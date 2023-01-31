Read full article on original website
Linda Kate Martin, 72, Buchanan
Funeral services for Linda Kate Martin, age 72, of Buchanan, will be Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 3:30 at Tumbling Creek Baptist Church in Gleason. Visitation will be Sunday, February 5, 2023 from 2:00 until service time. Williams Funeral Home of Gleason in charge of arrangements.
Gleason man charged with stealing Mello Yello from Dollar General
A Gleason man is facing a shoplifting charge after stealing a 12-pack of Mello Yello from a Dollar General. Thirty-six-year-old Gary Henson was seen on store video scanning items at the Gleason Dollar General self-checkout when he picked up the pack of Mello Yello, not scan the item, and place it back in the cart.
Dresden man in custody after bizarre stolen ambulance police chase
A Dresden man is facing a long list of charges after stealing a Weakley County ambulance early Friday morning, leading multiple authorities on a chase, before ramming a Gibson County Sheriff’s patrol car and later driving himself to the Milan Hospital emergency room. Dresden interim Police Chief Bryan Chandler...
Dresden woman charged with shoplifting, possession of meth
A Dresden woman is facing charges after being found with meth as she was being arrested for shoplifting. Thirty-eight-year-old Rebecca Todd was seen on Walmart store video on New Year’s Eve trying to walk out of the store with over $320 dollars in grocery items. Thursday, as a Weakley...
UT Martin men’s, women’s basketball teams drop pair of games to Lindenwood
The UT Martin men’s and women’s basketball teams dropped a pair of games to Lindenwood Saturday. In the women’s game, UTM sophomore Shae Littleford scored a career-best 29 points in the 84-75 losing effort, dropping the women’s team to a (9-13) overall record and (6-6) in the OVC.
