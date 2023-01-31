ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Recycled Crafts

Book Review – The Knitting Bible

Are you a knitting enthusiast looking for a comprehensive guide to take your skills to the next level? Look no further than “The Knitting Bible: [5 in 1]. The Ultimate Collection of Easy-to-Follow Patterns from Beginners to Advanced.” This comprehensive guide includes five books in one, providing a wealth of information and inspiration for knitters of all skill levels.
Madison Cates

Decluttering Clothes: Out with The Old

As any Mom knows, kids grow fast and the clothes pile up just as quickly. Whether it’s from your children’s unworn hand-me-downs or from clothes that have been outgrown too soon, sometimes it feels like you’re forever sorting through mounds of clothing and you’re wondering how to declutter clothes.
Madison Cates

Decluttering your closet for the new year

Are you cringing at the thought of opening your closet door? Does it feel like an avalanche of clothes, shoes, and accessories is certain to come tumbling down every time you dare to take a peek inside? Are you wondering how to declutter your closet?
Recycled Crafts

Mother-Daughter Quilting: Making Modern and Traditional Quilts

Sue Nickels, a traditional quilter, and her daughter Ashley, a modern quilter, provide two fun projects in this online quilt class. Even though they used the same fabrics, their quilts have distinct appearances due to the different motifs on Sue’s scrappy quilt and Ashley’s clean geometric quilt. You will appreciate learning about quilting from Sue and Ashley, regardless of your preference.
Recycled Crafts

Sew Your Own Reusable Shopping Bags

It seems like we collect plastic bags everywhere we go! Reusable shopping bags can help reduce the number of plastic bags you bring into your home. Life Sew Savory has a tutorial showing how you can sew your own reusable shopping bags. They’re easy to sew and so useful to have on hand. Use them for groceries or anywhere else you shop!
kidsactivitiesblog.com

How to Make Fabric Covered Letters

Let’s make pretty fabric covered letters to hang on the wall!. Decorate your walls with our fabric covered letters craft. Make one letter, or make a word, it’s up to you. This is a fun craft for all ages. These fabric covered letters are so easy to make....
People

Amazon Shoppers Say This Bissell Steam Mop Cleans 'Like Magic,' and It's on Sale

“I’ve been able to clean the sliders on my windows more thoroughly than I think they’ve ever been cleaned” If you've been figuring out how to remove that one stain in the corner that's been there for years, but haven't made headway as to how you're going to accomplish this task, let us fill you in on a little secret: Buy a steam mop.  Right now, you can nab the Bissell Powerfresh Slim Steam Mop while it's on sale at Amazon. The powerful device works as both a steam...
HGTV

Explore the Great Outdoors With Our Nature Scavenger Hunt

If you’re looking for a fun way to enjoy the great outdoors as a family, then we have the perfect activity for you. We’ve created a free, printable nature scavenger hunt that’s great for a hike, a day at the park or even a stroll through the neighborhood. Lace up your sneakers or hiking boots, put on some sunscreen and get to scavenging!
bookriot.com

Where to Buy Cheap Books

Prices might be on the rise across the country, but that doesn’t mean you have to break your budget to buy books. If you’re tight on cash and can’t find your latest must-have read at your local library, there are plenty of places to stock up on fiction and non-fiction books of all genres at a bargain price. This list of where to buy cheap books will help.

