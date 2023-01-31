Read full article on original website
Book Review – The Knitting Bible
Are you a knitting enthusiast looking for a comprehensive guide to take your skills to the next level? Look no further than “The Knitting Bible: [5 in 1]. The Ultimate Collection of Easy-to-Follow Patterns from Beginners to Advanced.” This comprehensive guide includes five books in one, providing a wealth of information and inspiration for knitters of all skill levels.
A man bought a hoarder's house with all the contents in it for $10,000 but what he found inside was worth 40 times more
An antique shop owner made quite an investment when he snatched up a home belonging to a hoarder for just $10,000. He would also get to own all the contents inside the house. Alex Archbold, an antique dealer from Canada purchased a house that belonged to a late piano teacher, Bette- Jean Rac who passed away in December 2020.
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
Macy’s clearance sale: The best deals on furniture, cookware and more
Macy’s is offering big savings with a clearance sale on everything you need for the home. The sale has markdowns up to 70% off, including furniture, mattresses and a variety of kitchenware. The sale also features discounts on clothing for the whole family and on jewelry. In addition to...
This DIY Dollar Tree Cake Stand Is Cute, Inexpensive, and Easy To Make
Leave it to Dollar Tree to have the perfect supplies to craft this elegant cake stand.
Decluttering Clothes: Out with The Old
As any Mom knows, kids grow fast and the clothes pile up just as quickly. Whether it’s from your children’s unworn hand-me-downs or from clothes that have been outgrown too soon, sometimes it feels like you’re forever sorting through mounds of clothing and you’re wondering how to declutter clothes.
Decluttering your closet for the new year
Are you cringing at the thought of opening your closet door? Does it feel like an avalanche of clothes, shoes, and accessories is certain to come tumbling down every time you dare to take a peek inside? Are you wondering how to declutter your closet?
3 Of The Best-Selling Area Rugs At Walmart
Walmart is known for all types of merchandise and is a popular option amongst homeowners due to its affordability. See some of its bestselling area rugs.
Mother-Daughter Quilting: Making Modern and Traditional Quilts
Sue Nickels, a traditional quilter, and her daughter Ashley, a modern quilter, provide two fun projects in this online quilt class. Even though they used the same fabrics, their quilts have distinct appearances due to the different motifs on Sue’s scrappy quilt and Ashley’s clean geometric quilt. You will appreciate learning about quilting from Sue and Ashley, regardless of your preference.
Sew Your Own Reusable Shopping Bags
It seems like we collect plastic bags everywhere we go! Reusable shopping bags can help reduce the number of plastic bags you bring into your home. Life Sew Savory has a tutorial showing how you can sew your own reusable shopping bags. They’re easy to sew and so useful to have on hand. Use them for groceries or anywhere else you shop!
kidsactivitiesblog.com
How to Make Fabric Covered Letters
Let’s make pretty fabric covered letters to hang on the wall!. Decorate your walls with our fabric covered letters craft. Make one letter, or make a word, it’s up to you. This is a fun craft for all ages. These fabric covered letters are so easy to make....
Amazon Shoppers Say This Bissell Steam Mop Cleans 'Like Magic,' and It's on Sale
“I’ve been able to clean the sliders on my windows more thoroughly than I think they’ve ever been cleaned” If you've been figuring out how to remove that one stain in the corner that's been there for years, but haven't made headway as to how you're going to accomplish this task, let us fill you in on a little secret: Buy a steam mop. Right now, you can nab the Bissell Powerfresh Slim Steam Mop while it's on sale at Amazon. The powerful device works as both a steam...
HGTV
Explore the Great Outdoors With Our Nature Scavenger Hunt
If you’re looking for a fun way to enjoy the great outdoors as a family, then we have the perfect activity for you. We’ve created a free, printable nature scavenger hunt that’s great for a hike, a day at the park or even a stroll through the neighborhood. Lace up your sneakers or hiking boots, put on some sunscreen and get to scavenging!
Tips For Deciding What To Declutter From Your Book Collection
Instead of holding on to every title you've ever read or been given, why not try these tricks to make space for those new books you will inevitably obtain?
bookriot.com
Where to Buy Cheap Books
Prices might be on the rise across the country, but that doesn’t mean you have to break your budget to buy books. If you’re tight on cash and can’t find your latest must-have read at your local library, there are plenty of places to stock up on fiction and non-fiction books of all genres at a bargain price. This list of where to buy cheap books will help.
