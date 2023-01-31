COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Mrs. Penny Marie LaValley, age 60, of Colton, NY passed away on January 31st at the Canton Potsdam Hospital after a 15-year battle with cancer. Friends may call at the Garner Funeral Home on Sunday, February 5th from 1:00-4:00pm and on Monday the 6th from 4:00-7:00pm. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 7th at 10:00am at the St. Mary’s Church in Potsdam, NY with Rev. Joseph Giroux celebrant. Contributions in Penny’s memory can be made to the Potsdam Humane Society or to the North Country Children’s Museum.

COLTON, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO