abc57.com
Applications open for Crossroads United Way Community Impact grant
Applications are now open for the 2023-2024 Crossroads United Way Community Impact grant. The grant funds are made available to nonprofit organizations in Elkhart, LaGrange and Noble counties. Programs and institutions that the funds are directed towards must be designed to effectively improve the health, education and financial stability of...
abc57.com
Elkhart Schools: low response to survey, asking for feedback at in-person meetings
ELKHART, Ind.- Elkhart Community Schools (ECS) is seeking more feedback through multiple in-person meetings beginning Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. The feasibility survey put out previously did not yield enough information in terms of responding. ECS is asking those who wish to attend to first register ahead of time through...
abc57.com
Food pantry in South Bend opens with permanent drive-thru
SOUTH BEND, Ind.- Through a partnership between The Food Bank of Northern Indiana and Anthem Blue Cross-Blue Shield, a permanent drive-thru was installed at the Community Food Pantry of St. Joseph County. This new development furthers the partnership's mission of focusing on more nutritious meals for families in need.
abc57.com
The harm and possible crackdown on catalytic converter thefts
ELKHART, Ind.-- Congress wants to crack down on the quick and easy crime sweeping Michiana. Indiana Senator Mike Braun, and a bipartisan group of lawmakers, have introduced "The PART Act," new legislation to put an end to catalytic converter thefts. Right now, a stolen catalytic converter is largely untraceable. The...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Porter County officials want residents to prepare for emergencies with Smart911
The Porter County E911 center wants residents to more fully take advantage of its emergency communications technology. E911 Director Debby Gunn told the county commissioners last week that the agreement with Rave Mobile Safety includes a number of tools. By creating a profile at Smart911.com, residents can share information about...
WNDU
Hubbard Hill Early Learning Center set to open in Fall
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Early Learning Center at Hubbard Hill in Elkhart held an event Friday morning to honor supporters and update the public on their construction progress. Those in attendance today were asked to “leave their mark” on the foundation, a short-written message of well wishes and hopefulness...
Times-Union Newspaper
Lake City Car-Truck Offers A ‘New Way’ To Buy A Used Vehicle
Lake City Car and Truck, 3932 E. U.S. 30, Warsaw, offers a “new way to buy a used car.”. On Thursday, the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting for the car and truck dealership, located where The Car Company used to be. Ted Nine, owner and general manager...
rv-pro.com
Bontrager Outdoors Acquires Braxton Creek RV
Bristol, Indiana-based Bontrager Outdoors has acquired Shipshewana, Indiana-based Braxton Creek RV. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. “We are very excited to make Braxton Creek part of the Bontrager Outdoors family. Their products are high quality, the company has a very strong dealer base, and the acquisition allows us to move into another great product segment that we know well,” said Jason Bontrager, CEO of Bontrager Outdoors.
WNDU
53 workers at Bristol trailer factory permanently laid off
BRISTOL, Ind. (WNDU) - A temporary layoff has become permanent at a trailer factory in Bristol. Stealth Trailers cites an “unexpected precipitous downturn in the business of the company” as the reason it has decided to terminate 53 laid off workers at its facility in Bristol. The terminations...
abc57.com
Hacienda HQ responds to reports of mice in Elkhart restaurant
ELKHART, Ind.-- An unwanted sight was caught on camera at a popular Michiana restaurant. A customer posted a video of a mouse running around the dining room at the Hacienda Mexican restaurant in Elkhart. Hacienda HQ responded to reports of mice seen by customers in an Elkhart restaurant on Monday.
WNDU
New drive-thru pantry finished at Food Bank of Northern Indiana
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s an exciting new addition at the Food Bank of Northern Indiana. A newly remodeled drive-thru pantry will be unveiled on Friday. It features a permanent façade, making it convenient for volunteers and those who utilize the food pantry. The project is 14...
rv-pro.com
Lippert Names New Division VP for Lamination and Shade Products
Lippert has promoted Josh Black to vice president of operations for its Lamination and Shade Products division. A native of Mishawaka, Indiana, Black joined Lippert in February of 2011 as a management trainee for Plant 45. Through the years, Josh has acted as assistant general manager as well as GM for several of Lippert’s plants including 51, 45 and 58. Most recently, Black held the position of regional general manager over Plants 58, 148 and 163.
abc57.com
School City of Mishawaka responds to 'noncredible' threats to John Young
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The School City of Mishawaka and John Young Middle School Principal Mike Fisher sent a letter to families Thursday addressing three separate threats to the middle school this week. According to the letter, the threats were not related and deemed not credible by investigators. There is no...
WNDU
Goshen moves toward introducing a ‘Quiet Zone’
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The Marion Rail Line, along 9th Street in Goshen, is on its way to becoming a “quiet zone.”. “For public crossings, the railroads always sound their horns. That’s just their protocol, so to not have that happen, you have to have other regulations and other safety protocol in place,” said Josh Corwin, Civil Engineer for the City of Goshen.
iusbpreface.net
Sip n study at the Electric Brew
Welcome back to another week of Sip & Study! This week I decided to go to one of my favorite coffee shops in the area, The Electric Brew. The Electric Brew has locations in Goshen and Elkhart. Both of them are unique in their own ways but are very similar in atmosphere. I went to the Elkhart one, which is at 113 E Lexington Ave.
inkfreenews.com
Primary Filing Ends, No Primary In Warsaw? Races In Winona Lake And Syracuse
WARSAW — The deadline for candidates to file for the May Primary ballot ended at noon today, Friday, Feb. 3. There will be no primary contested races for the city of Warsaw. This is the first in a number of years. The county election board will be determining if there is a need to conduct a primary election for the city.
WANE-TV
DNR stocks 4,500 brown trout in Indiana streams, Pigeon River in Steuben County included
The DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife stocked roughly 4,500 brown trout into northern Indiana streams in early January. Most fish ranged between 8 to 14 inches at the time of release. Indiana obtained the trout from Illinois last year when they were approximately 3 inches long. Mixsawbah State Fish Hatchery in Walkerton raised the trout until they were close to an average of 10 inches long.
WNDU
Elkhart councilman gets ready to provide medical relief in Ukraine
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - People know Aaron Mishler as the first district councilman in Elkhart, but fewer people may know he is also a registered nurse. Mishler has provided assistance in a dozen volunteer missions, and now, he’s getting ready to head to Ukraine to do it again. “First...
WWMTCw
Michigan Works! of Berrien, Cass, & Van Buren receive $2.5M in grants to assist employers
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Michigan Works! of Berrien, Cass, and Van Buren received $2.5 million in grants from Michigan's Going PRO Talent Fund to assist 33 local employers help their workforce, according to a spokesperson. The Going PRO Talent Fund competitive grant gives funds to local companies for training,...
WNDU
Beiger Elementary teacher receives national recognition for her work
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?. How about a local teacher being honored for her work!. Sarah Barthel, who teaches at Beiger Elementary in Mishawaka, has been named to the “2023 Class of Extraordinary Educators.” Barthel is one of 30 teachers chosen from 22 states whose use of specific education programs helped their students.
