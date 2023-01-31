So now they have taken an article about unsanitary medical equipment and turned it into a race debate. Look at the comments! Race has nothing to do with it! I hope everyone is seeing what the media is selling here.And we should all be offended by it. They insert it into everything!
It doesn't matter what race the person is..wrong is wrong Greedy people don't care about nothing but the dollar bill disregard for her profession,her life and her patients lives. The system that she cheated out of money. Money is like a drug to some people they do anything to get it. Just think of those patients having things placed up their sinuses that have been in 20 plus other patients noses just wiped off thrown back in the container..She needs to be held accountable for her actions. This is just horrible to think she went home every day not caring about the patient she just treated..
People people calm down it's click bait for us to read it. Race, religion and politics are the first things people gravitate to. This is the society we live in now. Integrity out the door. Now as for that doctor, the greed for money gets them every time. Throw the book at her.
