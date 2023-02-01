ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parent accused of carrying weapon during fight involving 5 students at Atascocita HS

By Chaz Miller
ABC13 Houston
 2 days ago

The parents who were charged in connection to a big fight at Atascocita High School are defending their actions.

Images from a video circulating on social media show what Humble ISD said was a fight that started inside the school before spilling outside Friday afternoon.

In a letter to parents, Atascocita High School Principal Will Falker said the "disruption" started at the end of the day.

The letter said a parent entered the campus without permission, and the fight began.

Overall, district officials said this included two parents and at least five students.

One of those parents, according to Humble ISD, is charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon, and another parent was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.

Tuesday night, the parents shared their side of the story to ABC13.

"I would rather homeschool my children because that's how much I'm afraid," said the father, who asked to remain anonymous because he said he's been threatened.

The father said his ninth grade son was stabbed near his ear during a fight over a girl a week earlier. He provided photos of the injury. Then, last Friday, as the father was waiting outside at dismissal, he said his son called him saying he was afraid the kids were going to "jump him." The father admits he entered the school without permission.

"I think any father would have done what I did, authorized or unauthorized. I'm just reacting off my instinct as a father. I need to get my son to safety," he said.

Once inside, the father said he and his son were swarmed by 10 to 15 kids. Video circulating on social media shows the father pushing kids away as he is assaulted. The fight spilled outside. When they got to their vehicle, it escalated. The father said a student pulled out a gun and threatened "to shoot this whole truck up." The father's wife said she then pulled her gun out of her purse.

"If you say you're going to shoot up the truck, I believe that's what he's going to do," the stepmother explained.

The principal said law enforcement and staff reacted quickly, something the parents dispute. They believe this is part of a bigger problem and are calling for change in the administration. Meantime, they regret what happened.

"Our intentions and motive was never to have the altercation that occurred at the school," the father said.

According to Humble ISD, three of the students involved face juvenile charges.

The district told Eyewitness News on Monday that no serious injuries were reported after the fight, and no one was transported via ambulance.

You can view the full letter from Falker obtained by ABC13 regarding the incident here.

Comments / 15

Sharon T.
1d ago

the parents and the school are aware of the trouble makers.🤔🤔 these kids should be kicked out, 😡and the parents should tell their that they r there to learn and not fight.😡

Reply
7
Erica Salazar
1d ago

Thank the lord that you and your son are safe, Schools really need to take accountability when it comes to school violence and bullying his son was stabbed a week before at school? I'm sorry I'd come packing heat too, if 10 to 15 kids are threatening my child, that's a life and death situation and I'm sorry I am a law abiding citizen and legally own a firearm but his child and father would have been beaten to death, yall need to get these bad ass kids out of our schools and send them to an Island far away stranded with their parents and all the other bad people, our schools should be safe. I wouldn't send my son back to that school unfortunately your going to have to move schools bc your son will no longer be safe there , 10 to 15 kids? only 3 charged?

Reply
4
Valerie Turner
1d ago

fight over a damn girl how stupid, he can always find another girl just let her go and you move on. unnecessary violence

Reply
2
 

