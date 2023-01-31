Read full article on original website
Related
nebo.edu
Students Celebrate a Reading Goal!
Congratulations to these first and third graders who got to ring the bell to celebrate their success! These students have met one of their reading goals. Way to Aim High to Achieve Eagles!. Congrats to Reggie Phillips, Brooklyn Molina, Holland Mortimer, Jack Jones, Harrison Weilenmann, Rori Sellars, and Lydia Johnson.
nebo.edu
Art Festival Winners Announced
Goshen School held an Arts Festival this month, where students and staff could submit a visual arts project (a drawing, painting, picture etc.) to be judged. We had lots of wonderful entries this year! We have some great talent in our school! The grade level winners received art supplies, while the Grand Prize winner's art work will hang in the halls of the District Office for the next year. Thanks to everyone who submitted artwork, and congratulations to the winners!
nebo.edu
Nebo’s Principal Tiffanie Miley of Springville Junior High School Awarded the 2023 Utah Principal of the Year
Principal Tiffanie Miley of Springville Junior High in Nebo School District was honored as the 2023 Utah Principal of the Year for the State of Utah by the Utah Association of Secondary School Principals. “Tiffanie is a fellow colleague whom I have great respect and admiration for. Tiffanie is the...
nebo.edu
Science Olympiad Spotlight
A Science Olympiad competition was held Jan 21, and to no one's surprise we had several students win medals in their events! These events are hosted by a variety of schools across the state and allow students to compete in individual or partnerships knowledge in sciences. Science Olympiad is a place where students get to explore their interest and skills in all sciences and give participants a chance to achieve a critical role/advantage for their future endeavors. These events consist of all kinds of events that measure your knowledge in categories such as Computer Science, General Science, Bio Science, Chem Science, etc.
nebo.edu
February Parent Workshop
February 9th is the date for the next parent workshop by Heidi Whitaker (Nebo School District Parent Consultant). This is a great workshop to help parents who are raising children with Disabilities! This meeting will be held via zoom and is open to everyone, but you will need to RSVP. See the flyer for more details.
nebo.edu
Science Fair Winners!
These 5th grade students have won our school science fair and will now represent. Sierra Bonita at the Nebo District Science Fair on February 9. #BelieveInYou #SierraBonita #Sierrabonitabears #TheClimb #NeboHero #NeboSchoolDistrict #StudentSuccess #EmpowerStudents #EngageStudents #FocusOnStudents #LoveUTpublicSchools #UtPol #UtEd #ThankATeacher #LoveTeaching.
nebo.edu
100th Day of School
100th Day of School!!! Can you believe we are 100 days into school already! We had a lot of fun celebrating last Friday!
nebo.edu
Mrs. Rosier Receives Grant from Nebo Foundation
Emily Rosier, a teacher at Larsen Elementary, said, “In first grade, one of our focuses is to teach students how to write complete sentences. Each week, we pick a story to read and study for the week. We study the sentences and learn to write like an author. We examine a specific sentence in each story and specifically look at how each sentence in a book has a capital letter at the beginning and punctuation at the end. This grant is helping the first grade teachers at Larsen Elementary purchase these books that will help to encourage and teach students how to write like an author!”
nebo.edu
Discovery Gateway Visits 5th Grade
Discovery Gateway came to visit 5th grade classes, they experimented with phases of matter and chemical and physical changes! The students did not want it to end, they had a blast!
nebo.edu
English Department presents at UCTE
Today most of our English Department presented at the state level conference for English teachers. They presented to a packed room about increasing Empathy through language arts. They were passionate, professional, and gave applicable and thoughtful examples. They represented SFJHS with pride and positivity.
nebo.edu
Wilson Term 3 SEP Conferences (Parent-Teacher)
We will be holding our THIRD SEP Conference at Wilson Elementary during mid-term. The conferences will be held on Thursday, February 9th. We would love for ALL parents to please sign up for a time to meet with your child's teacher to discuss student progress and goals. Kindergarten SEP Conferences will be held on March 7th and 8th.
nebo.edu
Bean Museum Visits Maple Ridge 3rd Graders
The 3rd grade got a welcomed visit from the Bean Museum where they learned about animal inherited traits during a really fun and interactive science presentation! They learned why animals are able to survive in their environments. Third graders even got to see (not touch!) a live tarantula named Rosie! Pictured here are Ms. Harward’s and Mrs. Rasmussen’s classes.
nebo.edu
12th Annual Nebo School District Welding Competition
Every year Nebo School District’s five high schools rotate the location of the Annual Nebo Welding Competition Invitational. This year the competition was held at Spanish Fork High School. Provo High School was also invited this year. The students prepare all year and host their own in-house contest to...
nebo.edu
Nebo #Hashtag Award
Sage Creek Elementary and Shavon Mousser Earn Nebo #Hashtag Award. “I am THRILLED to receive the #Hashtag award this month! This is the first year I’ve been the PR Ambassador at Sage Creek and I LOVE IT! I felt inspired to show the amazing activities our students are engaged in each day! We have outstanding faculty and staff at Sage Creek, so it has been easy to highlight the wonderful work they do!’ exclaimed Shavon Mousser. “As I pondered the many things that make Sage Creek special, I knew I needed to focus on our Chinese Immersion Program. This led to our ‘Mandarin Monday.’ Each week, one of our dual-language immersion students presents a Chinese phrase or song, which is posted on YouTube. The unique ability these students' possess definitely needs to be celebrated! Another special focus this year has been on our many, new teachers. It has been fun to highlight their talents and unique qualities they bring to our faculty. The most important aspect of my job is to help families feel a part of our school community, which is why I post each day!”
nebo.edu
5th Grade Parade of States is a Huge Success
The 5th Grade Annual Parade of State was presented to parents and students this week, and it was a huge success. The students spent January researching a state that they picked and creating a shoe box parade float representing their state. The kids always learn so many fun things about their state and do such a great job on their projects!
nebo.edu
Sage Creek Elementary and Shavon Mousser Earn Nebo #Hashtag Award
Congratulations to Sage Creek Elementary School in Springville, in Nebo School District, and their school PR Ambassador, Shavon Mousser, for earning the Nebo #Hashtag Award. This award is given to the school that communicates to their parents and students, in a variety of ways, the events and important news items happening at school. Sage Creek Elementary has posted 23 stories this month and 102 stories this year. The school also has approximately 227% of their student enrollment connected on social media to get the latest news from the school. Go check out all the wonderful things that are happening at Sage Creek Elementary: https://www.facebook.com/SageCreekElementary.
nebo.edu
Maple Grove Middle School Visits Rees 5th Graders
This week Rees 5th grade students had a visit from the Principal, Nate Whitney, as well as the school counselors, Shannon Hales, Brooke Ottesen, Eric Gappmayer, and Jill Tullis. They learned some things about middle school, classes they can select, and how much fun it will be as they transition to middle school next year.
Comments / 0