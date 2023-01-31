Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wwnytv.com
Robert J. Marlow, 72, of Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Robert J. Marlow, 72, of Potsdam, NY, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 28, 2023 surrounded by his loving family and friends at the Jefferson County Hospice Residence in Watertown, NY. Bobby was born on June 15, 1950, the son of the late Carl and...
wwnytv.com
Marion McIntosh, 91, formerly of Canton
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Marion McIntosh, 91, formerly of County Route 14, Canton, NY, passed away peacefully at home on Friday January 27, 2023. Marion was born on March 10, 1931 in Wuppertal-Barmen, Germany to the late Dr. Ludwig Auerbach and Anneliese Auerbach (Abel). She graduated as Valedictorian in 1949 from Waddington Union Free School. She continued her education at St. Lawrence University receiving her BA and Master’s degree in Education. She worked as a Science teacher at Madrid-Waddington High School from 1954-1986. She was an officer of NYS Science Teachers Association.
wwnytv.com
Penny Marie LaValley, 60, of Colton
COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Mrs. Penny Marie LaValley, age 60, of Colton, NY passed away on January 31st at the Canton Potsdam Hospital after a 15-year battle with cancer. Friends may call at the Garner Funeral Home on Sunday, February 5th from 1:00-4:00pm and on Monday the 6th from 4:00-7:00pm. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 7th at 10:00am at the St. Mary’s Church in Potsdam, NY with Rev. Joseph Giroux celebrant. Contributions in Penny’s memory can be made to the Potsdam Humane Society or to the North Country Children’s Museum.
wwnytv.com
Ronald J. VanEpps, 73, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Ronald J. VanEpps, 73, of Samaritan Keep Home Watertown, formerly of Adams & Mannsville, died peacefully surrounded by family on February 2, 2023. Ron had resided at SKH since January of 2020. There will be a memorial service in the spring on May 27th at...
wwnytv.com
June B. Mallette, 87, of Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Mrs. June B. Mallette, age 87, of Potsdam, NY passed away at the Canton Potsdam Hospital on February 1, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. Friends may call at the Garner Funeral Service on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 from 4-7 pm. A funeral service will be held at 7 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Everett Napuunoa celebrant. Burial will take place in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Potsdam. Contributions in her memory can be made to the Parishville Volunteer Rescue Squad.
wwnytv.com
Doris Sipos Keck, 79, of Adams
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Doris Sipos Keck, 79 passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023, surrounded by her loving family at her home in Adams, NY. Doris was born in Woodbridge, New Jersey to Steve and Kathryn Sipos. She grew up in Carthage, NY. Doris married her husband of 43 years, Timothy Keck on May 30, 1980, in Henderson, NY.
wwnytv.com
Elizabeth H. “Libby” Breen, 73, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Elizabeth H. “Libby” Breen, 73, passed away at her home in Watertown Wednesday morning, February 1, 2023. Libby was born on May 12, 1949 to John and Margaret Breen at Mercy Hospital. She was a 1968 graduate of Immaculate Heart Central School, 1971 from Maria Regina College, and received her Bachelor’s degree in 1991 from Empire State College.
wwnytv.com
Joanne A. LaDue Russell, 83, formerly of Norwood
NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Joanne A. LaDue Russell, 83, formerly of River Road, Norwood, passed away on January 17, 2023 at Atrium Health in Lincolnton, NC. Joanne was born March 20, 1939 in Massena, NY, the daughter of the late Henry and Alice (Rivet) Quenell. She graduated from Massena High School in 1956 and later married James LaDue, the marriage later ended in divorce. Joanne later married George Russell on September 7, 2007. He later predeceased her on August 15, 2010.
wwnytv.com
Calvin R. Thomas, 77, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Calvin R. Thomas, 77, of 519 Mundy Street., died peacefully Thursday evening, February 2, 2023, at the Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown. Born on August 25, 1945, in Ansted, West Virginia, the son of the late Emery & Josephine (Kincaid) Miller. He graduated from Ansted High School, then enlisted in the United States Army served 2 years active, and then retired from the Army Reserves.
wwnytv.com
Marie S. Millard, 89, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Marie S. Millard, 89, of S. James St. Carthage, passed away surrounded by her family and under the care of Lewis County Hospice on Thursday, February 2,2023 at the Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility in Lowville. Marie was born July 17,1933 in Carthage, the...
wwnytv.com
Pamela Jean Beck, 58, of Boonville
BOONVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Pamela Jean Beck, 58, of State Route 12, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at her home. Arrangements are incomplete with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. A full obituary will follow. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
wwnytv.com
Snow sculptures taking shape in Watertown’s Thompson Park
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sculptors will be at Watertown’s Thompson Park over the next few days working on 5 different snow sculptures. It’s part of SnowTown U.S.A. which is happening this weekend. Jerry Merrill has sculpted all over the world and is in Watertown chiseling two people...
wwnytv.com
CEO reports on a year at Children’s Home
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Dr. Marianne DiMatteo has been president and CEO of the Children’s Home of Jefferson County for a year. She appeared on 7 News This Morning to update people on what’s going on at the organization. Watch the video above for her interview. She...
wwnytv.com
Subzero temperatures grip north country
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The temperature dropped below zero before dawn Friday and, despite the sunshine, continued to plunge throughout the day. Add the wind chill to the equation, and it feels like 30 to 40 degrees below zero. “It hits you in the face like you’re getting punched...
wwnytv.com
Time to start signing up for Polar Bear Dip
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Polar Bear Dip is back in person this year, the first time since 2020. The event benefits River Hospital in Alexandria Bay. Hospital development coordinator Claire Wakefield talked about it on 7 News This Morning. Watch the video for her interview. The event is...
wwnytv.com
Carolyn D. Mantle, 60, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Carolyn D. Mantle, 60, passed away early Monday, January 30, 2023 at the Hospice Home of Jefferson County. She had been battling brain cancer for a short time. Carolyn was born June 28, 1962 in Gouverneur, a daughter of the Wayne and Leta (Cleveland) Mantle....
wwnytv.com
Anita L. Backus, 81, of Cranberry Lake
CRANBERRY LAKE, New York (WWNY) - Anita L. Backus, age 81, of Cranberry Lake, passed away on February 1, 2023 at home under the care of her family and hospice. There will be a funeral Mass at St. Hubert’s Catholic Church in Star Lake at a later date. Arrangements are with French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
wwnytv.com
Helen G. DeLong, 91, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Helen G. DeLong, 91, of Carthage, NY peacefully passed away early morning on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at her home under the care of her loving family and Hospice of Jefferson County. Helen was born June 22, 1931, in Harrisville, NY the daughter of the late Lee & Etta (Hays) LaParr. She attended Watertown Immaculate Heart Academy.
wwnytv.com
William A. Zehr, 87, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - William A. Zehr, 87, of State Route 126 passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Carthage Area Hospital. A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Naumburg Mennonite Church with Pastors Myron Roggie and Greg Widrick officiating. Spring Burial will be held at Naumburg Mennonite Cemetery. Calling hours are Friday, February 3, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and 6:00p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Naumburg Mennonite Church. Contributions may be made in memory of William to River Valley Mennonite School, P.O. Box 141, Castorland, NY 13620. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.
wwnytv.com
Lawrence (Larry) Harvey, 84, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Lord took Lawrence (Larry) Harvey, 84, on January 31, 2023 to be in heaven with family and friends who had gone before him. A memorial service will be held at the Trinity Episcopal Church in Watertown on May 8th, 2023 at a time to be announced.
Comments / 0