OSU report illustrates severe crisis among Oregon health care workforce

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon needs to improve the supply and distribution of health care providers, enhance the resiliency and well-being of health care workers and increase diversity among the health care workforce to provide more culturally and linguistically responsive care, a new report by Oregon State University researchers found.
OSU Extension statewide seed giveaway set to return for fourth year

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Grow This! Oregon Garden Challenge, Oregon State University Extension’s statewide seed giveaway, returns for a fourth year in 2023 featuring a continued partnership with the Oregon Potato Commission. Starting Feb. 6, individuals and households, schools and groups can sign up to receive an individual/household...
