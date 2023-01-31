Read full article on original website
Related
Oakland North
Oakland Museum visitors create mural honoring Black Panther women
An Oakland mural dedicated to women in the Black Panther Party came to life Friday night, as visitors to the Oakland Museum of California were invited to create their own artwork in a live mural. The project was put on by the West Oakland Mural Project, a mural and mini...
Oakland North
State board tells OUSD school closures violated labor law
The Oakland Unified School District Board of Education’s decision last year to close or merge schools violated labor law, the California Public Employee Relations Board said in a proposed decision released this week. The PERB report says the decision to close or merge 11 schools violated the Educational Employee...
