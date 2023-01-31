This week a major organization dedicated to Black art announced its marquee park in Los Angeles’s Crenshaw neighborhood will open later this year. Designed by Perkins&Will, Sankofa Park will feature works by Charles Dickson, Maren Hassinger, Artis Lane, and Kehinde Wiley installed along and beside a winding, raised path in the middle of Crenshaw Boulevard. From the top of the path, visitors can take in views of the surrounding area and learn about the community though interpretive displays and specially-commissioned sculpture. Landscape architect Studio-MLA is working with Perkins&Will on the project’s green spaces.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO