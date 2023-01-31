Read full article on original website
Related
WHAS 11
Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart: What They've Connected Over and What He Appreciates About Her
Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart may be getting closer! A source tells ET that Gomez, 30, and Taggart, 33, are enjoying their time together and bonding over the things they love. "Selena and Drew are having a lot of fun together," the source says. "Drew is really happy around Selena, and Selena is into Drew too. They have connected over their love of music, being in the same industry, and their strong work ethic."
HipHopDX.com
Malcolm-Jamal Warner Details A Tribe Called Quest’s Influence On His Music Career
EXCLUSIVE - Malcolm-Jamal Warner has been touring as part of a jazz tribute to A Tribe Called Quest for a little over a year, but their impact on his life began decades ago. The renowned actor told HipHopDX that his love for the iconic Hip Hop group started when he first saw the video for their 1990 debut single, “I Left My Wallet In El Segundo.”
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
Woman Walks Out of Airport After Discovering That Her Husband ‘Secretly’ Invited His Mother to Join Them on Their Trip
Many women have shared the same story; namely, they struggle to get along with their mother-in-law. As for the woman in the following story, she found herself planning a two-week getaway with just her husband. But when she got to the airport with her hubby, she saw her mother-in-law was packed and ready to go with them too.
PopSugar
Meet Lauren London's 2 Sons, Kameron and Kross
When Nipsey Hussle was killed on March 31, 2019, the world immediately came together not only to grieve but to support his long-term girlfriend and the mother of his child: Lauren London. Together, the couple welcomed son Kross in 2016, making their blended family a clan of five — London has another son, 11-year-old Kameron, whom she shares with her ex Lil Wayne, and Hussle's daughter, Emani, is now 12.
Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' Breaks Spotify Record with More Than 100 Million Streams in First Week
The singer's new single is an undeniable smash, racking up a record amount of streams in a seven-day period Miley Cyrus' new single "Flowers" hit a major milestone on Friday, becoming the most-streamed song in a single week in Spotify history, as confirmed in a press release from the singer's record label. Spotify itself paid tribute to Cyrus, posting the milestone to Twitter and noting that "she can buy her own flowers." Thank you so much @Spotify and my amazing fans. ❤️ https://t.co/Zbcr5arWP3— Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January...
50 Cent says Dr. Dre didn't want '21 Questions' on his debut album because it was too commercial
50 said Dre's dislike of the song came from his own experiences as a rapper with N.W.A, which rapped mostly about politics and crime.
Critics slam new Sam Smith video as unhealthy, not good for society-Good Morning Britain host says it's aimed at teens
Despite surpassing four million views, the new Sam Smith music video I’m Not Here to Make Friends has garnered mixed reviews from the public. On ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Alex Phillips recently classified Sam Smith’s divisive music video footage as “unhealthy” after he was corrected for misgendering Smith. Smith recently revealed that he was non-binary and uses the pronouns they/them. [i]
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are caught arguing while Marc Anthony's wedding was taking place
While Marc Anthony and Nidia Ferreira's wedding was taking place, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck could be seen having a heated argument while wearing ball gowns at the premiere of the new JLO movie.
Citrus County Chronicle
Barrett Strong, Motown artist known for ‘Money,’ dies at 81
NEW YORK (AP) — Barrett Strong, one of Motown’s founding artists and most gifted songwriters who sang lead on the company’s breakthrough single “Money (That’s What I Want)” and later collaborated with Norman Whitfield on such classics as “I Heard It Through the Grapevine,” “War” and “Papa Was a Rollin' Stone,” has died. He was 81.
Drake Pauses Performance at Apollo Theater After Fan Incident
Drake's latest concert was briefly put on pause after an unexpected fan incident. While performing at New York's Apollo Theater for SiriusXM Jan. 22, the Grammy winner temporarily stopped his show...
Jim Jones Confirms Drake As The Fifth Member Of Dipset
The move comes after their epic performance at The Apollo Theater.
Young Thug Fans Concerned After Courtroom Video Shows Him Looking Defeated – Watch
Video of Young Thug in court looking defeated has fans of the rapper concerned. Jury selection in the YSL trial continues to drag on as both sides try to narrow hundreds of potential jurors down to 12. Young Thug has appeared in court for the proceedings each day. On Tuesday (Jan. 24), courtroom video from the trial shows the rapper resting his head during a recess in the trial and appearing to look worn out by it all.
The Hollywood Gossip
Meghan Markle: Harry and I Can't Afford Our $15 Million House!
At the time of her death, Queen Elizabeth II owned four official royal residences and about a dozen other properties scattered throughout the UK. So when the time came for her grandchildren to pick a place to live, they weren’t exactly fighting over a couch in the basement of Buckingham Palace.
TMZ.com
Lil Kim Cosigns Lola Brooke at Harlem Culture Festival
Drake's not the only rapper taking over the Apollo Theater these days ... Lil Kim headlined the Harlem Festival of Culture there, and shared the shine with her Brooklyn rap descendant Lola Brooke!!!. Kim brought out Lola Thursday night to perform her breakout hit "Don't Play With It" ... rousing...
Drake says he wants a 'LeBron-sized check' and not another 'dinner plate' for reaching a record 75 billion Spotify streams
"We should get bonuses like athletes to motivate the future artists to be consistent and competitive," Drake wrote in his Instagram story.
WPTV
Dr. Dre celebrates 'Chronic' anniversary with re-release
LOS ANGELES — Dr. Dre will celebrate the 30th anniversary of "The Chronic" with a re-release of his debut studio album. The multi-Grammy winner's iconic album will make a return to streaming services on Wednesday. His 1992 release became a classic spawning several hits including "Nuthin' but a 'G'...
WHAS 11
'Bachelor' Exes Clayton Echard and Rachel Recchia Reunite on TikTok After His and Susie Evans' Breakup
Clayton Echard and Rachel Recchia have got all of TikTok talking with their latest post. On Wednesday, Rachel took to the social media platform to share a video of herself hanging out with her ex, and it raised eyebrows across Bachelor Nation. In the clip, former Bachelorette Michelle Young mouths...
WHAS 11
Taylor Lautner Tells His Side of 2009 MTV VMAs Scandal With Ex Taylor Swift and Kanye West
Taylor Swift wasn't the only Taylor caught off-guard at the now-infamous 2009 MTV Video Music Awards. Her boyfriend at the time, Taylor Lautner, was also on stage when Kanye West famously interrupted Swift's acceptance speech to declare that Beyoncé, in fact, had the greatest album of all time. Lautner...
Dr. Dre 'Thrilled' About 'The Chronic' Album's Return To Streaming Services
The album was taken down last year along with other classic Death Row releases.
Comments / 0