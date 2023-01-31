Lippert has promoted Josh Black to vice president of operations for its Lamination and Shade Products division. A native of Mishawaka, Indiana, Black joined Lippert in February of 2011 as a management trainee for Plant 45. Through the years, Josh has acted as assistant general manager as well as GM for several of Lippert’s plants including 51, 45 and 58. Most recently, Black held the position of regional general manager over Plants 58, 148 and 163.

MISHAWAKA, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO