FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Springfield Police unit involved in injury crash Wednesday nightSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
House Infested with over 200 ratsSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
Governor DeWine talks economics and innovation in the Miami Valley today.Steel Ohio MediaOhio State
Love is in the Air: Dayton Gem City Edition!Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
spectrumnews1.com
Pizza Party with a purpose in Greene Co.
XENIA, Ohio — Some developmentally disabled teens and young adults in Xenia are planning their own version of Comicon for Greene County. Greene Co. hosts free monthly pizza parties for those interested in fantasy. Organizers are planning a Comicon event for Greene Co. in 2024. Josh Welhener, of the...
miamivalleytoday.com
Heart healthy practices from Mercy Health
SPRINGFIELD — February is American Heart Month and Mercy Health knows that staying active is one of the best ways to prevent cardiovascular disease, the number one killer of both men and women. “Exercise really is the best medicine. It can improve blood pressure, increase good cholesterol, lower your...
wyso.org
Mercy Health-Springfield to build employee housing
Mercy Health — one of Ohio’s largest health care employers — has proposed building a new housing complex in Springfield to address commuting challenges for its employees. The 50 housing units will be on the old Mercy Hospital site on North Fountain Boulevard. Adam Groshans is the...
Woman killed in Trotwood crash ID’d
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton woman was killed after crashing her car into a pole on Monday, January 30. According to a police report, 58-year-old Cassandra Barnett was driving her Jeep Compass eastbound on Little Richmond Road in Trotwood. Around 5:10 a.m., Barnett drove her car over the center line and collided with a […]
Norcold plant in Sidney closes
The Sidney plant is one of two factories that the company closed in the past two months. The Gettysburg plant closed in December 2022.
Groundhog Day 2023: Did Ohio’s Buckeye Chuck see his shadow?
MARION, Ohio – Buckeye Chuck, Ohio’s prognosticating groundhog, says Ohio will have six more weeks of winter weather. Legend is if the groundhog sees his shadow, he returns to his burrow to wait out six more weeks of winter. Buckeye Chuck sent a signal Thursday. He wouldn’t even...
Fox 19
Matthew 25 Ministries gives away supplies to help with health, wellness
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Matthew 25 Ministries is giving away free supplies to help the community stay healthy. FOX19 NOW photojournalist Jason Maxwell has the story. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
dayton247now.com
$1.8M historic Dayton project approaches completion
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A longstanding historic site in the Dayton is seeing the light at the end of the tunnel for its almost $1.8 million restoration. The project dubbed “Gateway to Woodland” at Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum at 118 Woodland Ave. in Dayton is anticipating completion later this year.
Family sues Dayton Children’s and Children’s Services after twins removed from custody
A couple told News Center 7 investigators medically kidnapped their newborn babies and they are warning other parents it could happen to them too.
10 Investigates uncovers Ohio foster children sleeping in offices
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In late July – shortly after 1:30 a.m. – a teenager girl inside the offices of Franklin County Children Services is upset that she has nowhere to go. As a teen in Ohio’s foster care system, she tells a Whitehall police officer she has been sleeping in the office for nearly a week.
A town divided: 62 years after the killing of Nancy Eagleson, Paulding residents have many suspects, but no closure
PAULDING, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the third story in a series about the 1960 killing of Nancy Eagleson. Also readpart one and part two. On Sept. 20, members of Nancy Eagleson’s family went to court to ask Paulding County Judge Michael Wehrkamp for permission to exhume Nancy’s body.
insightscare.com
Misti Foust-Cofield: An Empathetic Thoughtful Leader Facilitating C.A.R.E—Courtesy, Attitude, Respect, and Enthusiasm
Success in every field depends on leadership. Great leaders combine inspiration, communication, insight, and direction to bring about effective management of organizations. When it comes to nursing, those characteristics are particularly crucial. Team members who receive support find it easier to manage the pressures that arise from everyday challenges. Good...
Troy’s beehive ban may be ending soon: Here’s why
Approximately 50 people attended a recent meeting of the city council's health and safety committee, according to our partners at Miami Valley Today.
trotwood.org
TROTWOOD CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING
The Trotwood City Council will hold their Regular City Council Meeting on Monday, February 6, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be broadcast live. The link to view the agenda is available on our website under Quick Resources, then click on Agendas & Minutes. Citizens wanting to make a public comment or speak at a Public Hearing should appear at the Trotwood Community and Cultural Arts Center at 6:30 p.m. to address Council.
Search ongoing for missing man in Mercer County
CELINA — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing person. A search for Robert Hageman, 78, has been ongoing since Tuesday. According to the sheriff’s office, Hageman’s 2005 Buick Lesabre was located at Overdrive, 3769 U.S. Route 127, Celina, but Hageman whereabouts are still unknown.
Preble County chihuahua dethroned as world’s oldest living dog
Bobi, from Portugal, is not only the oldest living dog, but he’s the oldest living dog ever.
Daily Advocate
Greenville Whirlpool makes record-breaking donation
GREENVILLE — Whirlpool Corporation’s Greenville operations recently donated a record breaking amount of $423,654.34 to the Darke County United Way. The dollars that were donated included a dollar for dollar match from The Whirlpool Foundation. Greenville Operations collected donations that totaled $205,677.17 and the Foundation matched this at 100 percent. The Greenville facility also raised an additional $12,300.00 from a Walking Challenge that employees participated in : this challenge was hosted by Whirlpool Corporation earlier in 2022.
Crash causes delays for rush hour drivers on US 35
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A crash involving multiple vehicles has caused drivers to experience backups and delays Friday. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, Dayton Police responded to US 35 near Steve Whalen Blvd around 4:45 p.m. OHGO shows a 15 minute delay for drivers headed westbound on US 35 towards downtown Dayton as of […]
dayton.com
Dayton chef to host evening of food, music, networking
Dayton native Jay Jones, owner of Platinum Caterers LLC, is hosting a celebratory evening of food, music, networking and more in February. Also known as “#PLATINUMCHEFJAY,” Jones will present the Appetizer 4th Year Anniversary Celebration at Antioch Shrine, located at 107 E. First St. in Dayton, on Saturday, Feb. 25 with Nexx Level Productions and The A Team.
Yellow Springs, Ohio a crossroad of diversity.
It’s A Saturday in late January around noon, with snow on the ground from prior days of snow, in the mid-’40s. Yellow Springs, Ohio is a unique experience every time you visit, it is known for many things and many nicknames in the region, growing up about 25 minutes from it most of my life, I have visited many times. it is known perhaps for Glen Helen's nature preserve, but also its incredibly diverse culture, this is a place where everyone is accepted and greeted with open arms. Many people here are those who in many communities could be viewed as different or unequal. This is not the case as everyone is equal, both morally and under the law. Nevertheless, we know this is not always the case, Yellow Springs has a high population of LGBTQ, alternative religions, peace supporters, and war protestors, and unlike many cities in the area a very active and busy downtown area.
