WHAS 11

Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart: What They've Connected Over and What He Appreciates About Her

Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart may be getting closer! A source tells ET that Gomez, 30, and Taggart, 33, are enjoying their time together and bonding over the things they love. "Selena and Drew are having a lot of fun together," the source says. "Drew is really happy around Selena, and Selena is into Drew too. They have connected over their love of music, being in the same industry, and their strong work ethic."
HipHopDX.com

Malcolm-Jamal Warner Details A Tribe Called Quest’s Influence On His Music Career

EXCLUSIVE - Malcolm-Jamal Warner has been touring as part of a jazz tribute to A Tribe Called Quest for a little over a year, but their impact on his life began decades ago. The renowned actor told HipHopDX that his love for the iconic Hip Hop group started when he first saw the video for their 1990 debut single, “I Left My Wallet In El Segundo.”
VIRGINIA STATE
PopSugar

Meet Lauren London's 2 Sons, Kameron and Kross

When Nipsey Hussle was killed on March 31, 2019, the world immediately came together not only to grieve but to support his long-term girlfriend and the mother of his child: Lauren London. Together, the couple welcomed son Kross in 2016, making their blended family a clan of five — London has another son, 11-year-old Kameron, whom she shares with her ex Lil Wayne, and Hussle's daughter, Emani, is now 12.
People

Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' Breaks Spotify Record with More Than 100 Million Streams in First Week

The singer's new single is an undeniable smash, racking up a record amount of streams in a seven-day period Miley Cyrus' new single "Flowers" hit a major milestone on Friday, becoming the most-streamed song in a single week in Spotify history, as confirmed in a press release from the singer's record label. Spotify itself paid tribute to Cyrus, posting the milestone to Twitter and noting that "she can buy her own flowers." Thank you so much @Spotify and my amazing fans. ❤️ https://t.co/Zbcr5arWP3— Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January...
DOPE Quick Reads

Critics slam new Sam Smith video as unhealthy, not good for society-Good Morning Britain host says it's aimed at teens

Despite surpassing four million views, the new Sam Smith music video I’m Not Here to Make Friends has garnered mixed reviews from the public. On ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Alex Phillips recently classified Sam Smith’s divisive music video footage as “unhealthy” after he was corrected for misgendering Smith. Smith recently revealed that he was non-binary and uses the pronouns they/them. [i]
Citrus County Chronicle

Barrett Strong, Motown artist known for ‘Money,’ dies at 81

NEW YORK (AP) — Barrett Strong, one of Motown’s founding artists and most gifted songwriters who sang lead on the company’s breakthrough single “Money (That’s What I Want)” and later collaborated with Norman Whitfield on such classics as “I Heard It Through the Grapevine,” “War” and “Papa Was a Rollin' Stone,” has died. He was 81.
NEW YORK STATE
Hot 104.7

Young Thug Fans Concerned After Courtroom Video Shows Him Looking Defeated – Watch

Video of Young Thug in court looking defeated has fans of the rapper concerned. Jury selection in the YSL trial continues to drag on as both sides try to narrow hundreds of potential jurors down to 12. Young Thug has appeared in court for the proceedings each day. On Tuesday (Jan. 24), courtroom video from the trial shows the rapper resting his head during a recess in the trial and appearing to look worn out by it all.
The Hollywood Gossip

Meghan Markle: Harry and I Can't Afford Our $15 Million House!

At the time of her death, Queen Elizabeth II owned four official royal residences and about a dozen other properties scattered throughout the UK. So when the time came for her grandchildren to pick a place to live, they weren’t exactly fighting over a couch in the basement of Buckingham Palace.
TMZ.com

Lil Kim Cosigns Lola Brooke at Harlem Culture Festival

Drake's not the only rapper taking over the Apollo Theater these days ... Lil Kim headlined the Harlem Festival of Culture there, and shared the shine with her Brooklyn rap descendant Lola Brooke!!!. Kim brought out Lola Thursday night to perform her breakout hit "Don't Play With It" ... rousing...
WPTV

Dr. Dre celebrates 'Chronic' anniversary with re-release

LOS ANGELES — Dr. Dre will celebrate the 30th anniversary of "The Chronic" with a re-release of his debut studio album. The multi-Grammy winner's iconic album will make a return to streaming services on Wednesday. His 1992 release became a classic spawning several hits including "Nuthin' but a 'G'...

