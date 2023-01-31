Read full article on original website
rv-pro.com
Luxury RV Maker Bowlus Delivers New Heritage Edition
Luxury RV maker Bowlus introduces its latest model, the Heritage Edition. The Heritage will be Bowlus’ most accessible offering, the company said, and will feature a unique mill-finish exterior, a custom Granite Ridge interior, and the recognizable electric off-grid power that Bowlus’ clients have grown to know and love. It also said its new model will be the world’s lightest full-size travel trailer in production at a base weight of only 2,900 lbs.
The Worst Compact SUV to Buy According to Car and Driver Got a Makeover
The Jeep Compass was rated the worst. What did Jeep do improve this compact SUV for 2023? The post The Worst Compact SUV to Buy According to Car and Driver Got a Makeover appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 of the Best Compact SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend
When choosing the best compact SUV to buy it can be difficult. Here are 3 options for you to consider when car shopping. The post 3 of the Best Compact SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford’s Punishment
Ford’s management may have been surprised by the reaction to its earnings. They were poor, but the media and analysts had a sharply negative view. And, there is the question of how long CEO Jim Farley can keep his job if Ford has another disastrous quarter. Criticisms ranged from a CNBC warning that it might […]
lbmjournal.com
The Wood Screw That’s Transforming Construction
When you’re planning a construction project, the first step is to establish a plan. This requires a review of specifications and construction documents. Then you must decide about materials, such as studs, insulation, and drywall. Screws are often a lower priority and tend to get lost in the materials consideration. After all, they’re small and not where you’re spending the bulk of your budget. You may even just accept whatever your dealer has on-hand.
Industrial Distribution
Ford Plant Rejected; Energizer Plants Closing; 3M Job Cuts | Today in Manufacturing Ep. 103
Editor's note: Download and listen to the audio version below and click here to subscribe to the podcast. The Today in Manufacturing Podcast is brought to you by the editors from Manufacturing.net and Industrial Equipment News (IEN). In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward. This week:
The Best Midsize SUV You Should Buy According to Kelley Blue Book
Choosing the best midsize SUV can be difficult. Here are some options to consider when car shopping. The post The Best Midsize SUV You Should Buy According to Kelley Blue Book appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 5 Best Small SUVs for 2023 According to Edmunds
What are the best small SUVs for 2023? According to Edmunds, these five top the list. The post The 5 Best Small SUVs for 2023 According to Edmunds appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
This Stylish New All-Electric Travel Trailer Is Basically a One-Bedroom Home on Wheels
Aero Build is serious about making trailers that you can feel at home in even on a long road trip. The Tennesse-based company has just unveiled an all-electric travel trailer called the Coast that’s basically a chic tiny home on wheels. The vehicle comes packed with all the technological features you need to make sure you never have to rough it, even if you’re spending some time off the grid. Some caravan makers may look to the past for inspiration, but Aero Build’s gaze is pointed forward. The Coast has a minimalistic design that comes off as both sleek and modern. It...
roadrunner.travel
Gold Wings Return for 2023
Touring riders with a penchant for Honda bikes can look forward to the coming year. Honda has announced that it’s bringing the Gold Wing into 2023 with an updated model line. The 2023 lineup features four machines, including Gold Wing Tour Airbag DCT, Gold Wing Tour DCT, Gold Wing...
greencarjournal.com
Caution Signs Ahead for Electric Vehicles
Many assume we’re heading for an electric vehicle future that will unfold according to plan. History has some contrary lessons to share. If we view the automobile’s history of environmental improvement in modern times – say, from the 1990s to present day – there is an important perspective to be gained. It has never been just about electric vehicles. That’s simply where we’ve ended up at present due to an intriguing alignment of influences and agendas, from technology advances and environmental imperatives to gas prices and political will.
Top Speed
Here's What Needs To Happen For Hydrogen Cars To Take Off (And, Why EVs Hold Them Back)
The technology in Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (HFCEVs) is impressive and has a great deal of potential. They also have several advantages over traditional EVs like longer range and quicker charging or refueling. There are however several things that need to happen with the technology if hydrogen-powered cars are going to take off. Right now hydrogen takes a lot of fossil fuel to create, and it's expensive. There is also a lack of hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. Most of all, the thing that may be holding back HFCEVs is the success of non-hydrogen electric vehicles. People need a solid reason to ditch their Teslas and until a compelling argument is made, hydrogen-powered vehicles will linger in obscurity.
Autoblog
Vans are cool again, and we have SUVs to thank
If you ask us, vans have always been low-key rad, but their ability to resonate with American shoppers has really ebbed and flowed. Today, vans are experiencing an uptick in popularity, and one of the big factors driving this change is an unlikely source: SUVs. In the 1980s and 1990s,...
Best SUVs to Buy According to Car and Driver
Looking for the best SUVs to buy can be difficult. Here are some great options to consider during car shopping. The post Best SUVs to Buy According to Car and Driver appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
With a Dozen In Stock, Super Sport Classics Is Your Chevelle Specialist
The Chevy Chevelle is one of America’s most beloved muscle cars, and you can own one from Super Sport Classics. The Chevrolet Chevelle is a ridiculously popular car within the American classic car market as it embodies everything that an actual muscle was supposed to be. Originally designed to serve as a middle option between the more expensive Impala and “low-level” Nova, these cars quickly became a pillar within the American automotive community to provide tons of power and performance to their buyers at a pretty low price the time.
rv-pro.com
Unique Camping + Marine Releases Updated Product Line
Unique Camping + Marine has launched an entirely updated product line, which includes all new packaging, branding, merchandising tools for retail partners and several brand-new products. “Over the last couple of years our RV wastewater lineup has gained significant market share but our packaging was feeling a little tired.” said...
torquenews.com
Toyota Engine Oil Switching Advice You Must Follow Warning
Is it okay to switch the type of engine oil you use in your Toyota? Here’s the latest on a Toyota engine oil question one owner asked a Toyota expert if in fact whether they were ruining their engine by doing this. Plus, find out what is the maximum number of miles you really should wait before changing your oil and why manufacturers mislead owners about this point; and, why Toyota is now switching to SAE 0W-16 oil!
ZDNet
This has replaced my multitool for a fraction of the cost
I've spent a lot of money on multitools over the years. In part, that's because I like the idea of a single tool that serves many functions, and partly it's down to no one tool being ideal. Furthermore, I can't lie, there's a small bit of me that just loves new, shiny things.
Drivers May Soon Pay a Weight-Based Tax on SUVs, Trucks, Polluting Cars to Reduce Emissions
Some environmentalists have decided that pickup trucks, SUVs, and other "heavy" and "greedy" vehicles that consume large amounts of gasoline and road space should be taxed based on their weight to discourage people from buying them.
The Best Gas Mileage Trucks of 2023 Under $40,000
The best gas mileage trucks of 2023 include the 2023 Ford Ranger SuperCab and SuperCrew, the 2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz, and the 2023 Ram 1500 Quad Cab. The post The Best Gas Mileage Trucks of 2023 Under $40,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
