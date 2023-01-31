Read full article on original website
Related
rv-pro.com
Valterra Names New Director of Sales
Donna Warr has been promoted to Valterra’s director of sales. Warr joined Valterra in 1986 and has worked in several positions within Valterra including customer service, customer service manager, inside sales and national sales manager for the RV aftermarket. She has an excellent knowledge of all Valterra products, markets and customers, her company said.
rv-pro.com
Lippert Names New Division VP for Lamination and Shade Products
Lippert has promoted Josh Black to vice president of operations for its Lamination and Shade Products division. A native of Mishawaka, Indiana, Black joined Lippert in February of 2011 as a management trainee for Plant 45. Through the years, Josh has acted as assistant general manager as well as GM for several of Lippert’s plants including 51, 45 and 58. Most recently, Black held the position of regional general manager over Plants 58, 148 and 163.
rv-pro.com
New Top Execs Named at Lance Camper
REV Group, which makes delivery and emergency/specialty vehicles, as well as RVs, said Hector Flores is its new vice president and general manager of Lance Camper, the maker of ultra-lightweight composite-built truck campers and travel trailers. Flores will report to Mike Lanciotti, president of the REV Recreation Segment. Flores joins...
Comments / 0