wants to crack down on the quick and easy crime sweeping Michiana. Indiana Senator Mike Braun, and a bipartisan group of lawmakers, have introduced "The PART Act," new legislation to put an end to catalytic converter thefts. Right now, a stolen catalytic converter is largely untraceable. The...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Hubbard Hill Early Learning Center set to open in Fall

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Early Learning Center at Hubbard Hill in Elkhart held an event Friday morning to honor supporters and update the public on their construction progress. Those in attendance today were asked to “leave their mark” on the foundation, a short-written message of well wishes and hopefulness...
ELKHART, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Lake City Car-Truck Offers A ‘New Way’ To Buy A Used Vehicle

Lake City Car and Truck, 3932 E. U.S. 30, Warsaw, offers a “new way to buy a used car.”. On Thursday, the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting for the car and truck dealership, located where The Car Company used to be. Ted Nine, owner and general manager...
WARSAW, IN
rv-pro.com

Bontrager Outdoors Acquires Braxton Creek RV

Bristol, Indiana-based Bontrager Outdoors has acquired Shipshewana, Indiana-based Braxton Creek RV. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. “We are very excited to make Braxton Creek part of the Bontrager Outdoors family. Their products are high quality, the company has a very strong dealer base, and the acquisition allows us to move into another great product segment that we know well,” said Jason Bontrager, CEO of Bontrager Outdoors.
BRISTOL, IN
WNDU

53 workers at Bristol trailer factory permanently laid off

BRISTOL, Ind. (WNDU) - A temporary layoff has become permanent at a trailer factory in Bristol. Stealth Trailers cites an “unexpected precipitous downturn in the business of the company” as the reason it has decided to terminate 53 laid off workers at its facility in Bristol. The terminations...
BRISTOL, IN
abc57.com

Hacienda HQ responds to reports of mice in Elkhart restaurant

ELKHART, Ind.-- An unwanted sight was caught on camera at a popular Michiana restaurant. A customer posted a video of a mouse running around the dining room at the Hacienda Mexican restaurant in Elkhart. Hacienda HQ responded to reports of mice seen by customers in an Elkhart restaurant on Monday.
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

New drive-thru pantry finished at Food Bank of Northern Indiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s an exciting new addition at the Food Bank of Northern Indiana. A newly remodeled drive-thru pantry will be unveiled on Friday. It features a permanent façade, making it convenient for volunteers and those who utilize the food pantry. The project is 14...
SOUTH BEND, IN
rv-pro.com

Lippert Names New Division VP for Lamination and Shade Products

Lippert has promoted Josh Black to vice president of operations for its Lamination and Shade Products division. A native of Mishawaka, Indiana, Black joined Lippert in February of 2011 as a management trainee for Plant 45. Through the years, Josh has acted as assistant general manager as well as GM for several of Lippert’s plants including 51, 45 and 58. Most recently, Black held the position of regional general manager over Plants 58, 148 and 163.
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

School City of Mishawaka responds to 'noncredible' threats to John Young

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The School City of Mishawaka and John Young Middle School Principal Mike Fisher sent a letter to families Thursday addressing three separate threats to the middle school this week. According to the letter, the threats were not related and deemed not credible by investigators. There is no...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Goshen moves toward introducing a ‘Quiet Zone’

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The Marion Rail Line, along 9th Street in Goshen, is on its way to becoming a “quiet zone.”. “For public crossings, the railroads always sound their horns. That’s just their protocol, so to not have that happen, you have to have other regulations and other safety protocol in place,” said Josh Corwin, Civil Engineer for the City of Goshen.
GOSHEN, IN
iusbpreface.net

Sip n study at the Electric Brew

Welcome back to another week of Sip & Study! This week I decided to go to one of my favorite coffee shops in the area, The Electric Brew. The Electric Brew has locations in Goshen and Elkhart. Both of them are unique in their own ways but are very similar in atmosphere. I went to the Elkhart one, which is at 113 E Lexington Ave.
GOSHEN, IN
inkfreenews.com

Primary Filing Ends, No Primary In Warsaw? Races In Winona Lake And Syracuse

WARSAW — The deadline for candidates to file for the May Primary ballot ended at noon today, Friday, Feb. 3. There will be no primary contested races for the city of Warsaw. This is the first in a number of years. The county election board will be determining if there is a need to conduct a primary election for the city.
WARSAW, IN
WANE-TV

DNR stocks 4,500 brown trout in Indiana streams, Pigeon River in Steuben County included

The DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife stocked roughly 4,500 brown trout into northern Indiana streams in early January. Most fish ranged between 8 to 14 inches at the time of release. Indiana obtained the trout from Illinois last year when they were approximately 3 inches long. Mixsawbah State Fish Hatchery in Walkerton raised the trout until they were close to an average of 10 inches long.
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Elkhart councilman gets ready to provide medical relief in Ukraine

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - People know Aaron Mishler as the first district councilman in Elkhart, but fewer people may know he is also a registered nurse. Mishler has provided assistance in a dozen volunteer missions, and now, he’s getting ready to head to Ukraine to do it again. “First...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Beiger Elementary teacher receives national recognition for her work

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?. How about a local teacher being honored for her work!. Sarah Barthel, who teaches at Beiger Elementary in Mishawaka, has been named to the “2023 Class of Extraordinary Educators.” Barthel is one of 30 teachers chosen from 22 states whose use of specific education programs helped their students.
MISHAWAKA, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy