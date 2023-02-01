ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breaking Down the Board: Notre Dame Lands Top QB Target in 2024

As we stated recently, this is the week we break down the class of 2024 recruiting board for Notre Dame and start narrowing things down to the real names to know. Over the next few days, Irish Illustrated and 247Sports will look at each position and share the names to know. The “Top Targets” board at Irish Illustrated will also be trimmed to the appropriate names to know and updated upon each release.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
College basketball rankings: Texas surges in AP Top 25; Tennessee, Gonzaga slide

Welcome to chaos. Voters in the AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll have to sort out a jumbled mess after 15 (!) ranked teams went down. But it's February and Selection Sunday is right around the corner, so chaos is not only welcomed but encouraged. Both No. 1 Purdue and No. 2 Tennessee fell on the road in conference play to Indiana and Florida, respectively.
Ryan Day on possibility of C.J. Stroud returning to Ohio State for fourth season: 'I mean, I was hoping'

C.J. Stroud took nearly all the time available to him to make what was arguably the biggest decision of his life. The Ohio State quarterback announced on Jan. 16, the deadline for players that were eligible to make a decision on declaring for the NFL Draft, that he would not return to college and thanked all those who helped turn him into a high first-round pick.
Deion Sanders sends message to Texas football recruits

Colorado coach Deion Sanders is dipping his recruiting toes into Texas for recruits and send a message this week to his 1.5 million followers on Twitter that the Buffaloes are looking for talent. Sanders signed a top 25 class for 2023 per 247Sports and landed one of the best transfer hauls nationally.
By losing both coordinators, Mario Cristobal and Miami come out winners

Nearly a year after Mario Cristobal methodically and expertly built his first staff at Miami, he is back at square one. That's not a bad thing, either. The Hurricanes disappointed in Year 1 on the field and more frustrating was that growth seemed difficult under both offensive and defensive coordinators, particularly on offense. Cristobal fired offensive coordinator Josh Gattis after a dreadfully inconsistent performance just one year after the Michigan coordinator was lauded as the nation's best assistant coach as the winner of the Broyles Award.
Tennessee football commits recruiting violation related to transfer portal

Tennessee football committed a recruiting violation following the 2021 season relating to the Volunteers' pursuit of a player in the transfer portal, according to the Knoxville News-Sentinel. Based on a university document reviewed by the Knoxville News-Sentinel, one of Tennessee's football assistants "committed an NCAA violation by talking and texting with the high school coach of a player at another SEC school who wanted to gauge the Vols' interest in him before he entered the transfer portal. The player did not come to Tennessee, which cut off contact with him as part of a self-imposed penalty for the violation."
Talented Virginia athlete Joshua Clarke lands first offer after coaching change at Wake Forest

Not even 12 hours after Chip West was officially announced as Wake's new cornerbacks coach, he began doling out offers to help reshape the room come 2024. The first? Alexandria (Va.) Flint Hill High School corner Joshua Clarke. It also shouldn't come as a surprise that the first offer from him went out to the commonwealth of Virginia. West's background stems from there and has been his main recruiting ground at every stop along the way.
Texas A&M coaching target heading to Michigan

Texas A&M co-defensive coordinator and linebackers' coach Tyler Santucci left Aggieland last month to take a similar role at Duke under former A&M assistant and head coach Mike Elko. At the time, this seemingly opened up a spot on the Aggies' staff and it was presumed that one of A&M's targets would be former Ole Miss co-defensive coordinator and safeties' coach Chris Partridge who had served in that role with current A&M defensive boss D.J. Durkin. This would allow Durkin to move back to coaching backers (which he did in Oxford) and Partridge would coach safeties.
Armando Bacot Speaks Out: ‘We Came Back for a Reason. And This Isn’t It.’

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. --- The door remained closed to North Carolina's locker room for 37 minutes before sports information director Steve Kirschner and athletic director Bubba Cunningham emerged. Minutes later UNC senior big man Armando Bacot met with an entire hoard of media for just under six minutes. He spoke honestly and from the heart about changes that needed to made following Carolina's embarrassing 92-85 loss to Wake Forest, a game where UNC trailed by as many as 26 in the second half.
What they were saying about Arkansas' win at Kentucky

The Arkansas Razorbacks picked up a signature win on the road with their 88-73 victory against the Kentucky Wildcats inside Rupp Arena in Lexington (Ky.). The Hogs improved to 17-7 on the year and 6-5 in SEC play with their fifth straight conference win. The Razorbacks led 41-40 following a...
2024 QB Henry Hasselbeck picks up first two football offers

Westwood (Mass.) Xaverian Brothers quarterback Henry Hasselbeck has recently received his first two football offers. He committed to Maryland for lacrosse in December, but that hasn't stopped football programs from recruiting the 6-foot-3, 170-pound junior. "It was a dream come true when I got my first football offer from UAB,"...
