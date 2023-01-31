ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WUSA

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss stars in ad campaign released after his death

NEW YORK — An ad campaign for a special collaboration between Gap and menswear brand The Brooklyn Circus features a posthumous tribute to Stephen "tWitch" Boss, the late choreographer and longtime DJ for "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." Boss was a longtime friend of Ouigi Theodore, The Brooklyn Circus' founder...
NEW YORK STATE
WUSA

Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart: What They've Connected Over and What He Appreciates About Her

Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart may be getting closer! A source tells ET that Gomez, 30, and Taggart, 33, are enjoying their time together and bonding over the things they love. "Selena and Drew are having a lot of fun together," the source says. "Drew is really happy around Selena, and Selena is into Drew too. They have connected over their love of music, being in the same industry, and their strong work ethic."
Vibe

Stephen “tWitch” Boss Honored By Gap In New Commercial

The Gap has honored the late Stephen “tWitch” Boss in a commercial campaign with the Brooklyn Circus. On Monday (Jan. 30), the storied clothing brand uploaded a 15-second clip to their official YouTube channel paying homage to Boss, 40, a longtime supporter of the Brooklyn Circus, with images of the entertainer dancing joyfully during a photoshoot. More from VIBE.comStephen "tWITCH" Boss Laid To Rest In Private FuneralStephen "DJ tWITCH" Boss Dead At 40Dapper Dan And Gap Give Back To Harlem Youth For DAP Holiday Release The Gap x BKc collection launched Tuesday (Jan. 31) with images of the clothing appearing in the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
PopSugar

Meet Lauren London's 2 Sons, Kameron and Kross

When Nipsey Hussle was killed on March 31, 2019, the world immediately came together not only to grieve but to support his long-term girlfriend and the mother of his child: Lauren London. Together, the couple welcomed son Kross in 2016, making their blended family a clan of five — London has another son, 11-year-old Kameron, whom she shares with her ex Lil Wayne, and Hussle's daughter, Emani, is now 12.
People

Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' Breaks Spotify Record with More Than 100 Million Streams in First Week

The singer's new single is an undeniable smash, racking up a record amount of streams in a seven-day period Miley Cyrus' new single "Flowers" hit a major milestone on Friday, becoming the most-streamed song in a single week in Spotify history, as confirmed in a press release from the singer's record label. Spotify itself paid tribute to Cyrus, posting the milestone to Twitter and noting that "she can buy her own flowers." Thank you so much @Spotify and my amazing fans. ❤️ https://t.co/Zbcr5arWP3— Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January...
DOPE Quick Reads

Critics slam new Sam Smith video as unhealthy, not good for society-Good Morning Britain host says it's aimed at teens

Despite surpassing four million views, the new Sam Smith music video I’m Not Here to Make Friends has garnered mixed reviews from the public. On ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Alex Phillips recently classified Sam Smith’s divisive music video footage as “unhealthy” after he was corrected for misgendering Smith. Smith recently revealed that he was non-binary and uses the pronouns they/them. [i]
thesource.com

Lil Kim Set to Deliver Her First Headlining Apollo Theater Performance

Another high-profile rap show is headed to the Apollo. Lil Kim is teaming up with the Harlem Festival of Culture for a special concert. It will be her first time headlining the historic venue. The Jump Off with Lil’ Kim and Friends will take place on January 26, the 89th...
TMZ.com

Lil Kim Cosigns Lola Brooke at Harlem Culture Festival

Michael Vick Talks About Upcoming Docuseries ‘Evolution of the Black Quarterback in America’. 'Boy Meets World's Maitland Ward Backing Ben Savage's Run for Congress. SOFI TUKKER's Sophie Says 'White Lotus' Has Best Theme Song, Had To Remix. 1:57. Rodney King's Daughter Says Tyre Nichols' Family Can't Prepare for What's...
Hot 104.7

Young Thug Fans Concerned After Courtroom Video Shows Him Looking Defeated – Watch

Video of Young Thug in court looking defeated has fans of the rapper concerned. Jury selection in the YSL trial continues to drag on as both sides try to narrow hundreds of potential jurors down to 12. Young Thug has appeared in court for the proceedings each day. On Tuesday (Jan. 24), courtroom video from the trial shows the rapper resting his head during a recess in the trial and appearing to look worn out by it all.
WPTV

Dr. Dre celebrates 'Chronic' anniversary with re-release

LOS ANGELES — Dr. Dre will celebrate the 30th anniversary of "The Chronic" with a re-release of his debut studio album. The multi-Grammy winner's iconic album will make a return to streaming services on Wednesday. His 1992 release became a classic spawning several hits including "Nuthin' but a 'G'...

